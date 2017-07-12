Nvidia's Boom: Hype Or Substance? A Little Of Both

Although recent revenue and earnings growth has been impressive, I remain a skeptic about the current risk/reward of Nvidia at current levels.

A FY 17 P/S ratio of 14.1X and P/EBIT ratio of 52X, are very expensive for a chip maker, but have the potential to be warranted given Nvidia's growth potential.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang founded the company in 1993, and is the visionary behind the company's GPU technology, he is also the #6 rated CEO on all of Glassdoor.

Nvidia invented the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and is leveraging this technology beyond its initial gaming market (where it still dominates) to expand into autonomous vehicles & data-centers.

Nvidia shares have risen 1,600% in the last two years from $20 to $160+ while revenue has only grown 48%. What is behind this dramatic repricing?

Intro - What's Behind This Massive Move?

After several requests on my YouTube channel HyperChange TV about the Nvidia, I decided to take a deep look at the company.

Nvidia (NVDA) has become one of the most talked about stocks in the entire market after its exponential rise from $20/share in July 2015, to over $160/share today.

Although Nvidia has only been in the lime-light recently, it has an impressive, long track record, of developing high-performance industry leading processors.

Founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, Nvidia is the inventor of the GPU (Graphical Processing Unit). This core piece of technology is the backbone of all of Nvidia's products.

Originally, Nvidia's GPU technology was used for PC gaming. The ability to render complex graphics in real-time, made Nvidia's processors a favorite among hardcore gamers.

Over the past two years, the market has shifted its perception of Nvidia from leader in the attractive gaming niche, to leading beneficiary of the impending artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This (in part backed by impressive financial performance) has led to remarkable growth in the company's valuation.

This article is an attempt at seeing whether the recent run-up is justified.

Impressive Founder & Shareholder Friendly

Leadership is the most important asset that any company has. Jensen Huang is a visionary in the computer science world, and remains fully focused on working at Nvidia. He is only 54 and has demonstrated a knack for non-stop innovation, that has directly to consistent growth at Nvidia.

Huang was recently profiled as the #6 rated CEO on all of Glassdoor, a company that analyzes employee reviews to rank executives. He

With a BSEE degree from Oregon St, MSEE degree from Stanford, work experience at LSI Logic, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), his resume checks all the boxes.

However, more important than his past prior to Nvidia, is his track record execution since founding the company. Consistent innovation and leadership around Nvidia's core GPU technology, has been a rare success story in the perpetually shifting world of semiconductors.

Valuation

At $162 per share, Nvidia has a market capitalization of $97.2B (assuming 600M shares outstanding).

In Nvidia's latest fiscal year (ending January 2017), the company reported sales of $6.9B and operating income of $1.9B (28% operating margin).

This pegs the company's trailing price/sales ratio at 14.1X, and price/operating income at 52X. With these valuation multiples, it's clear investors are not only expecting Nvidia to retain its exceptional operating margins of ~28%, but also continue to grow its top-line.

Nvidia does have an impressive long-term track record of consistent revenue growth, but even so, expectations look a little stretched. It has taken the company 16 years to grow revenue by 10X (from FY 01 to FY 17).

FY 17 was undoubtedly a breakout year for the company, as revenue grew 38%, and operating income climbed more than 100%. However, it almost looks like an outlier relative to Nvidia's operating history.

To justify the current valuation of $97.2B, the trend of rising operating income will have to continue. Chip makers are notoriously cyclical, and thus typically trade at significantly discounted earnings multiples to other tech companies. If recent improvements in operating income are proven to be cyclical rather than the new standard, this valuation looks quite worrisome.

But for now, things still look pretty good. In the first quarter of FY 18, Nvidia showed that its momentum remains strong, posting revenue growth of 48% and operating income growth of 126%.

So what's driving this growth? To my surprise, it's not the company's automotive business. Auto revenue was up a solid 51% year over year in Q1 FY 18, but it still represents just 7.2% of overall sales.

The core gaming business is still 53% of Nvidia's overall sales, and in absolute terms is contributing the most to top-line growth (contributing to $340M of Nvidia's $632M sales' increase year over year in Q1 FY 18).

Another bright spot has been data-centers. Growth in this category was 186% in Q1 FY 18, comprising 21% of total sales, almost 3X the size of the company's auto business.

Despite posting revenue growth of 48% during Q1 FY 18, analysts are expecting growth for the full year to slowdown to just 20%.

Whether Nvidia's growth will surpass these analysts projections is anybody's guess. My knowledge of the chip markets that Nvidia competes in, is limited at best. This is a big part of the reason I've stayed away from analyzing, or investing in the name.

Both revenue and earnings growth has been phenomenal for the last two years, and will need to continue to support Nvidia's current valuation.

I would personally not pay anywhere near 52X operating earnings for a chip stock, unless I was convinced in an easy doubling (or maybe tripling) of earnings in the near term (1-2 years). Frankly, I'm not convinced Nvidia will be able to pull this off, but it will be required to in order to maintain a $160+ share price. This would serve to compress the company's price/operating income multiple to a more normalized 26X or less, range.

Nvidia was able to grow operating income at more than 100% in Q1 FY 18, which gives investors some hope for massive earnings growth for the full year. If Nvidia can post operating income of $3.8B in FY 18 (a double year over year), then I believe investors will continue to support a high earnings multiple and give shares upside from the current price of $162.

If there is any slowdown or blip in Nvidia's growth trajectory, investors will have to watch-out. The current valuation leaves little leeway for missteps, and reminds me of the old adage, priced to perfection.

That being said, there is still a bull-case here. Nvidia's core gaming market continues to grow, and has exposure to the exciting e-sports trend. Other revenue categories like data-centers and auto are still small pieces of the business, but are displaying impressive growth rates. Additionally, a famous design win from tech-savvy Tesla Motors (TSLA), gives me a strong indication Nvidia's car business has chops.

Autonomous vehicles are being heralded as one of the most disruptive trends of the decade, and Nvidia's leadership position (if it can be maintained), should not be taken lightly.

The company's steady expansion away from its core competency in gaming to other verticals is impressive. In several years there may be many more use cases for Nvidia's core GPU technology that we cannot even dream of yet.

In the much longer-term, if Nvidia continues to improve its core GPU technology it has the potential to be a key piece of the AI revolution. This is the future investors are betting on.

Conclusion

If Nvidia's GPU expertise can lead to a durable moat in the data-center and auto markets, we are still in the early stages of the company's earnings growth. If it can't, then this rapid growth trajectory will calm down sooner rather than later, and likely cause a pullback in this highflying name.

I would not be an investor in Nvidia because the risk/reward does not make sense (personally). Even if the company executes on dominating the gaming, data-center and auto markets, it will take years for operating earnings to grow to the $5B+ range. In my opinion, that is what's needed to support a valuation of $97.2B (~20X P/EBIT) and offer investors upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.