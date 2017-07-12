It's Time For A Twitter Home Run, And That Means Allowing Yelp To Save It

Twitter's (TWTR) stock is up the past two days after naming Ned Segal as the company’s new CFO. Ned, I hope you read this article.

Twitter As Hunter, Rather Than Huntee

Twitter has floundered both in its attempts to acquire technologies as well as develop and evolve new in-house platform features. Fatigue has set in on co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's “turnaround” of Twitter. And investors wonder if there is anything more to the Twitter story than slight platform enhancements, gradual growth of monthly user engagement, and gradual growth of gross revenue. The market wonders if Twitter will ever become profitable.

With more than 50 Twitter acquisitions of no-name technologies and companies to enhance the company’s core platform, Twitter has revealed to its investors how it thinks about acquisitions. And this strategy has not contributed to any compelling company metrics other than the occasional small win here and there.

If the company only burns $8.5 million a year in free cash – as it did the past 12 months according to USA Today, that’s enough cash to last 412 years. While it seems most analysts see this as a positive attribute to Twitter’s story, I no doubt believe this is of what corporate apathy and atrophy are made.

Twitter's strategy as a publicly traded company has been like being on a raft lost at sea, only to be provided glimmers of hope in mirages of home runs and compelling potential growth stories.

It purchased Vine only later to shutter it. It changed CEOs back to its co-founder two years ago, who promised radical change. It went all in on Periscope a year ago but hasn’t received the traction or Twitter integrations that investors anticipated. It has now focused on recent changes to how it logs and reports its financials - better categorizing what goes into its cost of sales - a move much welcomed by this Twitter shareholder.

With its recent stock strength, now is the time for Twitter to rethink its acquisition strategy. Twitter would benefit itself, and an acquisition target, by shifting from or modify on their focus to buy companies that house desired technology components, by focusing on the acquisition of a profitable synergistic platform with its own unique user base.

On the flip side, Twitter has been named as a target itself for much of its publicly traded life. In 2016, rumors hit a peak regarding Twitter as an acquisition target – maybe to Disney (NYSE:DIS), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). As Twitter’s stock spiked, it’s issues of harassment did to – and no suitors came about. With its massive, loyal and international 300 million-plus user base, stumbling blocks for Twitter as an acquisition target remain significant. So rather than dressing Twitter as a huntee, it’s time to flip the coin and allow Twitter to become the hunter.

It’s time for Twitter’s leadership to point towards the sky and to set their sights higher. It’s time to go for the “big one." Yelp (YELP) is Twitter’s home run.

Welcome to TWELP

The two business models are based on functional needs for consumers. Consumers have long proven their appetite for both news and headlines, a need satisfied by Twitter, along with an appetite for easily accessible and trusted peer reviews, a need satisfied by Yelp. While Facebook (FB) continues to dominate and excel at fulfilling the functional need for human connection, there is no doubt that it, along with Alphabet, are the two most significant common enemies for Twitter and Yelp.

With no significant improvement towards profitability, Twitter has rarely been a favorite stock selection among institutional or retail investors. As the ninth-largest social network, as measured by monthly active users, Twitter has found itself stuck in trying to figure out how to make its core platform profitable and relevant to the investment community.

With less than half of the monthly users that make up Twitter’s base, Yelp continues to forge ahead in its niche amongst social media giants, but can’t help but think what happens if Alphabet or Facebook decide to go head-to-head against Yelp’s business model.

Potential suitors named by various sources for Yelp are Alphabet, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT), Tripadvisor (TRIP), Alibaba (BABA), Yahoo before it was bought by Verizon (VZ), and Priceline (PCLN). In all the conversation about potential suitors, Twitter has not been mentioned once.

Of eight potential suitors (none of which are Twitter), with 27 predictions measured by mergerize.com, the average acquisition price for Yelp is $6.64 billion, or roughly 2.5X Yelp’s current $2.56 billion market cap. However, valuations for tech companies like Yelp have relaxed, creating an attractive window for a Yelp takeover.

So as a Twitter shareholder, it’s time to entirely rethink things.

Twitter Yelp Market Capitalization $13.67 Billion 2.56 Billion Revenue $2.48 Billion $751 Million Cost of Revenue 38% 8% Gross Profit $1.53 Billion $688 Million EPS $-0.62 $.08 Debt-to-Equity .25 0 Cash & Short Term Investments $4.45 Billion $886 Million Institutional Ownership 49% 94%

To be sure, Twitter can continue to improve on its platform model and how it creates revenue, but the point of this article is not to add to this healthy library of platform evolution suggestions. Rather, I suggest that Twitter’s infrastructure, R&D budget and expense budget be spread across an additional and successful platform, while Twitter finds a new way to monetize its core assets across another company’s robust platform.

And in my efforts to find a buyable company, YELP became the obvious target for Twitter. Welcome to TWELP.

Five Reasons Why TWELP Makes Sense

1. YELP Creates Revenue in a Similar Way to Twitter, but From Different Sources

Twitter Yelp Revenue Sources Revenue is created from advertisers, developers and data partners on the Twitter and Periscope platforms by Promoted Tweets, Pomoted Accounts, and Promoted Trends. Advertisers can promote their brands, products, services, amplify their visibility and reach, and extend the conversation around their advertising campaigns. Revenue is created from businesses subscribing to its paid services that help them engage with consumers, through the Yelp Eat24, Yelp Reservations, and partner integrations like Shoptiques.com, GolfNow, and BloomNation.

Yelp is making a strategic shift to boosting its higher-margin, lower-dollar commitment, self-serve advertising. Twitter is playing around with a similar model.

Some of the best synergies here will be their duplicated efforts to go after the advertisers that are 20 million small business owners in the U.S. Getting it right on one platform likely means getting it right on the other, and as a small business owner I would find significant value in creating a side-by-side advertising campaign using both Yelp and Twitter. Here we find a reduction in the R&D expense line item and the selling expense line item.

2. There is Likely a Duplication of Engineering Talent

I’m no engineer junkie here, but I’ve hung out with some pretty cool nerds. Both Yelp and Twitter have robust platforms that have been built by high-performing engineering teams, and I’ll leave it up to my more techie friends to discuss and analyze the merits of combining these teams or leaving them as stand alone units.

My thesis, however, does not rest on the assumption of cost savings here. However, as a company leader of TWELP Co., I would find it hard to believe a request for 10% improvements to the Development expense line item and the R&D expense line item to be unreasonable.

3. Twitter Makes Money. So Does Yelp.

Twitter Yelp Monthly Active Users 328 million 183 million Growth Rate 14% (user engagement) 20% (sales revenue) Domestic User Base 21% 80% Revenue from Advertising 90% 82%

Twitter knows how to sell its vast data set to large corporate buyers, and Yelp knows how to sell its tailored data to a variety of different and smaller users. Twitter has data that Yelp data buyers would love to get their hands on, and vice versa.

Though growth is decelerating a bit, from 25% sales revenue to 20% sales revenue, Yelp is successfully holding its position as a top player in the local advertiser market. This market includes 20 million businesses in the U.S. with an annual spend rate of around $150 billion in ad spending.

Furthermore, Twitter’s primary user base is outside of the U.S., while Yelp’s is domestic. Figure it out kids – go make some money. If the opportunities here seem endless, then this fact from Omnicore Agency should be pretty fun: Twitter claims it can handle 18 quintillion user accounts. Let’s get to work.

Other unique Yelp attributes provided by Expanded Ramblings that would benefit Twitter include 2.8 million claimed local businesses, 138,000 local advertisers and 121 million reviews.

4. Yelp’s Cofounder and CEO is a Viable Replacement for Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey.

Time will tell whether this is one of my more controversial calls, but I believe it’s time for part-time CEO Jack Dorsey to step down.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big Jack Dorsey fan. And I was very enthusiastic at his reassignment two years ago to the head post at Twitter. I was excited that someone had the audacity to proclaim that he could handle the CEO position at two publicly traded companies, and I was surprised at how well the market received it. I’m a fan.

At the time of his reappointment, Dorsey provided exciting rhetoric about turnarounds and energy and vision and direction. And even though Jack asked for some time to provide results, it is becoming apparent that Twitter and its platform has stuck to its ho-hum playbook thus far, and it has continued to buy companies built around proprietary technologies that Twitter wanted to enhance its platform and its revenue creation machine, rather than build it in-house.

While both Yelp and Twitter are trying to figure out “what’s next from here,” I believe that one dedicated leader to the vision of both is better than the set-up of each of these parts as they stand today.

Yelp’s CEO 39-year-old Jeremy Stoppelman has an impressive resume as co-founder of Yelp and former VP of Engineering at X.com (Paypal). Stoppelman dropped out of Harvard Business School to create Yelp, and he is no stranger to the Twitter platform – often turning to it for a variety or messages, including responding to a former employee’s open letter complaining about the company’s low wages for its San Francisco-based employees.

Stoppelman has rejected offers to buy Yelp twice – once from Google for $500 million and then again from Yahoo to buy Yelp for $1 billion. But with the bonus of being named CEO to head up TWELP, Stoppelman would have a hard time turning down this offer.

5. Yelp Has Positive Earnings

Though only providing slightly positive earnings (the company’s P/E ratio is 411), Yelp is undoubtedly on the right track here, and is another positive sign that the company’s leadership is growing its chops at doing what is necessary to make investors happy.

This is good. In robust bull markets it is easy to forget company fundamentals and value companies based on user growth numbers and engagement and other metrics other than earnings and growing them. But when things get choppy in the market, or dicey within the investor base, there is nothing more comforting than positive and growing earnings.

My Conclusion

A bold move by Twitter’s leadership to acquire Yelp would create room for Twitter to refocus and to jump start growth. Priceline’s acquisition of OpenTable came at a valuation of 13X revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal, and Yelp currently trades at 5X. I project that it will take a bid of $40 - $45/share to compel Stoppelman and Co. to consider this a deal best for Yelp shareholders, and at this price it won’t be hard for Twitter to benefit immediately from this acquisition.

With this acquisition, Twitter could shift focus on measuring and executing on significant and immediate growth strategies in monetizing core Twitter and Yelp assets across user bases.

Twitter also would have the ability to rest on its strength of its core user base rather than continue to spin its wheels on figuring out how to drive user engagement and growth by evolving its core platform. And in many ways, Yelp suffers from the same stagnation. Each company’s leadership could improve each other’s outlook and place amongst social networks by coming together to unite and evolve.

