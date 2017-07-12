Think There Are A Lack Of Good Values In This Market?  Check Out These 4 Undervalued Stocks

The current bull market has been going on, often without fanfare, for the past 8 years. That makes this bull market the third longest bull market since World War II. Stocks have been going higher, for the most part, for a long time now. That makes some talking heads on TV and some authors here on Seeking Alpha talk about how expensive stocks have become. Many folks seem to think that there is nothing that is fair valued, much less undervalued. I would argue that there are always values to be had. The following 4 stocks are all undervalued by how I calculate fair value.

Cisco (CSCO)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 3.73% 7 40.60% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $35 $32.40 $33 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 13.1 11.9 Under $35

Many investors are aware that Cisco's switches and routers make the company a global leader in connecting networks through the internet. S&P Capital says that the company owns a 50% market share in switches and routers, making it a dominate player in the "internet of things" phenomenon. Because of their dominance and quality of products, costumers are slow to switch to a different provider. What you might not know about Cisco is that it's growing its reoccurring revenue from subscription services. In the 3rd quarter earnings announcement back on May 17th, the company said that 31% of total revenue was from reoccurring sources, that is up from 29% in the 3rd quarter of 2016. Reoccurring revenue is revenue that the company can count on each quarter. Another point of interest is that Cisco has $68 billion dollars in cash at the end of the quarter. All but about $3 billion of this is overseas. If Washington is ever able to accomplish something with repatriation, which is a big if, Cisco and its shareholders would likely be one of the biggest beneficiaries. With a huge stockpile of cash, Cisco could make a major acquisition, buy back stock or offer a big dividend boast.

Speaking of dividends, Cisco might have only been paying a dividend since 2011, but it has offered investors aggressive dividend growth during this time. The average dividend growth rate over the past 5 years is above 40%. That type of growth isn't sustainable forever, but the company's most recent raise was 11.54% in April. The year before that, shareholders received a 24% bump. This is a company that is serious about dividend growth. Imagine what kind of dividend raise Cisco could offer if it can bring the previously mentioned overseas cash back to the U.S. Currently, Cisco yields 3.73%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the price to earnings ratio is 13.1 and the 5-year average PE is 11.9. If you were to buy Cisco today, you'd be paying a 9.16% premium to its historic PE. S&P Capital forecasts a 1-year price target of $35. Based on the 7/11/2017 closing price of $31.09, investors could be looking at 12.6% of upside potential. S&P Capital's fair value is $32.40, which offers upside of 4.21%. Morningstar recently raised their fair value to $33, which would give investors a 6.14% gain off of the most recent closing price. Average these numbers out and I find Cisco to be 3.44% undervalued. I'm willing to pay 5% above fair value for a quality company and I consider Cisco, along with the other companies in this article, to be just that. Under $35 and you can count me as a buyer.

Earlier this year I said that Cisco was one of the 6 stocks I wanted to buy more of in 2017. Up until recently, I haven't had the opportunity to purchase another round of shares. That changed when we added Cisco on 7/3/2017 at $31.58. The current price is a tad lower than our purchase price, but with a business that is fairly dominate, a horde of cash on the balance sheet and a juicy dividend, I would have no problem adding more shares to our portfolio.

Home Depot (HD)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.36% 8 21.60% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $174 $145.80 $156 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 22.1 20.7 Under $166

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.15% 55 20.30% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $91 $87.30 $93 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 17.8 20.6 Under $103

Home Depot and Lowe's control so much of the home improvement sector that they really belong in a discussion together. Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer, with $94 billion in revenue. In second place is Lowe's, with $65 billion in annual revenues. Because of their business and size, the two are often compared to each other. Let's look at both company's most recent results. For the first quarter of 2017, Lowe's missed both on EPS, by 3 cents and on revenue, by $100 million. The revenue growth was still robust, as the company improved 10.7% year over year to $16.86 billion. Home Depot on the other hand beat on earnings per share by 6 cents. Revenues increased 5% year over year to $23.9 billion. Home Depot management expects same store sales to be up 4.6%, while Lowe's guided towards comparable-store sales of approximately 3.5%. It is hard to find a company in the retail space showing that kind of growth. And how has the market rewarded these two companies since their earnings reports? Lowe's reported earnings on 5/24/2017 earnings release and shares, based on the 7/11/2017 close price of $76.25, have dropped 7.4%. Since Home Depot released earnings on 5/16/2017, shares have dropped 4.28% based on Tuesday's closing price of $150.60. Lowe's numbers might have disappointed, but they still showed growth year over year. Home Depot on the other hand, had a really good quarter. Perhaps now is the time to consider adding one or both of these companies to our portfolio.

Before we look at valuation, let's examine their dividend growth histories. Home Depot has only raised dividends for the past 8 years, but the 5-year average dividend growth rate is 21.60%. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 29% back in March. These figures are very appealing. Lowe's dividend growth streak of 55 years easily trounces Home Depot's as well as most other dividend paying companies out there. In fact, only 12 other U.S. companies can boast about a similar or longer growth streak. Lowe's 5-year dividend growth rate of 20.30% just barely trails Home Depot's. Lowe's just raised their dividend 17.14% for the upcoming quarter. Home Depot yields 2.36% currently while Lowe's offers a slightly lower yield of 2.16%. Though Home Depot can't brag about a similar lengthy growth streak, both company's dividends are very impressive.

For Home Depot, F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings ratio is 22.1 and the 5-year average is 20.7. Currently, shares trade at a 6.33% premium to the recent average. S&P Capital sees a 1-year price target of $174, which would represent upside potential of more than 15% based on the most recent trading price. Their fair value for the stock is $145.80, which would have shares a little more than 3% overvalued. Morningstar sees a fair value of $156, offering about 3.59% of upside from current prices. Average these numbers out and I find Home Depot to be 2.49% undervalued. This could be a good opportunity to acquire shares of a quality company at under fair value prices. Under $166 and I consider Home Depot a buy.

Now let's examine Lowe's. F.A.S.T. Graphs sees PE at 17.8 and a 5-year average PE of 20.6. This means that Lowe's could have 15.73% of upside potential based on this metric. S&P Capital gives a 12-month price target of $91 and a fair value of $87.30, which would be good for 19.34% and 14.49% of upside potential, respectively. Morningstar calculates fair value at $93 a share. They see Lowe's as 21.97% undervalued. Take the average of these numbers and I find Lowe's to be 17.88% undervalued. Of all the companies I follow, Lowe's has the most potential upside of any company not yet in our portfolio. With 55 years of dividend growth, I'm happy to overpay by 5% for shares. With so much upside potential, I would consider buying shares of Lowe's as long as it remained under $103.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 3.02% 8 8.40% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $140 $110.30 $115 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 18.8 19.4 Under $132

PS is the world's largest parcel shipment company in the world. Shipping packages from one part of the country or world to another is a difficult business to be in because of the size and scale a company would have to have to have to compete with the big boys in the space, UPS and FedEx (FDX). Even between these two giants, UPS usually comes out ahead. According to Morningstar, FedEx moved an average of 11.7 million parcels per day in 2016. That sounds like a lot until you see that UPS moved an average of 19.1 million parcels per day. UPS moved 13.5 million parcels per day in the United States last year, while FedEx was able to manage to deliver a little more than half that total. That is market dominance for you.

UPS announced first quarter earnings at the end of April and the results were fairly successful. The company beat on EPS by 3 cents and revenue grew 6.2% year over year to $15.32 billion. Revenue from the United States grew 5% from the 1st quarter of 2016 and average daily volume was up 4%.

UPS currently sports a dividend yield a hair above 3% and has been growing dividends at an average clip of 8.4% each of the last 5 years. The company has only been raising dividends for the past 8 years. While the history isn't as lengthy as some other companies, the 3% yield isn't exactly chump change.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says UPS has a PE multiple of 18.8. Compared to the 5-year average PE multiple of 19.4, shares are presently 3.19% undervalued. S&P Capital has a very bullish 1-year price target of $140 per share. This would represent a possible gain of more than 27% based off of Tuesday's closing price of $110.07. Their fair value for the stock is $110.30, right around where shares ended the most recent trading session. Morningstar gives a fair value of $115, which could offer investors 4.48% of upside potential. If you average out these numbers, I find shares of UPS to be 8.77% undervalued. As long as shares are under $132, I would consider buying the stock of UPS.

Conclusion

Sure, many stocks have had some magnificent runs during the course of this bull market. Don't let that stop you from trying to find stocks that are trading at a reasonable price. Cisco, Lowe's, Home Depot and UPS are 4 stocks that I find to be undervalued. We already own Cisco, but Lowe's, Home Depot and UPS would all make fine additions to our stock portfolio. What do you think of these stocks? Which would you buy or avoid?

