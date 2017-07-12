Pepsi: A Potential Buy, Despite Rich Multiples

Pepsi's (PEP) recent earnings release came mostly to reinforce that the snack and beverage company continues to perform robustly, despite the well-known macro and consumer choice challenges.

Credit: O Globo

Pepsi delivered a solid $0.10 beat on non-GAAP EPS, printing a 11% YOY bottom-line improvement that I find impressive for a mature company in the consumer staples sector. As the chart below illustrates, not much of the earnings increase came from better margins, but mostly from top-line growth driven primarily by the Europe Sub-Saharan Africa operations (+6% YOY) and Frito Lay North America (largest segment, +3% YOY). Lower net interest, reduced non-GAAP tax rate and decreased share count that resulted from nearly $1 billion YTD in stock repurchases all served as additional (albeit modest) tailwinds to YOY EPS increase.







Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press release

As I had mentioned last month, Pepsi has "to successfully and nimbly adjust its portfolio and properly market its products to address changing customer demands". As far as I can tell and judging by the 3%-plus organic revenue growth delivered in fiscal 2Q, the company seems to be doing a good job at attracting consumer interest in its vast product portfolio. With full year 2017 guidance remaining intact other than for a slight increase in EPS, all appears to be well in Purchase, NY.

But beware of valuation

The one caveat about owning PEP at current levels continues to be valuation. On the surface, the stock appeared to be fully valued when I last wrote about the company about four weeks ago. Since then, multiples have come down slightly, but certainly not enough to excite bargain hunters. See graphs below, which compare several of PEP's valuation metrics alongside those of key peer Coca-Cola (KO).

PEP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

PEP EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

PEP Price to Book Value data by YCharts

PEP's forward P/E of 22.2x; PEG of 2.8x; forward EV/EBITDA of 14.4x and sky-high P/B of 14.1x all suggest to me that meaningful stock price appreciation might be hard to come by without more aggressive EPS growth in the future. Without relying on more aggressive assumptions materializing, I would not count on shares continuing to return 10% or more per year in the long run, as they have over the past 10 years or so.

PEP Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Yet, for income-seeking investors, I still see a valid case for buying the stock today. With dividend payments (which have grown at nearly 10% CAGR in the past 10 years, see chart above) expected to amount to $4.5 billion in fiscal 2017 and a solid balance sheet that is fueled by a consistent flow of cash each quarter, investors with a more conservative profile may find a dividend yield of 2.7% and the investment case for a high-quality stock like PEP enticing.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.