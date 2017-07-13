Investors Electrify Volvo Car Shares

Shake ‘Em Up Volvo

America was just waking up from its four days long Independence Day holiday when on July 5th investors read stirring headlines about Volvo (OTCPK: OTCPK:VLVLY) Cars to go all electric. Volvo Cars is changing the paradigm in the competitive global world of vehicle sales. It is a daring move that warrants serious consideration for investing in the company.

This legacy premium automaker’s press release explains, “every Volvo it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine (ICE) and placing electrification at the core of its future business.” Volvo Cars expects selling one million electrified vehicles across its model range by 2025, “embracing fully electric cars, (petrol and diesel) plug in hybrid cars and mild hybrid cars.” Five fully electric cars (image from Volvo) will launch between 2019 and 2021 with details coming at a later date.

“When we said it, we meant it,” asserts Volvo’s CEO.

Source: Image from Volvo Car Group

Guts and Moxie

The commitment challenges current surging sales of gas-guzzler in a time warp of affordably low gas and oil prices. Investors who appreciate that kind of moxie ought to buy Volvo stock. Volvo is a brand personifying luxury, quality engineering, and safety. Customers are the memory-keepers of how great cars used to perform before recalls and fudged government reports. The (ICE) is not going to survive in its present form, maybe not at all; management attributes its new direction to changing customer demands, new technologies, and regulations from governments.

Looking Forward with Friends in High Places

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) bought Volvo Car Group in 1999 for nearly $6.5B. Ford sold it to China’s Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK: OTCPK:GELYF) in 2010 reportedly for just $1.8B.

Volvo Car share price is at its 52 weeks high ($17.87) from a low of $9.33. Operating margin is 9%. Volvo pays a dividend yield over 2 percent. A better than expected increase in first quarter earnings came in after years of management cleaving waste and duplication.

Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) has a $21B market cap and share price about $47. Geely sold 53% more cars exceeding its first half-year anticipated 2017 sales. Close to 90% are sold in China. It expects to sell 1.1m vehicles this year. Profits are likely to exceed 100% of what the company anticipated. A Geely subsidiary announced in July it is selling electric plug-in hybrid classic black taxis in Britain, and 225 such vehicles in Amsterdam to transport the elderly and disabled. The share price is over $48 up from a low of $11.40.

Volvo Car has a reported $1.4B from its 66% increase in operating profit in 2016. Cash reserves are $4.3B. This where the money will come from for electric vehicle development, and there are reports the company will turn to the bond market to raise more cash.

Volvo Car did not answer our questions on cost of retooling plants for the new models of electrified vehicles and anticipated profits on its electric cars. I suggest we extrapolate from others’ claims.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) overall loses money but claims to profit on its two luxury electric vehicles. Turning a profit on lower priced electric cars takes longer than for higher priced cars. General Motors (NYSE:GM) allegedly loses $9,000 on electric small cars. Fiat Chrysler loses $14,000 per sale on its compact battery-powered 500e. These conditions bode well for Volvo the higher-end, premium luxury carmaker. Retooling, design, and testing are long-term debt investment costs Volvo can absorb and pay down faster when sales and profits continue to increase.

Geely possibly will help raise investment funds, and the government of China might make subsidies and tax credits available to spur Volvo Car’s new direction. It is a wildly protective trading nation that prefers China companies. Volvo Car can tap into Geely's distribution network, cultural marketing peculiarities, and government relations. China hosts fast growing middle and wealthy classes. They consume premium goods with a passion. That’s to Volvo’s advantage. Half the best selling models in China are SUVs and a seven-passenger van. The fourth best seller is a luxurious Buick sedan.

Volvo's China car sales of all models of cars produced in China rose from 25,570 in 2015 to 30,310 in 2016. Volvo’s total car sales in China touched nearly 91,000 vehicles. Auto sales remain flat in the U S, but Volvo Car sales grew in 2016 by 18.1%. In the first six months of 2017, growth in the Asia Pacific region amounted to 22.6 percent. Overall, the premium car company experienced an 8.2 percent sales increase for the first six months of the year.

Changing Consumer Wants: Lux Sells in China

Looking forward, market research expects all-electric cars to increase from 672,000 currently to perhaps 7M in 10 years. Hybrids will grow from 2.3M vehicles to more than 19M, the result of a cultural change and tech fascination among millennials and the next generation.

For consumers, price has been a drawback to going electric. However, Consumer Reports (July 5, 2017) figures "the (Volvo) XC60 T8 Plug-In Hybrid, carries a substantial entry-level price of $52,900 (including $995 destination fee), compared to $42,495 for the base, non-hybrid model." Volvo expects US Federal tax credits to lower the price to within a $3,000 difference. Financed over 36 months payments will be $85/mo. more, while savings on gas will generously outweigh the higher payments.

The prices of electric cars are already falling due to improvements and greater production of batteries (Volvo is planning for battery packs ranging from 100 kWh to 450 kWh of propulsive power), new powertrains, and safety technology. China leads the way with an 85% increase in hybrids delivered from all China brand vehicles. China is currently considering installing new quotas and regulations for electric cars that can favorably impact Volvo achieve its sales target.

The Crystal Ball

Consensus among analysts is solidifying moving recommendations from HOLD to BUY VLVLY. Hardly anyone has a SELL position. I rank it a BUY. Management is extremely cost conscious, sales momentum, and profitability are likely to continue, and the China market is its grand reckoning.

Tim Harford’s (of the Financial Times) new book, Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives, describes how the plough kick started civilization; it was invented and used centuries before someone attached it to a tractor and exponentially increased food production. Man lived by candlelight for thousands of years until the 1900s and Edison’s invention of carbon filament bulbs. In the next 100 years, innovators used the concept to brighten quality of life. Volvo Car is making a commitment to its imagination and investors of what can be; like Mark Twain said, “You can’t depend on your judgment when your imagination is out of focus.”