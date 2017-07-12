Ensco: Are New Contracts Good Or Bad?

I share my views on why I believe the contracts are good despite the initial liquidity hit due to newbuild delivery.

Ensco's (ESV) announcement of three contracts for its drillships was a major development for both the company and the industry. Mostly due to the upcoming merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW), these contracts received various evaluation from Seeking Alpha contributors and readers alike. In my initial article on the topic, I stated that these contracts were a "green shoot" for the industry, but I also had to add that Atwood Oceanics merger looked like an even bigger mistake in the light of these new contracts. Fellow contributor Fun Trading was optimistic on the contracts and their potential dayrates, while contributor Henrik Alex pointed out that the major upfront investment required by these new contract awards will considerably weaken Ensco's cash position.

I this article I will explain why I view the contracts as a positive and why at the same time I'm still skeptical of the near-term performance of Ensco's shares.

Breaking new contracts into two groups

The first thing we'll have to do is to divide contracts into two groups: 1) new contracts (drillships DS-4, DS-10), and 2) a restart of the older contract (drillship DS-7). Ensco DS-7 contract was terminated for convenience from early November 2016. For the first 90 days of the termination period, the rig continued to receive its dayrate of $585,000, which later decreased to a standby rate of $439,000. There is no other way to look at the Ensco DS-7 renewal -- it's a positive development. Ensco stated that the rig will work for at least 60 days and, assuming that the rig returns to the original dayrate, it will have an almost $9 million net positive effect on the backlog.

DS-4 and DS-7 contracts are trickier to analyze. We don't know the dayrates. We don't know whether oil producers will pay mobilization fees to Ensco. What we know is that the company will have to spend $28 million on reactivation of DS-4 and $190 million on the delivery and upgrades of DS-10.

DS-4

There are just a few contracts in the drillship space to use them as guidance for a dayrate. None of them were in West Africa. For example, a short-term work for Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) West Capella for Total (TOT) in Cyprus was valued at $165,000 per day. The next work for this rig, a short-term work for Petronas, came at an undisclosed rate, which might be a signal that the rate is even lower. Recent Noble Corp. (NE) drillship contracts came at an undisclosed rate. Vantage Drilling's drillship work was recently valued way below $150,000. Also, each case is unique, so any dayrate estimate in the current environment is a guesstimate based more on a "gut feeling" rather than on available data.

In the case of DS-4, I expect the dayrate to be firmly below $200,000, potentially closer to $150,000. With so many idle rigs out there, the main factor for the oil producer is the price it will have to pay. While drillers will argue in their press releases that clients value good rigs and experienced crews from major, stable drilling companies, the truth is that all major drilling companies now have good idle rigs and good crews. I believe that price is the differentiating factor in this case, so I am not optimistic on the DS-4 dayrate.

DS-10

The newbuild must have had received a better rate than DS-4, but I expect that it is still below $200,000. Taking the delivery of DS-10 is a major bet by Ensco on the offshore drilling activity recovery. The key piece of the contract with Shell (RDS.A) is five one-year priced options. If the offshore drilling market recovers, the rig's one-year contract will become a six-year contract. However, if Ensco's expectations are not met, the company will find itself paying for the delivery of a newbuild, which will work for just one year at a dayrate that must be close to cash breakeven.

I believe that Ensco outbid its competitors on price with the idea to secure future work for its drillships right now. Ensco management definitely expects that offshore drilling market recovery is right around the corner -- otherwise, the merger with Atwood makes no sense. These new drillship contracts fit perfectly into this narrative.

Are contracts at low dayrates good for Ensco?

In current environment, yes. Ensco keeps the fleet busy and is even able to take the delivery of the newbuild. The newbuild comes at a cost, but the cost is much less than the cost of merger with Atwood should it successfully pass shareholders votes. Most likely, Ensco's priced options are linked to oil prices (otherwise it's pure suicide to lock in a newbuild for six years at cash breakeven dayrates). However, even with these new contracts, I still don't see why Ensco needed Atwood's fleet at the price it decided to pay. The cash flow situation will continue to worsen as it's hard to expect that new contracts will add anything meaningful to the balance sheet.

What to expect next?

If Ensco merges with Atwood, I fully expect the new ESV/ATW to immediately tap debt or/and equity markets to finance Atwood's debt. Without additional liquidity, the company risks running into significant problems in case offshore drilling recovery is not as robust as Ensco's management expects it to be.

In my view, increased risk due to the merger and newbuild delivery will continue to put pressure on Ensco's shares in the near term. I continue to believe that the merger is an unnecessary risk as Ensco's shareholders would have enjoyed great upside anyway if the offshore drilling market rebounded. The merger adds significant downside risk that might not justify the additional upside potential. At the same time, the new contracts are a positive as they put Ensco in a position to continue work in the future and to be the first in line to receive new, better dayrates.

