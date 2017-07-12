Canadian Natural Gas Update

However, AECO basis differential remains wide as to incentivize higher net exports to the US.

Storage levels in Western Canada are in a much better place versus last year.

For readers that follow Canadian natural gas, here's an update on where things are.

Canadian Gas Storage

Source: Genscape, HFI Research

AECO Pricing and Basis Differentials

Source: BMO Capital Markets

As you can see above, storage levels in Canada are in a much better shape than they were last year. We remember writing at one point over the summer last year that Western Canadian storage could hit capacity. AECO basis differential spiked and resulted in very high levels of Canadian gas exports to the US. See chart below:

Source: HFI Research

(Note: The big spike in the blue line (2016) was related to storage capacity concerns and widening AECO differential.)

AECO basis differential for the rest of 2017 is trading around $1.08/MMBtu. The higher differential is currently present due to elevated storage versus the five-year average. Canadian natural gas pricing could be thought of as a derivative to US natural gas storage. The only way for AECO basis differential to trade below $0.75/MMBtu is if US storage is under the five-year average or there's a supply gap to incentivize traders to import more gas.

However, there are some short-term tailwinds that will help AECO basis differential mainly the recent TCPL Mainline toll repricing. Below is the estimate from AltaCorp:

How will this impact Canadian gas prices?

ETP's Rover Phase 1 with capacity of 1.9 Bcf/d is expected to come online sometime in Q3. There are still questions regarding producer's ability to fill the capacity being brought on. We will be watching production figures closely for clues. But even if we assume full capacity for Rover Phase 1, AECO basis differential will likely remain around the same level of $1/MMBtu as this continues to present competitive gas pricing from Canada.

For Canadian natural gas producers, a price level around C$2.50/GJ appears to be the optimal price for the time being. As we said earlier, Canadian gas pricing is a function of how US fundamentals look, and unless the US storage level falls below the five-year average, Canadian gas pricing won't improve from now till November.

For readers interested in our more detailed natural gas analysis, please take a look at HFI Research. If you would like to see a sample report, please direct message us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.