Cliffs - This Could Not Be Better

Cliffs has learned its lesson and will go stronger into the future.

Most bonds need to be paid after 2019, which will give the company enough time to prepare.

"The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." - Mark Twain

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) is one of the most volatile basic materials stocks on the market. Not only is the stock very volatile, it also follows macro trends with an amazing force. Both to the upside and to the downside. The stock lost about 99% of its value between the 2011 peak and 2016 bottom. The short period between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016 showed another 60% decline before the stock exploded to the upside. One of the reasons for the sharp declines is the balance sheet. In this article, I will breakdown the most important aspects and show you where the company is headed.

The first graph gives us a long term view of the most important balance sheet components. The company saw a steady equity increase from 2005 until 2012. This (obviously) includes the 2008 recession which did not have a big impact on the company's financial health.

The equity shows one more thing that is extremely important. After the recession, many balance sheets ballooned because companies were using cheap interest rates and returning confidence to boost production and/or mergers. This happened quite a lot in the basic materials sector. This is not a problem if your business environment is positive but it turns to a major headwind once the tide turns.

Note that the 2011 commodity peak has put a halt to the equity rally. The severe slow down in 2014 on the other hand crushed the balance sheet. The equity position went from 6B USD to minus 2B USD in 2015.

2015 marked a year of a severe commodity decline which has led to a breakdown of the stock price and the bankruptcy of many commodity companies. Especially in the oil industry.

Most companies that go bankrupt or enter financial woes lose the correlation to their driving commodity during rallies. Seadrill (SDRL) and Dry Ships (DRYS) are good examples of such disconnections. They are not in the basic materials industry, but they are a good example of troubled basic materials companies.

Cliffs, on the other hand, did not lose its correlation. That's mainly because of a few smart management decisions that led to a strong recovery supported by higher commodity prices.

Two things I discussed so far can be found in this article published by The Globe And Mail in December 2015:

The Bloom Lake iron-ore mine in Quebec shows just how much value is being destroyed in the commodity meltdown. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. acquired the mine as part of a $4.3-billion (U.S.) takeover of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd. in 2011 when iron-ore prices topped $190 a metric ton. On Friday, a unit of Champion Iron Ltd. agreed to buy it and other assets for $10.5-million (Canadian) and $42.8-million (Canadian) in liabilities as iron ore falls below $40.

Companies invested in new assets and had to sell not much after the acquisition. I do not disagree with the sale considered that it was one of the measures to keep the company alive. In addition to selling assets, the company sold stock to become more financially stable.

In 2012, the company had 143MM shares outstanding. This went up to 153MM in 2013. 2016 saw two increases. The first one pushed shares outstanding up to 180 while the fourth quarter increases ended up adding another 51MM shares. Current shares outstanding are at 231MM shares which is roughly 100MM shares higher than the 143MM shares in 2012.

The next graph shows one of the results. Total assets have stopped going down in the third quarter of 2016 while liabilities kept declining. The current ratio has never been below 1 and is currently at a solid 2.6. This is 0.6 points above the sector average, according to Morningstar. In other the words, short-term financing has not been a problem and is still improving, while the overall financial situation is showing a bottom.

The equity position is negative but heavily increasing. The company showed a negative equity balance of roughly 700MM USD. This another solid gain since 2016. I believe that positive equity will be achieved in 2017. I added the current ratio to see if both are following the same pattern.

In the first quarter of 2017, the company raised a total of 1.2B USD which will be used entirely to strengthen the balance sheet. This has resulted in a tremendous improvement on the debt side.

Cliffs' 3.95% bonds, which are maturing in 2018 and have a value of 283.6MM USD, are currently priced at 105. This is 75 points above the 2016 lows.

Add to that the maturity of the other bonds. The heavy load will be faced after 2019 as you can see below.

On a side note, Cliffs would be able to pay the entire amount of the 2018 bonds with its cash if it had to.

Furthermore, I like to look at the interest coverage ratio, which measures the ability to service debt. This ratio is calculated by dividing the company's EBIT by its interest expenses.



Even the first quarter of 2016 saw a coverage ratio at 4. This is 2.5 points above the magical 1.5 level which indicates a healthy relation between debt servicing and a company's EBIT. The first quarter of 2015 saw a negative ratio due to a negative EBIT. I personally believe that the interest coverage ratio will return to 4, since I expect an EBIT boost due to accelerating economic growth as I discussed in an article titled "Cliffs Is About To Explode."

Conclusion

Cliffs Natural Resources is doing an amazing job repairing its balance sheet. This is an example of a company that survived a severe downturn and used the following strength to repair damages and to avoid making the same mistakes. I like that all efforts are already visible when looking at the balance sheet and that the company is ahead of schedule -- at least when it comes to bond payments in 2020 and beyond.

All these efforts will further stabilize the company and prevent shocks like we saw in 2015 and the first quarter of 2016. This does not mean that we won't see trouble in this sector again. It just means that the company will be better prepared to withstand a weak environment.

I happily remain long and believe that the financial stabilization will add to a sustainable rally. (Please read this article to get my full outlook based on the macro environment).

