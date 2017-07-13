Gold Miners: Is GDX Back?



VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is having a good week for a change, and is now up for a third consecutive day after bouncing off the $21 support level. As of 9:40 am Wednesday July 12th GDX was trading at approximately $22.00, roughly 5% higher than the low hit just 2 days ago. However, an instrumental question remains: whether there is more room for significant upside concerning the gold mining sector or if this is simply a short-term bump higher. Various fundamental and technical factors appear to be signaling that the precious metals sector may have more room for significant upside. This analysis explores the different elements that are likely to influence GDX’s price going forward, and could elevate its price meaningfully higher from current levels.



GDX at a Glance



VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX aims to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets in the amount of $8 billion and has 51 holdings. Some of the fund’s top holdings include Barrick Gold Corp (ABX), Newmont Mining Corp (NEM), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV), Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCM), Goldcorp Inc. (GG), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) as well as other gold mining companies.



FED Chair Yellen’s Testimony and the Importance for Gold Miners



The most important elements that can be interpreted from the FED chair’s testimony are that interest rates are not going to normalize as high and as fast as they have generally in other recoveries and there may not be another rate hike at all this year. These factors are undoubtedly bullish for gold and thus are extremely favorable for GDX going forward. To confirm the market’s interpretation of Yellen’s testimony rates dropped, the dollar fell against other major currencies, and gold, silver as well as gold miners resumed their advance from recent lows. In addition, the chances of another rate hike this year deteriorated according to the CME Group’s FED watch tool. The chance of rates staying at current levels through December moved up to 49% as opposed to 40% 1 week ago, and 41% just yesterday.





Goldman Bullish on Gold?



That’s right, it seems that Goldman Sachs, the “smartest guys on the street” are now bullish on gold, which is in fact another positive element concerning the future performance of GDX. Goldman has often been skeptical of the yellow metal and has called for lower prices repeatedly in recent years. So, why is the investment bank now putting out favorable notes concerning the gold?



Interestingly, Goldman Sachs pretty much nailed it in May when the bank put out a note outlining the likelihood of a better than expected jobs number that would cause markets to interpret the situation as if the FED was more likely to raise rates and that this would cause gold to fall to around $1,200, which is exactly what happened. Furthermore, Goldman then said that they viewed the $1,200 level as a buying opportunity and that their year-end target was $1,250 for gold. Furthermore, in late June Goldman’s asset strategist came out with another note outlining 3 specific reasons why gold may trade above the asset team’s year-end target price of $1,250.



1. Lower returns in U.S. equities should support more defensive asset classes, thus gold.



2. Higher GDP from EMs should add purchasing power to EM economies that have high propensity to consume gold.



3. Goldman Sachs expects gold mine supply to peak in 2017.



Undoubtedly, what is good for gold is also favorable for GDX. Goldman Sachs made a beautifully call on gold and the trade has played out just as they noted back in May. It appears that there is no reason to believe that gold will not trade up to $1,250 and higher in the weeks and month’s going forward, and this type of move would certainly propel gold miners significantly higher.



North Korean Issue



North Korea is still testing nuclear missiles and they upped the ante over the fourth of July holidays by testing an ICBM, which could in theory reach parts of the U.S. The bottom line is that this could lead to a preemptive strike by the U.S. military, as it has been expressed numerous times by Donald Trump and top military brass that this type of reckless behavior is completely unacceptable. Diplomacy appears to have failed, and although it may seem crazy, it is completely in the realm of reality that a U.S. military strike can occur as soon as August. This would indisputably create chaos in the region and would send gold and thus gold miners surging much higher. After all, Trump had no problem striking the Syrian government with numerous Tomahawk missiles and has said that a major conflict with North Korea is very possible.





Key Statistics & Fundamentals Concerning Gold Miners & GDX



The following 5 companies make up roughly 40% of GDX’s total holdings. The underlying companies have relatively favorable forward P/E ratios which are generally under 30, and have strong profitability potential as is illustrated by their profit margins. Perhaps even more impressive is the robust yoy quarterly revenue and earnings growth concerning these names. Finally, these companies have extremely low short % of float, as “smart money” investors appear to no longer be betting against this sector. To put things in perspective many of the underlying companies had double digit short interest (20% or more in many cases) before this sector bottomed in late 2015-early 2016. However, now short interest is down to roughly 1%-2% in many of the names.





Company Forward P/E Quarterly revenue growth yoy Quarterly earnings growth yoy Profit margin Short % of float ABX 22 3.30% N/A 16.4 1.50% NEM 28.47 13.50% N/A N/A 1.60% FNV 66 30% 52% 21.20% 2% NCM 28.52 16.90% 130.90% 12.32% N/A GG 26.58 N/A 112.50% 7.30% 2%

(MSNMoney.com)



Technical Overview



The GDX 1 year chart shows a bounce from the $21 level which appear to be major support, a level from which GDX has now rebounded from 3 times in a 4-month period. Moreover, time tested technical indicators such as the RSI, CCI and full stochastic are all suggesting that momentum may be turning positive, and that this force could propel GDX notably higher from current levels. In addition, the chart seems to be illustrating that GDX has made a triple bottom and that the subsiding upside range may be coming to an end as GDX prepares to break out above the 50 and 200 day moving averages.



(Stockcharts.com)



The Takeaway



It seems that a series of favorable elements are coming together for GDX and gold miners in general. There is robust revenue and earnings growth amongst the companies that make up GDX. Furthermore, these stocks don’t appear to be expensive and are not trading at outrageous multiples. In addition, there is very little short interest amongst the companies in GDX, indicating that investors are not looking for significant downside and may instead be expecting these stocks to surge in the near future.



Moreover, the fundamentals surrounding gold appear extremely favorable as the FED has indicated that rates will normalize less aggressively than in prior normalization cycles and there may not be another rate hike this year at all. Furthermore, Goldman Sachs is now constructive on gold, indicating that prices could end the year above $1,250.



Also, there is always the North Korean wildcard that acts as a bit of a put in the gold market. It is not clear how the North Korean situation will play out, however, a preemptive U.S. strike is not out of the question, as diplomacy has failed to yield any results. In addition, Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he will not stand by idly while North Korea develops the capability to bring a nuclear strike to the U.S.’s homeland.



Gold, silver and gold miners may have bottomed in recent days. In fact, numerous technical indicators are suggesting that the bottom is in. Now there are substantial fundamental factors lining up that appear to be confirming that higher prices are ahead for gold and thus for the gold mining stocks and GDX.



Our end-of-year price target for gold is $1,325 and our end-of-year price target for GDX is $32.