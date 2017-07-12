Intel Has A Bright Future

There is an increasing focus on AI which is one of the markets with the most potential.

After a couple of years of stagnation Intel (INTC) starting to pick up steam again, a very welcome change to its shareholders. It looks like the company has been taking the right steps to drive growth and announced further steps to make sure this continues going forward. As a result of these actions Intel becomes more profitable. In turn, this could lead to Intel being a very attractive stock for a growing dividend.

Growth is picking up

After a couple of years where Intel did not see much movement in its top-line, it recently started to see the growth pick up once again as its efforts to transform away from being a PC-centered company to being a company that powers the cloud and smart and connected devices. It aims to be the driving force of the data revolution across technologies and industries.

The strategy seems to be working as the company saw its top line grow by 7.3% last fiscal year. The same trend continued during the first quarter of this year as revenues grew by 7.2% yoy. At the same time EPS increased yoy by 22% to $0.66. This was the result of not just the increased top-line, but significantly improved margins as well that result from management’s new approach.

Management is very excited about the growth it is seeing and credits the investments it has made in its areas of focus:

Future growth

One of the ways Intel aims to grow is by acquisitions. It acquired Altera last year to support its efforts to grow the data center and IoT market segments. The acquisition enabled new classes of products for these segments. But one acquisition that is very likely to take place will be a huge game changer for Intel.

An acquisition of Mobileye (MBLY) has been eyed for quite some time now. An initial offer was made earlier this year in March for a total of $15.3 bln. An acquisition of Mobileye is definitely something to be excited about. Mobileye is in a great position when it comes to the autonomous automotive market which is still a relatively young market, leaving a lot of room to grow the business in the future. The combination of the technologies of these two firms will create automated driving solutions from the cloud through the network to the car.

The autonomous driving system has amazing potential. According to Intel, it is possible that the market opportunity for vehicle systems, data and services will be up to $70 bln by 2030. Goldman Sachs estimated how much the autonomous driving systems market could grow over the next 22 years. This is depicted below:

Mobileye’s current revenues are just $408 mln, meaning that a company with that good of a market position could be poised to profit significantly from this rapidly expanding market. While Intel does not always perform well when it comes to acquisitions, it seems like they have made the right choice this time. If the company can successfully integrate Mobileye, the results could be huge for the company.

Artificial Intelligence

There are also increasing efforts to do well in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI), another relatively new market with huge potential for any company that can capture enough market share early enough. According to Tractica, the AI market could be good for over $35 bln in annual revenue by 2025. The chart below shows just how quick this market is expected to grow the next few years.

In order to be one of the players in this market, Intel is increasing its focus on AI. In order to do this, the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Product Group was announced earlier this year. The group will be “bringing together all of our AI hardware and software assets and all of our AI engineering expertise across the company into a single group to accelerate our development of a full stack of AI solutions, and explore novel approaches that will shape the next generation of AI products.”

Although Intel is already a player in the AI market, it is increasing its efforts to broaden its market share, which could turn into a big plus if it is successful. So it is important to keep an eye on the developments surrounding the newly formed group.

Conclusion

So Intel is on the right path once again with its new areas of focus. Margins are expanding and both the top and bottom line are performing well. The outlook looks great with the acquisition of Mobileye laying the foundation of a huge revenue boost over the years. At the same time the stock has a strong dividend yield of 3.2%, which should be enough for long-term investors while the revenue keeps moving in an upward direction and they wait for the effects of the Mobileye acquisition to kick in.

