VOXX International: Still Assets Vs. Management

The story at VOXX Corporation (VOXX) for some time has been that it has valuable assets and poor management. VOXX's guidance has been almost laughable over the past few years, up to and including FY17, when CEO Pat Lavelle again overpromised on the Q4 FY16 conference call. Lavelle and other senior managers own hardly any shares: the 14 officers and directors beside Chairman (and controlling shareholder) John Shalam and his son combined own roughly $1.2 million in VOXX stock. And, there have been no repercussions for continually missed guidance, steady earnings declines, and a long-term decline in VOXX shares.

But there are real assets here. The Hirschmann automotive and the Klipsch consumer audio businesses both have real value, and I'll admit to being too stubborn to see the opportunity when VOXX dipped below $3 (!) in early October. Heading into the Q1 report on Monday afternoon, VOXX had better than tripled in nine months.

I'll also admit to being stunned by the company's sale of Hirschmann, announced last late month. I was surprised VOXX pulled the trigger - again, there's no incentive for Lavelle to do so - and I was particularly surprised by the price. VOXX sold Hirschmann for more than it paid, and per the Q1 conference call on Tuesday sold the asset at 11.5x EBITDA - a huge multiple when a number of auto parts suppliers (not necessarily apples to apples, but still) are trading at single-digit P/E multiples amid 'peak auto' concerns.

I even bought VOXX shares on the Hirschmann news in early trading right at $8, as a trade on the idea that the market was a bit slow to see how much value had been created (at least on paper). And, I sold those shares around $8.50 for one simple reason: I wanted no part of any exposure to a VOXX quarterly report, particularly one where expectations were raised.

That's the microcosm of the VOXX debate after a 17% post-earnings decline on Tuesday and a further drop on Wednesday. The Hirschmann deal was a good one. Klipsch likely supports more than the company's pro forma enterprise value of about $116 million. And, without Hirschmann, working capital management should improve, capex should come down, and VOXX as is should be able to drive a reasonable amount of free cash flow. But that's all in theory - and the same problems that have dogged VOXX in practice for years still exist, even after what looks like a smart deal.

Q1 Problems

VOXX's Q1 simply brings back to the forefront the same questions that have surrounded the company for the last few years. Automotive sales were flat, and satellite radio sales - which VOXX will keep post-Hirschmann - continue to decline. Premium Audio had a blowout quarter - seemingly - with revenue up 17.4%. But gross margins fell a whopping 760 bps year over year: gross profit in the segment actually fell almost 9%.

On the Q1 call, CFO Mike Stoehr cited a customer bankruptcy (which appears to be hhgregg) as a headwind, and the clearance of older soundbar models ahead of new releases over the rest of the year. He projected additional pressure in Q2, with "margins to be restored" by the second half.

The tone from Stoehr and Lavelle (who referred to the bankruptcy in the Q&A) is that the gross margin pressure is a one-time thing. But the 10-Q doesn't even mention the bankruptcy - it was promotional pricing on older soundbars that "primarily" hit margins (and likely also boosted revenue). Meanwhile, hhgregg announced plans to liquidate on April 7 - more than five weeks before VOXX's Q4 conference call. On that call, Lavelle said of Klipsch that "older inventories are gone" and guided for increased gross margins in Premium Audio for the year. The latter answer came when he was specifically asked how Q1 was going - and said "we are running according to plan" while demurring on giving official quarterly guidance. (Bear in mind there were just 16 days left in the quarter when Lavelle made to "according to plan" comment.)

Quite clearly, Lavelle was mistaken - at best. And quite clearly, he has once again overpromised. Gross margins in Premium Audio are heading down this year, even accounting for the lighter seasonal revenue in Q1. That is a significant concern given that going forward, Klipsch clearly is the trophy asset here. And, so is the fact that VOXX seems to be eliding the true reason for the margin compression - and continues to be unable to appropriately guide its own business.

In Consumer Accessories, revenue fell 4.2%, as the steady decline in that business continues unabated. Q2 is off to a rocky start in that business as well, per the Q2 call, due to inventory adjustments and a change in a "procurement algorithm" at a major customer. The 360Fly action camera lost a major customer, per the 10-Q, and sales (which likely were insignificant to begin with) declined year over year. EyeLock generated $64,000 in revenue in the quarter and drove a loss of $3 million (excluding loss assigned to non-controlling interests).

And, while Adjusted EBITDA only fell ~$1.4 million (a $1.1 million loss versus a $0.3 million profit a year ago), VOXX's R&D spend benefited from so-called NRE (non-recurring engineering) payments, per the Q1 call. R&D spend fell almost $3 million year over year, and per the 10-Q, the bulk of that appears to have come from reimbursements in the Automotive business. Segment-level figures in the 10-Q imply a ~$2.5 million decline YOY in Premium Audio EBITDA and a drop of $1 million-plus in Consumer Accessories - which in turn imply a rather significant pro forma loss for VOXX ex-Hirschmann.

From a go-forward perspective, Q1 definitely takes the wind out of the sails of the bull case. Klipsch looked like it had jump-started growth last year, but it benefited hugely from an easy comp. Revenue grew less than 1% between FY15 and FY17. If that business is zero-profit-growth over the long term, what's really left here? The Consumer Accessories business is losing money even on an EBITDA basis (see p.96 of the 10-K). Even with Hirschmann, automotive revenue has been basically flat. The rest of the Automotive business probably has a gentle negative trajectory, as lower aftermarket satellite radio sales offset any potential OEM gains.

Lavelle has promised "progress" on EyeLock for years now - it's doing nothing. 360Fly is probably done. Klipsch still more than covers the enterprise value here - easily - but investors have to consider that a) there's still corporate expense to account for and b) VOXX is going to spend its cash - not return it to shareholders. (VOXX has never paid a dividend and has repurchased $21 million in stock over the past 18 years, according to the 10-K.) As beneficial as the Hirschmann deal seemed at first glance, it's hard not to feel like VOXX somehow is back where it started.

Coming Full Circle

At the end of VOXX's FY11 (the company then was still known as Audiovox Corporation), VOXX traded just above $8. The company had a market capitalization of $186 million (the share count was lower), just above the current $177 million. VOXX closed the year with net cash of about $92 million (against a current $59 million pro forma for Hirschmann) and had trailing Adjusted EBITDA of $25.5 million (per the 2012 10-K) against a current figure of about $14.5 million.

It's an intriguing argument as to whether VOXX is in a worse spot now than it was six years ago. Klipsch is a better brand than anything Audiovox had the time. But Adjusted EBITDA was growing, which might be tough (excluding Automotive) for FY18 after Q1 results. VOXX's EBITDA multiple was much lower: under 4x against a pro forma ~7.4x on a trailing basis.

What is clear is that VOXX's strategy is likely to be very similar going forward. On the Q1 call, fellow SA contributor Austin Lee asked whether VOXX was considering a buyback program. Lavelle replied that "we believe that a better use of the funds is certainly to look at accretive acquisitions," citing the need to "utilize our existing overhead".

To be fair to management, that makes some sense (although I don't think the stock is as undervalued as some bulls do). But it's hard not to look at VOXX sitting roughly where it was six years ago, anticipating a similar M&A strategy - and anticipating a different result. VOXX might not spend $280 million-plus over the next two years, as it did in acquiring Klipsch and Hirschmann in 2011. And, the price realized for Hirschmann (the return was much better in euros - VOXX made about 74% in roughly five years) and the value of Klipsch both suggest that those acquisitions actually made sense. (By my rough numbers, Klipsch probably is driving $20 million-plus in Adjusted EBITDA, which would support a value likely in the $160 million range, at least, against a $114 million purchase price.) But this is a stock that's lost almost its value under Lavelle and more than half since going public in 1987. And, it's lost ~15% of its value in the six-plus years since VOXX last sat in a similar spot to where it is today.

And, I'm simply not sure why this time is supposed to be different. There's a path to value here, to be sure. I'd dump EyeLock (which is losing $10-12 million a year) ASAP. The Consumer Accessories business can be sold for scrap - it too appears to be a drag on earnings and cash flow (at least from segment-level disclosures). The automotive business isn't terribly attractive but might have more potential in the hands of a larger, better-scaled player.

A streamlined VOXX with Klipsch plus another strong brand in electronics has value. Or I'd dump Klipsch to Logitech (LOGI) for as much as $200 million and find a buyer for the 50% stake in the ASA JV. That business generated $15 million in free cash flow in its FY16 (ending November). VOXX's stake there could be worth $100 million. Add in $50 million in current cash and that's something close to $350 million in a breakup scenario - which is $14 a share.

The problem is VOXX isn't going down that path. Instead, it's going to maintain corporate expense - which looks like $8-10 million and probably takes ~$60 million off that value at a 7-8x multiple. It's throwing good money after bad with EyeLock. I have no idea how the Consumer Accessories business rebounds - Project Nursery video cameras seem to be a hit, but recent filings cite declines in fading categories like clock radios, cables, docking stations, and power products. Those sales aren't coming back. And, shareholders are left at the mercy of management. That management refuses to admit mistakes, consistently overpromises, and is intent and incentivized to make at least one more deal. That's a hugely dangerous combination.

What makes the VOXX story so interesting, and so frustrating, is the disconnect between what shareholder value could be and what it is. If the business was going to be Klipsch + ASA + acquired business to be named later, I'd be interested at $7. (Heck, I might be interested at $9.) If there was any sign that management would focus on shareholder value, I'd be more willing to back whatever the new strategy turns out to be. But - and I may be too blinded by my history with the stock here - I simply can't ignore this major problem:

VOXX data by YCharts

That's the three-decade chart of VOXX since its entry to the public markets in 1987. Will this time be different for VOXX? Maybe. But, to be honest, I just don't see much - or nearly enough - evidence to believe it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.