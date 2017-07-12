Dividend Capture Alert For MFO. Call Risk Is Now Too High.

Investors were able to close out positions just over $25.80, saving $.42 relative to the closing price. That is nearly a full dividend.

Over the last few hours of trading the shares went from materially overvalued down to the middle of the hold range. Congrats to those who captured the premium.

Investors were able to capture the dividend and walk away because there was an ample bid for the shares.

The baby bonds went ex-dividend today and the trading price opened up strong for the first several hours.

MFA Financial (MFA) has one series of preferred shares, MFA-B. They also have a series of baby bonds, MFO. Shares of MFO were in the buy range as recently as a month or so ago. However, my more recent research suggested that MFO shares were near the top of the hold range and that investors should be looking to close out positions in the near future. Today, 7/12/2017, the shares should be ex-dividend. I grabbed a screenshot from my Schwab account:

Schwab isn’t perfect, but it is pretty rare for them to have an inaccurate ex-dividend date recorded. Shares opened materially cheaper this morning, though the ex-dividend date isn’t actually labelled on the price chart. With prices running between $25.80 and $25.85, the shares are only about $.05 to $.10 cheaper than they were over the last week despite no longer carrying a $.50 dividend.

Call Risk

In the weekly update on preferred shares (subscription required), I went over the call risk in detail. I’ll include the relevant section at the bottom of this article. The important premise is that MFO was trading up near my target sell range and I believed investors holding through the ex-dividend date should be looking for opportunities to close out a dividend capture play immediately after because the call risk is substantially elevated.

An investor holding the shares two days ago at $25.90 could have heard a call announced and known they would have received $25.00 for par, plus $.50 for the quarterly dividend, plus a small partial period accrual leading up to the effective date. Now an investor holding at $25.85 would receive $25.00 for par plus a small partial period accrual. The difference of whether the holder is entitled to that $.50 quarterly dividend is extremely material for a baby bond that trades in a very tight range.

Suggested Move

I’d favor using a limit-sell to close out the position today. As of my writing the bid is higher than $25.80 and that puts it easily into the sell territory. Shares of MFO can be a great investment, but the call risk makes them more useful as a trading security rather than one held for income. (Reminder: No financial advice)

Here is the section I wrote for the weekend article on preferred shares:

*Start of section from week 55*

MFO

MFO traded between $25.79 and $26.00 over the last week. I reduced price targets across the sector for preferred shares and baby bonds, but I reduced the target more for MFO than for the others. That may seem a bit weird because MFA Financial is a strong mortgage REIT. They trade at a strong valuation, have a great internal management team, and their other series, MFA-B, carries a high coupon rate. MFO runs at 8% while MFA-B runs at 7.5%. Calling for a savings of 50 basis points is a dramatically harder sell than calling for a savings of 100 basis points. Remember, a .5% difference is 50 basis points and a 1% difference is 100 basis points.

That had me feeling pretty comfortable with the idea that MFA was unlikely to ramp up MFA-B and call MFO because the payback period wouldn’t be excellent.

However, I challenge my own assumptions on a frequent basis to look for any issues. The issue I found is that MFA Financial was piling up a decent amount of cash towards the end of the first quarter. This is shown on their Q1 10-Q.

Cash and cash equivalents came in at $421 million. If we add in restricted cash, we reach about $432 million.

To put that in perspective, MFO has around $100 million outstanding and MFA-B has around $200 million outstanding. Common equity is under $3 billion. That ratio of cash to common equity is fine for a mortgage REIT investing in the non-agency RMBS space. However, it is strikingly different from the prior cash values for MFA.

At the end of Q4 2016: Cash and restricted cash summed to about $319 million.

At the end of Q3 2016: Cash and restricted cash summed to $410 million, but $122 million came from restricted cash.

At the end of Q4 2015: Cash and restricted cash summed to around $236 million.

During this time common equity has grown slightly, but not in the same proportion as the increase in cash.

If MFA wanted to issue a call, they would have more than enough cash to do it. Further, during the second quarter MFA announced an offering of 20 million shares with an underwriter’s option for an additional 3 million shares. The price on the shares was $7.77 (prior trading price was $8.25, Q1 book value was $7.66), so it looks like there should be a huge amount of new cash flowing into the balance sheet. It would be ironic for MFA to be storing up capital and planning for a huge new cash flow if they didn’t have a plan in place for utilizing the cash. Consequently, I think the call risk is elevated. With credit spreads thinning, BVs are higher and opportunities for reinvesting cash are less abundant. For the common shareholder, I think closing down the 8% MFO notes would be the best thing management could do. Yes, the common stock is yielding almost 9.5%, but additional financing through common stock does not compound the risk to common shareholders the way financing with preferred equity or baby bonds does.

Bringing it All Together

In my view the potential call risk on MFO is becoming a bigger danger. I’ve lowered my target entry prices accordingly. As a baby bond, it seems MFO often shows less market failures right around the ex-dividend date. A dividend capture opportunity could arise, but investors need to be aware of the call risk. For investors choosing to hold through the dividend, if pricing is strong afterwards I think it would be wise to look for the exits.

Schwab shows MFO's ex-dividend date as 7/12/2017. They are usually, but not quite always, correct. MFO is within $.08 of my target sell price currently and the day shares go ex-dividend the target sell price drops by about $.50, the amount of the dividend. Since the current target sell price is $25.99, that means it would be about $25.49 after the ex-dividend. If investors choose to hold through the ex-dividend date, I think they should be watching closely for opportunities to sell over $25.50. By $25.70 to $25.80, they would be getting an absurdly good deal.

*End of section from Week 55 of preferred shares*

Ultra Concise Summary

MFO benefited from market failure around the ex-dividend date. Shares are now easily within the sell range because the call risk is too high. I favor closing out positions. Current bid over $25.80 is an excellent opportunity to exit in my view.

Update: This article was posted to subscribers at 12:20PM on 7/12/2017 and a real-time SMS alert was sent. For readers doubting that, here is the screenshot:

As it turns out, the market corrected in the hours that followed, as shown by this screenshot taken after the market closed:

So where does that leave MFO? Shares are now within the recommended “holding” range. That range runs from $24.96 to $25.51. The sell alert was dependent on being able to sell into “the bid”. There were plenty of investors bidding.

Those ex-dividend dates are pretty important. It’s good to keep an eye on them. Sometimes there is an opportunity to exit quietly after shares go ex-dividend at a very small discount to the prior price.

