Sugar May Have Found A Bottom

The price path of the sugar futures market has been a wild ride since the sweet commodity that is a staple for people all over the world fell to lows of 10.13 cents per pound in August 2015. The low price caused production to grind to a halt, and as demand began to increase at lower prices, inventories declined causing the price to find a bottom and begin to rally. The lack of supplies caused the sugar market to move into a deficit where demand was higher than output, and the price more than doubled over the course of ten months. By June 2016, nearby sugar futures traded above 20.26 cents per pound and by October, they had moved to a high of 23.90 cents.

At prices over 20 cents, production increased, and demand fell. Increasing output caused inventories to grow. In October 2016 the price of sugar was trading at the highest level since July 2012 a year when drought conditions impacted all agricultural commodities. The increase in production in response to the price rise became too much for the sugar market, and the price turned quickly and decisively to the downside.

Sugar dissolved over recent months

In the first week of October 2016 nearby ICE sugar futures reached a high of 23.90 cents per pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, by the final week of June 2017, the price had declined to lows of 12.53 cents, a drop of 47.6% over an eight month period. Support on the weekly chart stood at 12.45 cents, the February 2016 lows but the sweet commodity was able to hold that level and traded to only eight points above the price that stands as critical support. The price of sugar dissolved like a spoonful of the sweet stable in a hot cup of coffee or tea, and the reason was the fundamental state of the commodity.

The deficit became a surplus

Supply and demand factors led the price of sugar to more than double from August 2015 through October 2016. The ten-month rally came on the back of decreasing supplies and increasing demand. As a surplus turned into a deficit in the market, the price moved steadily higher. However, it was that higher price that led producers to increase output and inventories began to build as demand declined because of the higher price. The deficit became a surplus in the sugar market, and the fourteen-month rally turned into a ten-month price correction.

Over recent sessions, sugar seems to have found a bottom, and we could be on the verge of another supply and demand shift that will once again sweeten the prospects for the staple commodity.

The price correction is likely to shift fundamentals once again

Sugar futures fell by more than 10 cents per pound from the October 2016 at the end of June 2017. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, while the momentum of the price trend remains lower after four straight months of lower lows, the volume of sugar futures contracts traded in June was at the highest level since September 2016, the month before the highest price level since 2012. At the same time, the slow stochastic has declined into oversold territory on the monthly chart. October sugar futures closed on July 12 at 13.49 cents per pound. Source: CQG

The prospects for the price of sugar on the weekly chart are starting to look sweeter since the late June lows. The slow stochastic has crossed to the upside in oversold territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE sugar futures market, declined steadily over recent months reaching a low of just under 762,211 contracts on July 11, the lowest level since February and March and well below the peak in August 2016 at 923,529 contracts. The decline in open interest is an indication that lots of the speculative froth on the long and short side of the market has left for greener pastures of other commodities futures market that offer more opportunities. Declining open interest and price tends not to validate a bearish price trend over the long haul, and it is possible that sugar has found a significant bottom at the very end of the first half of 2017. With the world sugar price significantly lower than where it was last year at this time, in July it was north of 20 cents per pound, production is likely to decline, and demand will increase leading to a drop in global stockpiles. We could see the small surplus that developed over recent months shift back to a deficit in the sugar market once again if the price remains at its current level.

Support and resistance levels

Technical support for the price of sugar is now at the recent lows of 12.74 cents per pound on the active month October futures contract. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, there is a double bottom at 12.74 as sugar futures traded to this low on both June 28 and 29 before recovering higher. On the weekly chart, support stands at 12.53 cents, the lows on the expired July futures contract and below there 12.45 cents stands as a critical line in the sand for the sweet commodity. If sugar were to test critical support and fall through on the downside, the August 2015 lows at 10.13 cents would become a target for the price.

On the upside, 14 cents stood as the first line of defense, and the price has already probed above that level. Next level of technical resistance on the daily chart stands at 14.72, the highs of June 12 on the October contract. On the weekly chart, the late May highs of 16.59 cents would be the next level of resistance on the upside. Sugar has declined a long way from the highs last October, and it seems to me that the upside is becoming a lot more interesting these days.

Sugar will sweeten once again

Price action in the sugar market has been a textbook example of practical commodities economics. The market had moved into a small surplus conditions, and the price fell like a stone. However, with sugar at less than 15 cents per pound, producers are likely to cut back on output over coming months. Additionally, demand is likely to be buoyant at the lower price which could begin to eat away at inventories. The price dissolved as production increased and inventories grew but now, those stockpiles may be on the verge of dissolving which would boost prices in the months ahead. The forward curve for sugar futures is telling us that production and stocks are likely to decline at the current price level. Source: ICE

When sugar was trading above the 20 cents per pound level in 2016, the forward curve moved into backwardation; deferred prices were lower than nearby futures prices. The theory behind a backwardated market is that production increases as nearby prices move higher to cure the short-term tightness of deficit in a market. Contango is the opposite of backwardation. In a contango market deferred prices are progressively higher than nearby prices. Today, the sugar market is in contango from October 2017 through March 2020 which tells us that the surplus is likely to turn into a deficit once again as production will slow and demand will increase.

The price of sugar is likely to sweeten once again over coming months. We have seen the first signs of a bottom in the futures market, but it is still too soon to call the bear market dead. It is possible that the present rally in sugar will sputter and fail and prices will slip back to recent lows or even below that level in the weeks ahead. However, I am a buyer of sugar on a scale down basis during any periods of price weakness. I believe the downside is limited, the supply and demand fundamentals are likely to shift from surplus to deficit again, and the prospects for the price of sugar are looking better than they have since the rally that sent the price of sugar futures over 100% higher commenced in August 2015. Sugar closed at 13.49 cents per pound on Wednesday, July 12 on the active month October ICE futures contract.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions on the long and short side of commodities markets, but those positions tend to change on an intraday basis.