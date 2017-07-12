American Water Works, Microsoft, And American Tower Are Unlikely Dividend Champs

American Tower is unnoticed by most until its towers stop functioning. then it's noticed by all.

Ugh. The broad market remains in limbo, with most investors tacitly aware that valuation is a real problem but also well aware that frothy valuations haven't stymied the buying effort yet.

If you're as tired of the back-and-forth drama as much as I am (which is very much so), you can do what I'm about to do: Step into some good dividend-paying names with my idle money and let whatever's in the cards run its course.

And as usual, I've come up with some dividend stocks that are anything but the usual suspects. Here are my top three picks, in no particular order.

American Water Works



At a trailing P/E of 29.3 and a not-much-better forward-looking P/E of 23.9, water utility name American Water Works (AWK) isn't going to win any value awards. Indeed, it's overvalue by tech-stock standards, and leaps and bounds more expensive than your typical utility stock.

As they say, though, sometimes you have to pay for quality.

It's not a reality very voiced, and rarely implied, by the industry, but providing water service is a monopoly. Unlike cable television, internet and phone services for any given market, there's only one choice for water service to your home.

More than that, it's a monopoly that's effectively sponsored and supported by locally-based oversight committees that almost always approve rate hikes. Though the rate of the price increase is slowing, the dollar amount of the average monthly increase in water prices has been rather stagnant since 2010. And since 2010, the average monthly water bill for a family of three has grown more than 50%.

Don't like it? No problem. Just turn your water service off (and then see how long you can remain off of it).

The consistency of these nationwide rate increases is plenty evident on American Water Works' books.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

The current dividend yield of 2.12% isn't all that thrilling, but the payout has been and should continue to grow at a steady pace. Amazingly enough, despite the uncomfortable valuation, AWK has been even more rewarding in terms of capital appreciation than as a dividend payer.

American Tower



As much as consumers have to have water piped into their house, they're almost as reliant on their smartphones. Don't believe it? Put yours down for a few minutes the next time you're on the subway or in the park or taking a short break at the mall and look around. You'll see more people with their faces buried in their phones than looking around.

The statistics support the existence of this addiction. Forty percent of cell phone owners have reported using them in the toilet, and 26% of auto accidents are attributed to using the devices while driving.

It all raises the question though: We know cell phone carriers and cell phone makers are the beneficiary of this addiction, but who else is capitalizing on the trend? Specifically, who are the middlemen that connect wireless devices to the rest of the world? The answer is, among others, American Tower (AMT).

American Tower owns and operates more than 147,000 cell phone towers across the globe, with nearly 40,000 of them found in the U.S. alone. Carriers like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) often just rent space from American Tower rather than erect their own towers, but American Tower can put a lot of different hardware for different carriers on one tower.

In that light, revenue growth hasn't been a problem for American Tower. Neither has been paying the dividend. What has been a problem is earning consistency -- the company has technically paid some dividends it can't afford of late. A closer look at the revenue, earnings and dividend chart, though, suggests earnings are not only back on an upward trajectory, but are expected to exceed dividends going forward.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

American Tower is also set up as a REIT, which is a more fiscally efficient way of supporting its current yield of 1.95%.

Microsoft



Finally, add software giant Microsoft (MSFT) to your list of names that could drive some decent dividends while the market figures out what it's supposed to do next. It's paying 2.23%, but like American Tower and American Water Works, the quarterly payout has been and will continue to rise.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

It's admittedly a tough idea for some investors to embrace. Microsoft is a technology giant that's cared little about putting income in shareholder's pockets, and the payout it's passing along now seems more like a token, or gesture, than a philosophy. An income-oriented Microsoft may be more palpable than most realize though.

Gone are the days of outright software purchases like Windows and Office. Now those services are rented in perpetuity. In some ways it's not as financially productive compared to sales of CD-ROMs and DVD-ROMs in boxes, but the upside outweighs the downside. By providing cloud-based, online-access versions of its office-productivity suite for a monthly it bypasses the middleman and combats piracy. In a similar vein, by offering Windows 10 for free to Windows 7 and Windows 8 users, Microsoft ensured a wide swath of users were brought into a digital ecosystem that makes it easier to market a whole slew of other recurring revenue services to those computer owners -- that crowd is now less likely to go shopping for a Mac.

In fact, Microsoft has even added the recurring revenue mindset to its enterprise menu. The new Azure Stack platform can either be purchased outright, or paid for an a usage basis. While that could potentially make Azure cheaper upfront than it may have otherwise been for a user, it also ensures loyalty to -- and revenue for -- Microsoft, which can keep constant tabs on those relationships.

Recurring revenue translates into an income stream that supports dividends.

Bottom Line

None of them are your typical go-to names for income investors, and it's not like any of these dividend yields are going to reach jaw-dropping levels. In all three cases though, the underlying businesses are rock-solid with pretty wide moats. Sometimes it's these kinds of easy solutions that make sense - like now, when the market is trying to vex as many people as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.