Into The Danger Zone

“The further on the edge

The hotter the intensity”

--Danger Zone, Kenny Loggins, 1986

Emerging market stocks have entered the danger zone. Following a gravity defying climb since the start of 2016, emerging market stocks have reached such atmospheric heights that they soon may be making their way back to earth.

Wild Flight

It is a remarkably different story from where we were just 18 months ago. Amid a staggering oil price (USO) decline, emerging market stocks appeared on the brink of breaking down. In less than a year through early 2016, the emerging market index had fallen by more than -36% from its most recent peaks. With the pace of emerging market real GDP growth steadily decelerating and commodities prices collapsing at the same time that the U.S. Federal Reserve had just raised interest rates for the first time since the outbreak of the financial crisis, it appeared the future direction for emerging markets may continue to be definitively down.

But then all of the sudden, things changed for the better. Emerging market stocks finally bottomed in January 2016 and began rallying. And in the 18 months since, they have skyrocketed all of the way back to their previous 2015 highs.

So what changed exactly in early 2016?

It wasn’t the pace of real GDP growth, which has continued to gradually decelerate.

A number of countries across the emerging world have notably improved what were previously troublesome current account deficits, but this is a force that more likely has served as encouraging further gains instead of having been an initial catalyst.

Instead, two primary factors present themselves as key drivers of the emerging market rebound.

The first was the nearly simultaneous bottoming of commodities prices (DJP) in January 2016. Many emerging market economies are major raw materials producers. Thus, their economic fate is largely influenced by the direction in the prices for such raw materials. So as commodities prices bottomed in early 2016 and started to rally, so too did emerging market stocks.

Perhaps an even more important driver of both the bottoming of emerging market stocks (VWO) and commodities at the time, however, was the change in tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Up until that point in late January, the U.S. Federal Reserve was presenting themselves to be committed to delivering as many as four interest rate increases to financial markets in 2016.

Why would this matter to emerging markets that are in many cases geographically on the other side of the world? Because many of these economies have seized on the low interest rate environment over the year by borrowing in U.S. dollars. Yet most still conduct business in their local currencies. As a result, with the Fed raising interest rates, it threatened to not only increase borrowing costs, but also pressure the value of their currencies relative to the U.S. dollar (thus further increasing borrowing costs and rising default risks). Higher U.S. interest rates also have the potential to redirect foreign investment flows into emerging economies. And since commodities are sold in U.S. dollar terms (UUP), higher interest rates also threatened to place downward pressure on commodities prices.

So when the Fed started calling off the dogs and vocally indicating that they were going to hold off for the time being on any further interest rate increases for the time being in 2016, both emerging markets and commodities breathed a sigh of relief and began to run to the upside.

Danger Zone

So here we are today 18 months hence. Emerging market stocks have rallied to their previous 2015 highs. This raises the natural next question. Does the rally have further to climb, or is it poised to soon stall and lose altitude?

Before returning to the fundamentals, let’s just start with the technicals. The EEM traded on Wednesday at over $42 per share. On six different instances over the last decade, the EEM has traded at a dividend adjusted price $41 per share or more. And in each of these past six instances, emerging market stocks stalled and hit a coffin corner. In two other instances, emerging market stocks rose just short of this $41 per share level and also suddenly began losing altitude. The subsequent declines have averaged -30% and have fallen in the range between down -20% and -65%. Put more simply, a technical bear market has followed every single time emerging market stocks have entered this so called danger zone over the past decade. This does not bode well for starters.

But just because emerging market stocks have failed the past eight times they have entered this price range over the past decade does not mean that they will inevitably fail once again. After all, previous peaks are made to be broken. But this is where the fundamental story starts to come into play.

Indeed, emerging market stocks are reasonably valued. Not historically cheap, mind you, but still sensible at around 15 times earnings. And they are certainly attractively priced relative to U.S. stocks and offer a higher expected return over the coming decade as a result. But all of these things have been true many times over the past decade, yet emerging market stocks were repeatedly turned back. As a result, emerging market stocks are in a “show me” phase having now entered this danger zone.

Also, the commodities tailwind that had helped lift emerging market stocks from their lows in early 2016 has departed in 2017. In fact, commodities prices have collectively rolled back over to the downside while emerging market stocks have continued to climb. While the ongoing flow of monetary stimulus can help ease this pain in the short-term, it represents a growing headwind for emerging market stocks the longer it lingers.

Then there is the shift in the tides of global monetary policy. The Fed along with its global cohorts in the People’s Bank of China, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are all increasingly moving toward tigher monetary policy versus what we have seen throughout the post crisis period to date. The PBOC is already shrinking its balance sheet, the Fed is about to follow suit along with continuing to raise interest rates, the ECB is actively contemplating their own exit from QE, and the Bank of Japan stimulus programs are running out of steam. It remains to be seen whether monetary policy makers actually follow through with their tightening promises, but if nothing else what has served as a meaningful tailwind for emerging market stocks amid a decelerating pace of economic growth in many parts of the developing world is about to become an increasing headwind.

The Bottom Line

Perhaps emerging market stocks will continue to climb into the atmosphere. Maybe they will even pull off a feat that has eluded them for more than a decade in finally breaking out to new all-time highs. In a world that is still awash in central bank liquidity, just about anything is possible. But history has repeatedly shown that this is a particularly challenging juncture for emerging market stocks at current prices. And with the headwinds building as these stocks enter the danger zone, investors are best served to at minimum exercise caution and keep close watch on how emerging market stocks proceed from here.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.