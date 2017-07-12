Amazon: Does A Big Prime Day Equal Another Q3 Miss?

Before the market open, Amazon (AMZN) announced strong results from the Prime Day event held on July 11. The event drives memberships, but the deals come at a cost.

The stock cruised above $1,000 on the news. Are the numbers really bullish for Amazon?

Amazon saw the event exclusively for Prime members increase sales by 60% and topped similar days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Maybe even more important, the amount of new members from the event hit a record and the amount of members participating grew 50% to tens of millions.

As well, Amazon sold a ton of Echo devices that utilize the voice control of Alexa. A combination of new members and Echo devices will ensure future sells.

One key takeaway though was this listed in the global highlights section from Prime Day 2017 press release:

Members saved hundreds of millions dollars on product discounts globally, compared to the already low prices offered to non-Prime customers.

So again, Amazon is adding members and increasing sales, but the gain comes at a cost. Looking back at the Q3 results last year, one can quickly see how the internet retailing giant missed EPS estimates by a wide margin.

Amazon had the same 60% growth in customer orders claim last year. The end result though was quarterly sales that only grew 29%. The number was actually a deceleration from the 31% growth rate in the prior quarter.

Margins are already razor thin so saving customers hundreds of millions isn't going to help profits, especially as the size of the event soars. For last Q3, Amazon had net income of only $252 million and missed estimates by $0.26 per share. The amount suggests analysts didn't correctly account for the higher costs of the big discounts for Prime Day.

Analysts forecast the company earning $1.14 next quarter. With razor thin operating margins of about 2% last Q3, Amazon doesn't have much leeway to give such large savings to consumers and actually double profits.

Analyst estimates already are declining for next quarter and the year. When the company reports Q2 results at the end of July, investors should expect further declines in Q3 expectations.

For those thinking the Q3 miss last year didn't impact the stock, they are right long term. Short term though, the stock took a hit starting late October after reporting the miss and previously peaked at close to $850 prior to releasing the numbers.

The key investor takeaway is that after the big rally in 2017 should make investors wait for a pullback on the stock as the large Prime Day numbers likely hits quarterly numbers again.