Snapchat In Retrospect

First of all, Snapchat (SNAP) was priced expensively on its IPO compared to the likes of Facebook (FB) and Alibaba (BABA). This would have been understandable if Snapchat shinned in any of the key areas for a internet information provider that relies on a two sided market. Snapchat didn’t have the revenue base, or the active users to support its multiple.

Snapchat was priced 25x forward revenue on its IPO while Facebook and Alibaba were priced at 19x and 12x respectively, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

On the active users’ front, Snapchat lags behinds Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Twitter. Only LinkedIn has lower monthly active global users compared to Snapchat, see the attached report for details.

Active Users Matter the Most

“Active Users” is the most important metric when it comes to valuation of brands like Instagram or Snapchat. Theses Apps belong to a two sided market. Success of a two sided market depends on two sets of stakeholders. In case of Instagram and Snapchat, these stakeholders are users and advertisers. High number of users is the driving force to encourage advertisers’ spending. That’s why active users directly add to the top line of the company.

Irrespective of the content a company is offering, higher number of active users translates to a higher revenue figure. Advertisers, naturally, prefer platforms that offer extensive reach. All in all, “Active Users” is a key metric that can be used to value platforms operating in two sided market.

As Snapchat failed to demonstrate a decent active user growth, revenue growth will halt as advertisers become reluctant to spend on Snapchat’s platform. This will eventually lead to a destruction of value.

The other problem for Snapchat is that Facebook is now offering comparable services through WhatsApp Status, Facebook Days and Instagram. And, all these services have a higher number of active users than Snapchat, see the attached report. Further, advertisers will be more comfortable on Facebook's platform as they can choose from interconnected services to market their products; ease of use plays a role for advertisers. They can simply sign up on Facebook as a one stop shop for their advertising needs while targeting different demographics through different Facebook brands. This indicates stiff competition and makes investment in Snapchat a difficult proposition.

Revised Valuation

Our original valuation put a price of ~$17 on the stock. However, as active users continue to disappoint, Snapchat has more room to fall. A revised valuation based on active users follows below:

Instagram's value is used for multiple calculation

As Instagram operates in a two sided market, an "Active Users" based metric can be used to value Snapchat. Further, Instagram is also a picture intensive app and, hence, a suitable proxy for Snapchat valuation. Note that a multiple based on Instagram is optimistic given that Instagram is doing much better than Snapchat in terms of earnings and user growth. Therefore, using Instagram's value for calculating multiple will result in an optimistic price for Snapchat.

U.S. Mobile Ad Revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 26.5% through 2020, according to BI Intelligence. Instagram is among the top ranked apps in the U.S. Therefore, revenue growth of Instagram will be directly affected by U.S. mobile ad revenue growth going forward.

Source: AppAnnie

For Instagram, a prudent proxy of 20% p.a. revenue growth during 2017-2022 is assumed for the market value calculation.

Revenue of $2.81 billion is used as a starting point for Instagram's valuation as forecast by eMarketers. Cost of equity is expected to stay constant over the forecast period. According to eMarketer, Instagram will make up 10% of Facebook's revenue by the end of 2017. Therefore, 10% of Facebook's shareholder's equity is used for calculating cost of equity for Instagram. Facebook's most recent net margin is used to calculate the net income of Instagram. 1% growth is assumed in perpetuity.

Estimates 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Perpetuity Dollars in Million Revenue 2810.0 3372.0 4046.4 4855.7 5826.8 6992.2 Net Income (Margin@38%) 1067.8 1281.4 1537.6 1845.2 2214.2 2657.0 Cost of Capital @ 8% 473.6 473.6 473.6 473.6 473.6 473.6 Adjusted Earnings 594.2 807.8 1064.1 1371.6 1740.6 2183.5 DF@8% 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.7 10.5 Economic Value Added 594.2 748.0 912.3 1088.8 1279.4 22927.4 Capital Invested 5919.4 Market Value Added 27550.2 Total Value 33469.6

Focus Equity Estimates

Market Value Monthly Active Users Daily Active Users Instagram $33,469 billion 700 4201 Value/DAU 79.68 Value/MAU 47.81

1 (0.6*420) Daily Active Users extrapolated based on the data from this source

Estimates Multiple Value SNAP's DAUs 166 Million 79.68 13226.88 SNAP's MAUs 315 Million 47.81 15060.15 Average Value 14143.515 Outstanding Shares 1179 Price Target $12.00

Based on a relative measure capturing active users, SNAP is still overvalued. Note that Instagram's multiple is used, which is a generous approach amid Instagram's seasoned management. Instagram also has the ability to charge a premium advertising priced due to its higher reach compared to Instagram.

Verdict: Snapchat is a short sell given stiff competition and a disappointing user growth leading to a price target of $12.

Thesis Risk

Bear thesis on Snapchat is sensitive to the growth of active users. Value of Snapchat will increase if the company manages to post consistent users growth going forward.However, the chances of this happening are remote as Facebook is providing comparable services through several interconnected brands, which is the key competitive advantage for Facebook.

