Coffee Shows Signs Of Life

Coffee is a commodity that is an integral part of our lives. While people all over the world consume many other raw materials on a daily basis, the first thing that many people do each day filter hot water through the ground beans to prepare the drink that contains a caffeine injection that prepares them to take on the challenges of the world. Coffee is a ubiquitous commodity, and while it has a long history of consumption in Europe, and North and South America, coffee consumption has been on the rise in Asia with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and other coffee shops popping up all over China and other Asian nations.

The price of coffee tends to be a year-to-year affair as output in the world’s top coffee-growing countries depends on not only weather but healthy crops. Leaf rust and other diseases can wipe out a coffee crop as can adverse weather conditions. So far in 2017, the price of coffee has been moving to the downside. Recently, the price traded at lows of $1.1550 on the active month September ICE coffee futures contract and $1.13 on the continuous contract as supplies have been sufficient to meet demand. The recent nadir at the end of June 2017 was the lowest price since early 2016 when the price of java beans fell to lows of just over $1.11 per pound. In the aftermath of the 2016 lows, the price of the commodity exploded higher, reaching $1.76 in November 2016, but since then it has been all downhill for the price of coffee futures.

Lower highs and lower lows since November 2016

Coffee futures have been in a bearish trend since November 2016 when the price reached highs of $1.76 per pound. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of ICE coffee futures highlights, it has been a slippery slope for the java beans since November when the now-active September futures traded at $1.8480 per pound. The recent low on June 22 put the price at $1.1550 and on the now expired July futures contract, the price traded at $1.13 per pound.

There was some bullish sentiment at the beginning of 2017 as a shortage of Robusta beans had a potential to spill over to the Arabica markets, and an offseason for production in Brazil could have caused tightness in the market. However, sufficient supplies resulted in lower highs, and lower lows and the price recently dropped to the lowest level since February 2016. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that after the recent lows in June, support for ICE coffee on the weekly chart now stands at $1.1105, the January 2016 lows and at $1.0095, the bottom established in November 2013.

Technical resistance has declined with price

Perhaps the most positive aspect of the price decline that has occurred over the past ten months has been that technical resistance in the coffee market has been dropping along with the price. The price of coffee has recovered over recent sessions and settled at $1.2890 on Friday, July 7. Technical resistance now stands at $1.3190, the June 6 highs, and above there the next level is at $1.3570 per pound, the May 31 high. After trading down to $1.13 per pound as the July ICE futures contract rolled to September, the price of coffee has been recovering.

Coffee is showing signs of percolation

Abundant supplies of Arabica beans have weighed on the price of coffee futures over recent months. Meanwhile, global demand for the beverage continues to grow as China has been increasing their coffee consumption. Starbucks has opened 5000 stores across the country with the world’s second-largest economy, and other coffee shops now compete for the burgeoning market of coffee drinkers throughout China and the rest of Asia. The price of coffee, like all other agricultural commodities, depends on the weather, growing conditions, and healthy growing conditions in the major producing nations of the world each year. When it comes to the java market, conditions in Brazil, Vietnam, Columbia, and Indonesia are the leading producers, and each year the crops in these four nations determine the path of least resistance for the price of coffee futures. Over recent sessions, there are some signs that the price of the commodity has reached a bottom and could be heading for a significant price recovery over the weeks and months ahead. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price had rallied by around 15 cents or 13% over the past two weeks, and price momentum has turned higher. Additionally, open interest, the number of open long and short position in the ICE coffee futures market has increased to over 227,000 contracts which is close to a record level. The weekly chart illustrates that the growing open interest occurred during the price slide over recent months and that could mean that there are speculative shorts in the market and that producers have hedged future production. When it comes to the producers, the coffee beans can only be sold once. As for the speculators, shorts will eventually need to cover risk positions, and with the java market falling to the lowest level in quite some time over recent weeks, we could be on the verge of some bullish percolation in the market that can move like few others.

The futures can be highly volatile

Price variance in the coffee futures market can be extreme at times. Over past decades, coffee has doubled and halved in price, sometimes over short periods. Daily historical volatility in ICE coffee futures was around the 13.9% level as of Friday, July 7, which is a very low level for the statistical measure of price variance. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that historical volatility can quickly rise to over 50% at times and the average level since 2000 is around the 30% level. At 16.41% on the daily metric, coffee price volatility is too low on a historical basis.

Limited downside risk on long positions

The price of coffee was trading at just below the $1.30 per pound level at the end of the first week of the third quarter of 2017. The price range over the past decade has been from lows of $1.0035 to $3.0625 per pound. Coffee is currently trading very close to decade lows, and the chances are that the downside is limited from its current price level.

I believe the risk on long positions in the coffee market is currently low while the upside potential has become extremely attractive. Coffee has been showing signs of life on the upside after its recent bounce from lows during the July-September futures roll on ICE.

The most direct route for investments in the java market is through the futures and options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, for those who do not wish to enter the shark-infested volatile waters of the coffee futures arena the JO ETN product does a good job at replicating price action in the nearby coffee futures contract on a short to medium-term basis. I believe that we have seen the lows in coffee for 2017 at the end of June and right now, risk-reward favors the upside. Given the volatility in the futures market on an intra-day basis, it is best to enter long positions during periods of price weakness. Buying dips in coffee could be the best way to hop on board a market that is getting ready to percolate and grind higher in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, with price resistance falling over recent months, we could see a great deal of short covering in the futures arena as the price moves above key technical levels in the commodity that tends to be the most volatile in the soft commodities sector.

