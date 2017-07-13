Kinder Morgan: A Noteworthy Buy Signal Just Flashed

What happened?

Canadian lender Desjardins says it is temporarily suspending its funding of Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE: KMI) Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) and may make the decision permanent in September. Desjardins cites concerns about the impact such projects may have on the environment.

Desjardins has committed $145 million to Kinder Morgan’s TMEP. A permanent decision would most likely mean Desjardins would not help finance other major Canadian pipeline projects as well, including TransCanada’s Keystone XL (NYSE: TRP) and Energy East and Enbridge’s (NYSE: ENB) Line 3.

The move is in line with Dutch lender ING's policy of not funding projects directly related to oil sands. This is another sign that pipelines could have a harder time getting funding as banks face increasing pressure to back away.

My Take

I don’t see this as a huge issue. I do not believe Kinder Morgan will have any trouble lining up an additional $145 million. The company may have to pay a higher interest rate, yet I do not see this as having a material impact. The biggest issue I see right now is the political climate in British Columbia.

British Columbian political change

NDP leader John Horgan will be sworn in as Premier of British Columbia next week. The NDP platform is firmly against the building of TMEP. During the recent election campaign Horgan stated:

“The Kinder Morgan pipeline is not in B.C.’s interest. It means a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic. It doesn’t, and won’t, meet the necessary conditions of providing benefits to British Columbia without putting our environment and our economy at unreasonable risk. We will use every tool in our toolbox to stop the project from going ahead.”

What's more, Horgan recently stated the tanker traffic may increase even more the sevenfold based on current tanker traffic levels. Horgan stated:

"The dramatic difference between existing tanker traffic in Vancouver Harbour and the levels that would be reached with the proposed expansion will fuel even more opposition to the project on the West Coast. If the tanker traffic is going to increase even more than sevenfold, there will be greater anxiety amongst those who are opposed to increased tanker traffic. We have said all along: This is a risk too great."

This does not sound like good news for Kinder Morgan. A Kinder Morgan spokesperson stated in an e-mail:

“Kinder Morgan saw no need to update the tanker numbers because they have no "bearing on future demand or future projections, which was what the NEB was considering. Today's numbers or past numbers aren't an indication of future use, but simply used to illustrate, on average, current operations."

I agree with Kinder Morgan here. Nonetheless, it does give more ammunition to the opposition. Furthermore, with the political party vehemently opposed to the TMEP taking control next week, the uncertainty regarding the project has increased substantially.

One positive is the fact Prime Minister Trudeau has already approved the project at a federal level. Even so, I don’t see him steamrolling over the new provincial government. What this means to me is the project could see further delays as the political squabbling is set to continue. Another positive could be an uptick in oil prices.

Current oil price analysis

Oil prices rose 1% after bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stockpiles according to a recent Reuters report.

Source: cnbc.com

Crude inventories dropped by 7.6 million barrels in the last week. This was a substantially larger drawdown than analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.9 million barrels. U.S. oil production was up slightly at nearly 9.4 million barrels a day while OPEC’s oil output rose by 393,000 barrels per day due to a rebound in Nigeria and Libya. There has been much discussion regarding whether crude oil prices materially impact Kinder Morgan's bottom line. The company promotes the fact it has solid "toll road" contracts in place which shield the company from commodity price volatility. Nonetheless, the stock does seemingly have some correlation to the price of crude oil. Be that as it may, I see oil prices going up at this point which should underpin the stock. What’s more, the stock seems to have found a bottom.

Technical outlook

Kinder Morgan’s stock has been in a well-defined downtrend since February.

Source: finviz.com

Nevertheless, the first signs of a trend reversal have materialized. The stock has broken through resistance at the 50-day sma. The stock will need to stay above the 50-day for few days to confirm the move, but this is a good first step. At this level the stock is trading for a steep discount.

Kinder Morgan vastly undervalued

At this point, much if not all of the bad news is priced in to the stock I surmise. With $1.99 per share in distributable cash flow (DCF) and a current share price of $19.41, the stock is trading for a P/DCF ratio of 10 which is substantially lower than the industry average or its peer group which trades for closer to a P/DCF ratio of 15. The question remains… is the discount justified or is this a buying opportunity? At this point, I say it’s a buying opportunity with a substantial dividend increase on the horizon.

Richard Kinder name is on the line

Many investors are still hurting from Richard Kinder’s massive 75% dividend slash just a few short years ago. There is even a verb associated with his name at this point as many say they have been “Kindered.”

Nevertheless, this is exactly the reason why I believe he will come through on his word this time. Earlier in the year I spoke with Kinder Morgan’s public relations team regarding the size of the dividend increase Richard Kinder has promised when he updates the company dividend payout plan later this year. They said he stated it would be a “whale” of an increase. Even so, I am not so sure it will be the 100% many have suggested. Nevertheless, it will be materially substantial.

The Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan’s stock selloff has shown the first signs of exhaustion. What’s more, the stock has broken through resistance at the 50-day sma. Furthermore, the stock has the potential for significant capital gains on the heels of a major dividend boost. At this time the risk appears worth the reward in my book. Nonetheless, I put this buy in the speculative category. I do not allocate more than 5% of my portfolio towards these types of speculative plays. If you have a high risk tolerance, now may be a good time to start a small position. If you have a low risk tolerance I would suggest waiting until the trend reverses. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

