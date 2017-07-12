Oil's Rally: Use Caution

Traders should be cautious as to where they put funds in such an uncertain oil market.

With oil so low, ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), iPath's ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL), or the dangerous game that is the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) might look like appealing plays. Recently, oil has been on an upswing, prompting some enthusiasm. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the energy sector, and things like energy ETNs carry heavy risk of downside.

Is oil really going anywhere?

On the one hand, for the U.S. market, inventories have fallen. This seems to be the news most driving the short-term run-up. The energy information administration confirmed today that domestic supply dropped 7.6 million barrels last week. These stockpiles also fell the week before that. All of this brings inventories below 500 million barrels. That's the first time that's happened since January. Good news for oil price bulls right? Well, as good as that sounds, I'm still weary of how long inventories will be impacted.

Overall production is climbing on both sides of the Atlantic. US producers have yet to curb their production in spite of the lower revenues from these prices. Companies like Baker Hughes (BHI) keep adding rigs. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is making a big play in the Pacific. Forecasts for 2018 involve a big slowdown, but that's a long way off for those looking for short-term gains. If rig counts keep climbing, I don't think this inventory pullback will be long-lived.

Overseas, oil-dependent economies like Saudi Arabia keep putting pressure on prices through higher production. This drawn out war between OPEC and the United States producers over market dominance doesn't seem to have an end in sight. The Middle East has basically lost its stronghold on production dominance, and it is terrified. Why else would the Saudis be looking at taking a portion of Saudi Aramco public? They're diversifying their economy. The problem is they can't control some of the other players like Nigeria. It's so strapped for cash that it needs to pump as much oil as it can get its hands on.

The motives from player to player, but the overall theme is market dominance, with a need to make as much possible money off of oil before consumption declines. While I hold strong in my theory that biofuels will prove to be the long-term energy king, electric cars, and hybrids are certainly getting a place at the table. Combine that with far more fuel efficient car engines, and suddenly, we can do a lot more with a lot less fuel.

The risk of these funds

I've been burned by playing with this sort of thing before. Almost two years ago, I dove into UWTI head first. The high leverage, high decay play broke me. The lesson here is that high leverage funds and exchange traded notes tend to decay over time, and if you don't make the trade at the right time, your world becomes a headache real quick. I, like many right now, bought UWTI when oil was in the low $40s, and then came $39 a barrel. Then came $37 a barrel. Even as I waited for oil to rebound, the leveraged notes failed to regain everything I had lost.

The smarter plays definitely rest in things like USO as the ETF doesn't get dragged into self-decay like more risky ventures. While production will eventually come back to reality, the short term has more erratic potential. Unless you have a thing for risk, do yourself a favor and don't make the mistake I made. I've been considering making a long-term move into the oil sector but would never look for anything leveraged again.

I'm waiting to see actual coordinated rig pullbacks, with some common ground adhered to overseas. Saudi Arabia isn't even sticking to its own agreements over production caps. With that type of hyper competitive market, how can prices really climb?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.