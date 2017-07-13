The MnM Portfolio, June 2017 - When It Rains Dividend Increases, It Pours

Background

This month’s article marks the 28th installment in my ongoing series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for “Minne(sota) ‘n Monthly.”

If you are a frequent reader of my articles you will notice that I renamed myself the MnMInvestor this month to better associate myself with my writings and to acknowledge that, as my wife reminds me, I'm not that young anymore. I apologize if this caused you any confusion.

Note: The portfolio continues to hold 37 stocks, which is closing in on my target portfolio size of ~40. I feel that the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2% - 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here’s what happened in June.

June 2017

I always try not to spend too much time with valuation as it’s not the main objective of the portfolio, but the portfolio had a slight recovery in June after three months of declines. Year-to-date the portfolio return continues to trail the S&P 500’s ~9.34% return, though the gap declined from about 5.5% last month to 4.5% this month. The difference is reasonable given that the S&P has a large amount of growth stocks, which have outperformed this year whereas the MnM Portfolio is focused on value and income growth which has trailed.

I have captured the activity for June and for the year-to-date in the standard roll-forward summary below.

The portfolio collected $297.57 in dividends during the month, all of which, with the exception of a $22.00 special dividend from Main Street Capital (MAIN), was recurring on positions held. The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of June 30, 2017:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of May.

Sales

I try to live by the mantra of not selling unless there is a dividend cut, but I stepped outside of this philosophy this month to remove Bemis (BMS) from the portfolio.

As long-time followers are aware I was bullish on Bemis back in 2015 when I wrote (HERE) about how I liked their focus on products with better margins, even in an environment when their revenue was falling. I anticipated that they would need a year or so to start showing some improvement, so it was no surprise to see that net sales had continued to decline through 2016.

Source: Bemis 2016 Annual Report, MD&A

What I wasn’t prepared for, was just how badly they have executed now that we are in 2017. In their Q1 earnings they missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and while it is only one quarter, a large portion of their miss was from internal factors. They mismanaged the company by ramping up resources when volumes ended up being far short of their estimates. They spent the bulk of the conference call addressing how they will right the ship but I did not hear a clear path. It’s the same story, just two years later, and I have lost my patience with the leadership.

While Bemis’ dividend doesn’t seem to be in any immediate danger of being cut, ultimately I sold the stock because of the fact that its dividend growth rate is low and continually falling. It is simply not enough to justify owning the stock and living with the company's poor performance and dim prospects.

Source: Finance data from Bemis 10-Q and 10-K filings, guidance for Bemis’ Q1 2017 earnings call.

I took a $325 loss by selling the stock, but as you will see below, I replaced all of Bemis’ dividend income this month with another company, who is growing their dividends at a much higher clip.

Additions

With the sale of the Bemis stock, I reinvested the proceeds and a good chunk of this month’s dividends into J M Smucker Company (SJM) stock. The company is a large consumer packaged goods stock that operates in three segments: coffee, consumer foods and pet foods. If you research the company you will quickly realize that you are likely very familiar with many of their brands.

Source: J. M. Smucker 2016 Annual Report

Smucker has a similar dividend yield and payout ratio to Bemis, but a much higher growth rate, which over the last five years has been more than double Bemis.’ The recent sell-off in the stock has moved it into the value range and now with a P/E of less than 15 I like its prospects as a value buy.

Historical Graph – Copyright © 2017, F.A.S.T. Graphs™ – All Rights Reserved

I realize that this stock is not without risk, as Smucker, and most in the packaged goods industry, face challenges to growth. This could cause the dividend growth rate to slow some, but I have much more faith in their management to execute their strategy which will continue to grow revenues and dividends more effectively than Bemis will.

Unfortunately for me, I purchased 19 of the 20 shares of the stock prior to the whole Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) shake-up, at a 16.4x multiple (still a value in my mind), so I ended up paying more than I might have had to a few weeks later. A little bit of bad luck, but ultimately it’s a long-term investment. I used the remaining dollars this month to purchase a share of Hormel (HRL) and another share of Gladstone Land (LAND).

Dividends Collected

As noted above, I collected $275.57 in recurring dividends during the month (net of the special Main Street Capital dividend). I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have begun to highlight current month raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases.

All year I have been tracking the income growth in the portfolio, comparing Q4 2016 to Q4 2017’s projected income. I’m happy to report that, when I remove the special dividend received from Main Street Capital in December 2016, income has now increased by more than 6% from dividend raises and reinvestment. I continue to be well on my way towards my goal.

Dividend Increases

As highlighted in the title of the article, June featured as many dividend increases as I have ever reported in a month. It truly was “raining” dividend increases.

The increases were led by a double-digit raise from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) with expected lower increases from Target (TGT), General Mills (GIS) and Realty Income (O). I had missed Travelers’ (TRV) increase from earlier this year, but listed it now and have updated my charts accordingly. Lastly, the banks had their capital return plans approved by the Federal Reserve so I listed the increases planned for US Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC) too.

The MnM 401K

The 401K keeps chugging along and the amount for future rollover continues to grow. The only activity again this month was contributions.

Closing Thoughts

It’s not easy to make changes, particularly when you are taking a loss on a dividend champion. I was invested in Bemis and convinced that they could turn it around. Ultimately I opted to move on to better prospects. This is not something I take lightly and intend to limit such actions to cases such as this where the metrics are unfavorable and the downward trends have continued for some time. The damage (loss) to the portfolio from making the switch was minimal and the forward-looking potential with Smucker is much greater.

June was another milestone month in terms of dividend growth. When I factor in the raises and reinvestments, income grew by over 1% again this month and topped 6% for the first six months of the year. I remain encouraged by the pace.

Looking ahead July will see a slowdown in dividend increases, as last year it was only the serial raisers Realty Income and Omega Healthcare (OHI) that raised. I haven’t determined where I will be reinvesting July’s dividends quite yet, but likely I will continue to look at Starbucks (SBUX) and may take advantage of the sell-off to add a little Target (TGT) or more Smucker or some REITs. I may be wrong, but I believe there is value to be had in all of these.

I hope you enjoyed the update, thanks for reading.

