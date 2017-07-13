Can Duke Keep Up With Peers?

This article is part of a series covering a group of utilities, including PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Scana (NYSE:SCG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). You can find the previous articles here.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is one of the largest regulated utilities in the country, and it is in the middle of transforming itself. Following the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas and the sale of nearly all of its unregulated businesses, Duke is moving forward with an ambitious spending plan to spur long-term growth. The valuation is in line with peers, although it is higher than the company's long-term average. Additionally, poor returns on capital are a key risk going forward.

Duke's grid is the largest in the nation at 300,000 miles, which equates to a lot of money spent on maintaining infrastructure. The utility has transformed by shedding all of its international and unregulated assets, buying a natural gas utility, and focusing on building out its infrastructure. Its natural gas transmission lines extend to 1.6 million customers across 32,900 miles of pipe. This number will grow significantly in the coming years as new projects are brought on-line, especially the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Duke's energy mix is similar to Dominion. The coal production is something that will likely be phased out over time, moving from 61% of the portfolio to a projected 28% a decade from now. This shift is going to require a substantial amount of money, as Duke and others build out the infrastructure to deliver natural gas and continue to build new combined-cycle plants. Natural gas is lower-emitting than coal, and cheaper than other forms of generation without the stigma of nuclear. That being said, the new presidency has put the Yucca Mountain waste repository back up for discussion, which was held back among other things by significant opposition from Nevada and Senator Harry Reid. Yucca Mountain being approved would clear a roadblock for the nuclear industry in America going forward as the question of long-term waste disposal would be answered.

Recent reported earnings for the company were affected by the sale of unregulated businesses and acquisition of Piedmont. When combined with a warm winter causing lower usage, it skews earnings lower. Once they are adjusted, earnings are expected to come in between $4.50 and $4.70 per share in 2017, which would result in essentially flat growth YOY. With the effects of weather removed from earnings, the growth in the regulated businesses and Piedmont's contribution ended up looking solid. The company has planned to cut costs to mitigate $100 million of the weather impact. Management projects 4-6% earnings growth over the long term, which could be achievable once some of the company's projects come to fruition.

Duke operates across several states which means that the company deals with several different groups of regulators. Regulated utilities are given what is effectively a monopoly in exchange for the government being able to set rates in order to minimize costs to the end consumer while allowing for a reasonable profit for the utility. Rates also take into account the costs associated with maintaining the distribution network, bringing on new plants, etc. The allowed profit for the company correlates to a return on equity, which is shown above for Duke in its various states. A figure close to 10% is about the average, and since Duke's largest operations are in the Carolinas, the company achieves right around average profitability for the sector. Duke's position with its regulators seems to be above average, specifically in the Carolinas and Florida. These are its two primary operating areas, and the company has built a good relationship over time, which should be good news going forward when it needs to hike rates to pay for its capital spending plan.

The company's retail sales growth figures have been encouraging. The ttm weather normalized load growth was 0.2%, with sales volumes up over 1% adjusted. Management has projected its long-term expectations of 0.005% load growth over the next 5 years. Duke's operating areas have better-than-average economic fundamentals, which should help rate base growth and improve the ability to raise rates.

Source: Company Presentation



Duke has been working hard at building out its natural gas capabilities. Like I mentioned before, the company only just acquired Piedmont Natural Gas last year for $4.9 billion. This addition added 1 million natural gas customers, tripling Duke's prior customer base. Natural gas is a significant growth market which nearly every utility I have looked at is expanding in due to its cleaner carbon emission and low price.

The company is working on three plants currently, with all three being on budget and on time. This is a welcome relief compared to SCG and SO's issues with their nuclear plants and SO's natural gas plant. The Western Carolinas Modernization Project is underway to account for the peak electricity usage in the area having tripled over the last four decades. In the coming decade, the demand is expected to grow another 15%. Duke is building out a new 440 MW natural gas combined cycle plant in Asheville, NC, to replace the aging coal plant in that location. That project is expected to come online in late 2019. The plant being built in Citrus County, Florida is going to add another 1,640 MW with half coming online in the middle of next year, and the rest at the end of the year. The Lee plant in Anderson County, SC, will be the first online in November, 2017. This will add 750 MW and has already taken two coal plants offline in the expectation of its capacity.

The continued expansion of the company's natural gas capacity is necessary. Coal still represents a third of the generation portfolio, and it will continue to become a lower and lower amount. This is going to require a substantial investment from Duke in the coming years to replace the coal plants it takes offline. Strong relationships with regulators and efficient use of capital are vital to the company going forward.

In order to provide the fuel for all the natural gas plants coming online, Duke is involved with several pipelines, as well. It holds about half the stake in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which is currently working towards final approval in cooperation with Dominion.

From the ACP website:

The 600-mile underground Atlantic Coast Pipeline will originate in Harrison County, WV, travel to Greensville County, VA, with a lateral extending to Chesapeake, VA, and then continue south into eastern North Carolina, ending in Robeson County. Two additional, shorter laterals will connect to two Dominion Energy electric generating facilities in Brunswick and Greensville Counties. The proposed route was developed after more than two years of extensive study and meaningful engagement with landowners and communities - all with the goal of finding the best route with the least possible impact on landowners and the environment. More than 6,000 miles of potential routes were carefully studied before choosing the best 600-mile route with the least impact. After consulting with landowners and performing extensive field surveys, more than 300 additional route adjustments were made to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and address individual landowner concerns. This thorough and exhaustive process significantly reduced the environmental impacts of the project and minimized its impact on individual landowners. In addition, three compressor stations have been planned as part of this project: one at the beginning of the pipeline in West Virginia (Lewis County), one in central Virginia (Buckingham County) and one near the Virginia-North Carolina state line (Northampton County, NC).

The pipeline is expected to be complete in the second half of 2019, and both Duke and Dominion have solid track records of late in managing their projects and deadlines. However, approval could still get pushed off and it is not a done deal. Any pipeline project will always have detractors due to environmental concerns and the fact that this pipeline runs through some very nice parts of the country. The total cost on the project will total $5 - 5.5 billion split between Dominion, Duke, and a small part to Southern. We will know more soon, and the project is expected to commence in a few months.

The company also has a stake in the Sabal Trail and Constitution pipelines. Duke is building a lateral from the Sabal Trail pipeline to its Citrus plant to supply it with gas, and the Constitution pipeline will be supplying to customers in New England. Constitution was FERC approved in 2014, but late last year it was denied by the New York Department of Water Conservation on the basis of its water quality certification. The denial is currently under appeal, and the outcome is uncertain for the time being. The projected date of completion was second half of 2018, but I would expect a shift to the right. All told, the company is spending a projected $3B on these pipeline projects over the next couple of years.

In concert with the company's move away from coal is the expansion of its renewables. The company added 550 MW to its portfolio last year, and it now operated 21 wind projects and 63 solar facilities across 14 states. This brings the total installed capacity to over 3,000 MW, making Duke one of the largest renewables companies in the country. Management has stressed the importance of continuing to invest in these projects, which will help reduce the company's carbon footprint and its reliance on coal.

The final outlet for Duke's huge planned capital spend is its grid modernization plan. Chairman, President, and CEO Lynn Good discussed this plan on the recent call:

While some tend to think of grid modernization primarily in terms of smart meters, our plan is more comprehensive. Our investments will help us to automatically reroute power and accelerate restoration through new technologies and core infrastructure upgrades. This will add connectivity, capacity, and control to the grid allowing the system to self-identify problems and react automatically to shorten or eliminate outages. Our targeted undergrounding program will replace select sections of poorly performing overhead lines, many located in hard to access areas. Our plan will strengthen the grid as we upgrade transformers, replace aging cable and poles, install additional protective devices, and expand our flood mitigation work. We will also improve the grid's resilience against cyber attacks and physical threats through enhanced system intelligence programs. And to give our customers the tools to help them lower their bills and improve their experience, we are investing in smart meters, communications technologies, and upgraded systems. These investments will help us improve outage detection and better manage new grid devices including distributed generation.

Although customers really don't have a choice in regulated utilities, improving customer satisfaction is important to maintain good relations with state regulators. Additionally, minimizing outage time is a key component of this, and as they say, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Strategic undergrounding and grid upgrades will benefit the company in the long run by lowering costs due to unplanned repairs. The total cost of these upgrades is expected to be in the range of $25 billion over the next 10 years. The investments have already started to pay off, as the company reports that over 50 million outage minutes were saved last year. This was a two-fold increase from 2015, and management projects outage frequency to be cut in half over the next decade.

DUK Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

After reading through all of the projects the company has going, it should come as no surprise to see the ramp up in debt. The spending seems to be mostly in line with peers, and so are the debt loads. I don't know that it justifies it, but cheap credit and the shift in power generation was bound to cause utilities to undertake a lot of projects and leverage up. Duke currently has $4.89 billion in total liquidity, and it is good to see that operating cash flows have ramped up with the spending. Free cash flow remains negative, just like most of the other utilities looked at here, due to the significant capital expenditures underway. The company will likely be raising rates to pay down its debt in the coming years, which investors should watch to ensure that Duke maintains its solid relationships with regulators.

This is one of the most concerning issues that I have with Duke. Returns on invested capital are an important metric for utilities with the massive amounts of capital that they spend. With all of the projects underway for the company, I would look to see this figure going higher before I would personally consider an investment. The one good thing about this is that the 4% or so is still above Duke's weighted average cost of capital, showing that shareholder value isn't being destroyed.

Duke falls right in the middle of the pack, valuation-wise. SO and SCG have their issues with projects, and PPL has been held back by forex issues. Dominion is likely stretched at this point, and I would expect to see them coming back in-line with Duke vice the other way around.

Duke's dividend yield is solid, in line with its utility peers. It's near the low end of its historical figure, but the entire sector is lower yielding today than it tends to be, with the notable exception of Southern.

Duke's payout ratio based on reported earnings is much higher than the actual figure. Based on adjusted forward earnings, the company's payout ratio is only 74%, which is right in-line with peers. This leaves room for raises, although the company's many projects will likely keep the company from expanding its payout ratio.

Duke has paid a dividend for 90 consecutive years, with it growing for 12 consecutive years. The rate is about what one would expect from a utility, but it is far outstripped by Dominion. As I discussed above, this rate will likely be in line with earnings growth going forward as the company likely won't be looking to expand its payout ratio with all of the projects in the pipeline.

Looking at the valuation graph, Duke is trading right around its average yield but above its average valuation.

Expanding it out to a longer-term view, it shows that the company is actually near the lower end of its average yield, and still trading above its average valuation around 15-16X earnings.

Based on analyst estimates, an investment in Duke today would yield an annualized total return around 4.5%. That is essentially zero capital appreciation, since the current yield is at 4.1%. Combine this with the company's lowest return on invested capital among its peer group and I think buying in here is a recipe for underperformance. Duke is making the right moves to shift its generation portfolio, which is going to continue to require lots of capital. Its relationships with regulators (outside of the Constitution Pipeline) imply that the company should be able to raise rates to manage these costs, but I will personally wait for a pretty substantial pullback due to the valuation and ROIC.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.