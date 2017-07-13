Retirement Strategy: Another Fed Shift Could Benefit Dividend Growth Investors For Retirement

Let's face it: Easy cheap money, in the form of low interest rates, seems to still be with us, according to the latest tidbits from Janet Yellen, in her testimony. If the Fed now has changed its stance with ongoing rate increases, it might have the following effects:

Treasury prices could fall as their interest rates rise simply due to investors moving back into stocks from bonds.

Treasury prices could fall as their interest rates rise simply due to investors moving back into stocks from bonds.

For dividend stocks, this appears to be a short-term positive since our beloved dividend aristocrats would still be able to borrow cheap money, and with minimal increases in cash flow, the raised dividends could rather easily be paid, as well as the debt. Basically, we are once again buying "time."



If the Fed stops increasing rates, the dollar will weaken which could help international sales growth by companies with a large global footprint, but earnings from those sales would need to be adjusted down once again to reflect the weaker dollar. Revenues going up but earnings being impacted could be a double-edged sword, but at least cash flow could be helped, which is what I like to see to keep my dividend stream more reliable.

Here is what Yellen stated today:

Looking ahead, my colleagues on the FOMC and I expect that, with further gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, the economy will continue to expand at a moderate pace over the next couple of years, with the job market strengthening somewhat further and inflation rising to 2 percent. This judgment reflects our view that monetary policy remains accommodative. ... [T]he Committee continues to anticipate that the longer-run neutral level of the federal funds rate is likely to remain below levels that prevailed in previous decades.

This sounds pretty positive for a dividend growth strategy, but what about the financial industry? Well, it looks like Yellen has spoken out of both sides of her mouth (emphasis mine):

... because we also anticipate that the factors that are currently holding down the neutral rate will diminish somewhat over time, additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years to sustain the economic expansion and return inflation to our 2 percent goal.

I am not sure if this was a bone for the banks to look forward to slowly increasing interest rates to help the lending business, or if Yellen is still stuck on continuing to increase short-term rates slowly. My guess is that it is both.

It's no secret that there have been differences of opinions on continuing to increase short-term rates by the committee members.

The divide could threaten the consensus that Ms. Yellen has cultivated in her time at the helm. Fed officials last week penciled in one more rate increase this year but left open the question of when that might occur. Mr. Evans and Mr. Kaplan, in addition to Mr. Kashkari, hold votes on the Fed's policy-making committee this year, raising the possibility of more dissents in the coming months.

So, What Does This Mean For Dividend Growth Investing For Retirement?

In my opinion, this gives those who happen to have shorter time horizons, or are already retired, a window of opportunity to continue to increase their dividend stream. Don't get me wrong, I am still not thrilled with the markets, and I urge everyone read my previous article on my thoughts about risks and time horizons towards retirement! Investors still need to be aware and vigilant of their risk tolerance and time horizon position.

In addition to keeping the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio holding steady for all-time horizons right now (due to the continued low interest rate environment), I will be looking for opportunities to add to existing positions within the portfolio to increase the dividend income stream. Since valuations are on the high side, I will take my time, look for some pullbacks, and stick to quality.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Ford (NYSE:F), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

More shares of the dividend aristocrats will mean more income. I will need to raise cash, however, for the model portfolio, so I will be looking at switching out from one or two positions into more reliable dividend payers. Believe it or not, I am considering reducing the number of shares of XOM, but I have not completely decided yet. If I do, it will be in my own personal account as well, and that would be a pretty rare occurrence, but I simply do not see the oil patch recovering anytime soon, and at some point, even XOM could face a cash flow crunch. I am not saying it will, but based on my newly found conservative approach, I will watch this carefully.

On the other hand, based upon the comments made by Yellen, it appears that my most recent purchase both for TARP and my own personal account of BAC has been dipping in share price.

I am considering adding more shares of BAC based upon my most recent analysis of this bank's future prospects for both growth and value.

The announced dividend increase to $.48/share, which is a wonderful raise of 60%, has led Warren Buffett to announce his intentions to convert his warrants to common shares, which obviously helps keep outstanding shares in check, and the yield based on today's price would be a more attractive 2% yield with a payout ratio of just 17%. The absurdly low payout ratio, combined with wonderful free cash flow of more than $20 billion (as of the end of 2016), gives me the opinion that the dividend can continue to be increased by above-average amounts over the next few years.

On top of that, there is a discount with share price to cash flow of about 17%, I believe, as well as no premium to book value! I am also looking at the enterprise value of $550 billion as compared to the market cap of just $245 billion.

The Bottom Line

Combining all of these fundamentals, I see a stock that can be purchased at a relatively cheap price while it also increases its dividends to shareholders. I am reiterating my buy opinion even though interest rates might not rise as quickly or by as much as I anticipated previously.

As always, risks abound, and if BAC decides to stop increasing its dividend and ceases to buy back its shares, enough investors might not buy enough shares to move the needle, and shareholders could be looking at "dead (or slow) money" for awhile.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

