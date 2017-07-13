Verizon: Houston, We Have A Problem

What Happened?

Speaking at the Sun Valley conference, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) Chief Lowell McAdam says his company has no intention of buying Disney (NYSE: DIS). Recent chatter on the street had the two companies merging in response to AT&T’s (NYSE: T) acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) for $85 billion. When asked about the potential acquisition, McAdam swiftly walking away without breaking stride answered with a resounding "nope." With Verizon’s market capitalization standing at $175 billion and Disney’s at $163 billion, an acquisition by Verizon was highly unlikely in the first place. The real issue is I don’t see may other content partners out there at present that do make a good fit. This is troubling. Two other content partners that would seem to fit the bill are DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and CBS (NYSE: CBS). Nevertheless, according to a recent Bloomberg piece these potential candidates may be off the table as well. The piece states:

“Two other names that have come up as possible candidates for Verizon are CBS Corp. and DISH Network Corp. However, DISH is reportedly on Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) radar now - a preferable partner to Verizon. And as far as CBS is concerned, it's tough to imagine the company wanting to sell to Verizon so long as Shari Redstone and Les Moonves are in charge. What a culture clash that would be.”

I agree with the author’s sentiment regarding these two candidates. It seems I am not alone as the stock looks poised for further downside.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The stock just broke through long-term support at the $44 mark. Now that floor has become the ceiling. Without news of a major content acquisition, the stock appears set for further downside. Nevertheless, the stock is trading at a steep discount at present.

Verizon shares are on sale

Verizon shares are selling at an extreme discount on a historic and relative basis.

Source: finviz.com

The stock's forward P/E ratio of 11.27 is the lowest of the top five largest telecom companies. Usually I would say this offers investors a great buying opportunity, yet this time I am not so sure. Furthermore, as a current shareholder, I am considering selling out if this position and reallocating the funds elsewhere. I already have a significant invest in the telecom sector with my largest position in my portfolio being AT&T at present. Verizon’s dividend yield of over 5% is very attractive, yet Verizon does not hold the same dividend aristocrat status as AT&T does. This means to me the dividend is not quite as safe as AT&T’s. Nonetheless, Verizon’s one bright spot is the potential for 5G.

Verizon positioning for the 5G future

The one constant with technology is the fact that things are always changing. While it may appear that wireless technology is standing still and becoming commoditized, the next thing you know, the game has completely changed. Such is the case with 5G technology. Verizon states regarding its 5G efforts:

"5G will open up a huge new set of products and mobile trends for our customers. A few of the benefits are high-speed data - connection speeds that are 30 to 50 times faster than 4G - responsiveness and unparalleled video quality. We're working with our 5G Technology Forum partners to accelerate 5G for our customers. We believe that 5G will be the foundation for creating more internet-connected devices, making cities smarter, energy grids more efficient, and transportation safer."

The following is a key slide regarding the company's vision for future growth.

It may be true 4G technology has become commoditized, nonetheless, the entire game is potentially about to change in my opinion. Furthermore, CFO Matt Ellis recently stated the company should be able to keep premium pricing in its wireless business going forward. Furthermore, he added that the company sees its landline business margin increasing to 20% from 19%. So it’s not all bad news for Verizon at present.

The Bottom Line

Verizon has been one of my core holdings for quite some time. Even so, I'm beginning to question my investment thesis at this point. Sometimes stock are down for good reason. At this time, Verizon shares appear to be more of a value trap than trade. If I were looking to start a position, I would definitely layer in overtime to reduce risk. There may be further downside in the cards. Based on my most recent thoughts, I'm actually considering liquidating my Verizon position and reallocating it. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

