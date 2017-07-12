Omeros: A Bullish Biotech Gem To Buy And Hold

We just saw a bear raid attack (by an unknown source) following a 55% run-up in June following some positive FDA news.

Omeros' (NASDAQ: OMER) lead pipeline candidate is OMS721, which is an antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin- associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of the complement system. OMS721 is in Phase II/III development for complement-mediated diseases such as aHUS, renal diseases, and HSCT-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs). Improvements in important TMA markers have been observed to date in the lead aHUS indication, which understandably has captured most of the investors' focus given that it is further along in development and entering a Phase III clinical trial.

Additionally, the aHUS market opportunity has been well established by Alexion's (NASDAQ:ALXN) Soliris, but there is room for improvement with Omeros making great progress. We have seen that Omeros continues to rapidly move OMS721 forward in clinical development for renal diseases with fairly low visibility.

Given the recently updated data in renal diseases, the consultants in the trial were not only positive but were claiming to be "unanimously positive." So, based on the initial data, OMS721 appears to be the "most efficacious treatment ever tested in IgA nephropathy." Specifically for IgA nephropathy, no treatments are currently approved.

These are the facts:

The Observed Reductions In Proteinuria With OMS721 Are Rapid And Magnitudes Better Than What Has Ever Been Observed

No Patients Have Relapsed To Date And The Effect Appears Durable

The Potential Market Opportunity In IgA Nephropathy Alone Is Very Significant

In terms of the market opportunity, consultants estimate that there are almost 200K patients in the US that have IgA nephropathy and as many as 40% of them or roughly 80K will develop end-stage renal disease eventually requiring dialysis or kidney transplant. And, even roughly 50% of patients who receive a transplant will develop the disease again. Therefore, assuming a ~$70K cost of treatment similar to chronic branded MS therapies, which have roughly the same number of patients, this could result in ~$700MM in peak revenues if only a fraction of (10-15%) or 10K IgA ESRD patients are treated. Its consultants believe that all ~80K of IgA ESRD patients should be treated, which could theoretically result in a multi-billion market opportunity for a novel and effective product. This, mind you, is in the US alone. Let's not forget Europe which has a similar number of patients in need. Based on what we know, the market opportunity for OMS721 appears very substantial in this patient population alone. (Source: Cowen Research)



Without getting into all of the rebuttals to a most recent derogatory set of statements on this company, false statements by parties who are not on the inside have already been disputed by Omeros here. Like most intelligent investors, I want to believe the disclosures and comments by the company itself and not by an unknown party that, as far as I can see, has a very minimal following or credibility until proven otherwise. That being said, I see a lot more positive data and updates coming from this relatively undiscovered company from Seattle in the coming days and weeks.

