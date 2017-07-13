DNB's (DNBHF) CEO Rune Bjerke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2017 7:30 AM ET

Executives

Rune Helland - Head of Investor Relations

Rune Bjerke - Chief Executive Officer

Kjerstin Braathen - Chief Financial Officer

Terje Turnes - Chief Risk Officer

Harald Serck-Hanssen - Group Executive Vice President, Large Corporates and International

Anders Skjævestad - Chief Executive Officer, DNB Livsforsikring ASA

Analysts

Willis Palermo - Goldman Sachs

Andreas Hakansson - Exane

Yafei Tian - Citigroup

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank Markets

Geoff Dawes - Société Générale

Natacha Blackman - Société Générale

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Jakob Kruse - Autonomous Research

Alice Timperley - Morgan Stanley

Adrian Cighi - Royal Bank of Canada

Vivek Gautam - J.P. Morgan

Jan Wolter - Credit Suisse Securities

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the DNB quarter two 2017. My name is Anne and I will be your coordinator for today's conference.

Rune Helland

Thank you. And hello everyone and welcome to be DNB's second quarter's conference call. We have a strong team here today ready to answer your questions, led by the CEO Rune Bjerke, CFO Kjerstin Braathen, CRO Terje Turnes, Head of LCI, and the Head of DNB Life Anders Skjævestad.

We will, as usual, spend a few minutes going through the highlights from today's presentation before we open up for questions.

Over to you, Kjerstin. Please.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you, Rune. And good afternoon, everyone. I’ll just spend a few brief moments pointing out some highlights of this quarter's number.

Turning our attention to slide number six in our presentation, we're showing the lending growth and deposit development throughout the segment. And maybe the strongest figure that we would like to highlight is the growth of 2% in the personal customer area. This is the area where we've been targeting to have a stronger growth than in other sectors and we are performing very well in the second quarter.

SMEs has a positive growth of 1.5% with a more flattish development in the large corporate area.

In large corporates, we are continuing to build down in cyclical industries and we'll, over time, also get more effects from the rebalancing from the large corporate area over to the other sectors.

Deposits are up on an average basis in the quarter. End-quarter to end-quarter, there's a reduction as a planned reduction in deposits from the public sector in the large corporate area.

Turning over to margins, we have talked about our expectations of improved margins. This quarter, we see an uptick in volume-weighted margins of 3 basis points and an uptick in net interest margin by 5 basis points.

Three main factors that influence the picture are improved deposits margins of 8 basis points in large corporates and a change in asset make up a higher loan growth and profit growth during the quarter, a change in asset mix of a higher loan growth than deposit growth during the quarter, and a substantial positive effect from cheaper funding costs during the quarter.

Moving over to slide number eight that shows the aggregate effect on the NII. We have more than NOK 500 million increased NII result in second quarter compared to first and a 6% increase in the NII.

All factors contribute positively. The largest effect that we get is from the funding side where we have refinanced more expensive funding with cheaper papers. And as I’ve just gone through, a positive effect both on volume and margins. In addition to this, there's also an effect on interest rates and a smaller effect on exchange rate movement.

It's important to point out that most of the positive trigger effect from the NII that we've talked about are taken during the first half. Going forward, we will continue to optimize on pricing, as we always do, and continue to do profitable business opportunities. But the plan for the growth on a group level for the year is a more or less flattish development of volume.

It's also important to bear in mind an increased effect from the rebalancing from large corporate to the other sectors throughout the second half of the year.

A couple of words on the capital situation, mainly to say that we are very confident with our capital position and our ability to meet future regulations. Development for the quarter is flat, but it's important to point out that since we have announced the share buyback of up to half a percentage point, to capital tied to this buyback is already deducted in the capital ratio. So, if we haven't announced the buyback, we would have had a positive increase in capital.

We had expected the capital level under the Basel with and without transitional rules to harmonize over time. And this quarter, after a dialogue with the FSA, we've made some changes to the model, which leads to a more equal capital level under the two regimes.

However, it's still the transitional rules that apply. No significant changes to the risk in our capital during the past quarter.

Strong uptick in the leverage ratio, which is neutral to domestic regulations, is a testament to the strong capital position of DNB.

Lastly, we've talked about buybacks over the previous quarters. We are today launching up to half a percentage points of buyback. We may do more in the coming half a year. We have approximately of up to 1.5 percentage points for 2017.

Besides that, we state that our dividend policy is basically the same and we aim for an increasing cash dividend per share per year and intend to use the buyback as a tool of optimizing the capital position.

And with that, I turn over to you, Terje, to comment on asset quality and the losses.

Terje Turnes

Thank you. Sorry. Thank you very much, Kjerstin. Just a few words on the impairment for this quarter. As you’ve probably seen, the quarterly impairments came in just below NOK 600 million, which is a small increase from last quarter. However, if you compare this with the first half of 2016, there has been a reduction of impairments NOK 1.7 billion.

The picture we've seen over the last couple of quarters still remains the same. For our personal or retail portfolio, there is no signs any spillover effect whatsoever. There has been a drop in housing prices here in Oslo, but however we do not expect that to influence on our portfolio of mortgages. As you know, there are plenty of headroom and both when it comes to loan to value and also when it comes to debt service capacity in that portfolio.

When it comes to SME, again, the impairments we've taken in the SME market is more or less related to three different company-specific situations. None of them are directly involved in the oil and gas industry.

For the large corporates, we have seen for the first time in a long time a reduction of gross new impairments. And also for this quarter, we have a considerable amount of write-backs, so they also came in lower than what we've seen the last quarters. And as we have guided on earlier, the collective impairment stayed almost flat for this quarter as well.

So, we see a reduction in impairments this quarter. However, just to remind you of our guiding, that we have not made any changes to. And as we guide, impairments of a total of NOK 18 billion over a three-year period, starting on 2016 to 2018. And we stick to that impairment and stress the expression up to NOK 18 billion.

Okay. Then, I think we can open up for questions. Please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And would you have a couple of questions coming through? And the first one is from Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs.

Willis Palermo

Hi. Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs. I have three questions. The first one is on volume growth. The run rate is currently above company guidance, as you pointed, of flat volumes and I was wondering if you would comment on the sustainability. And more specifically, looking at large corporate segment, where you mentioned that, on the one hand, you will continue to reduce some exposures. So, by how much you think that the current pace of the leveraging will accelerate in the coming quarters.

And then, against that, in which sectors do you see further opportunities and demands to grow.

Kjerstin Braathen

We can comment on volume growth. An important factor considering our volume growth is the activity related to the rebalancing of our portfolio, which is one of the more important initiatives in order to improve profitability.

And rebalancing must be seen in two contexts. One is rebalancing with a reduction in the more cyclical industries and there the pace during the second quarter was a reduction of NOK9 billion, if you consider drawn amounts, and NOK 14 billion reduction in exposure when you also include guaranteed amounts.

The second aspect of rebalancing is volumes from the large corporate sector over to personal customer and SMEs, who have been more profitable sectors. And there, you're quite right, the pace has not been as high during the first couple of quarters and we expect to increase effects of this rebalancing during the second half of the year. And we have said that this needs to be viewed in a somewhat longer terms and the movements can fluctuate somewhat from quarter to quarter.

For the group as a whole, we have said flattish – more or less flattish growth for the year, saying it's not the principle for us to have zero growth, but we will not have substantial growth in particular in view of the rebalancing. And we've also said that growth for the group for the year is expected to be less at year-end than it is during first half, which means a slight reduction in second half.

Willis Palermo

You start to say that you had more demand than expected in the other corporate sector, such as commercial real estate and so on. And you are expecting that to continue.

Rune Bjerke

We had profitable business opportunities in the first two quarters, which we actually decided to go for. But, over time, we cannot continue in the same pace we have done in the first quarter due to our long-term planning, so there will be slower development in the LCI segment during the second half.

Willis Palermo

Okay. Thank you very much.

Harald Serck-Hanssen

Sorry. Perhaps as head of LCI, I should be a bit more specific and put my head on the block. First of all, a lot of what we did in the first half was short-term transactions, but in the short term, even short-term transactions take the same amount of risk-weighted assets as the long-term.

Another thing I should emphasize is that we made concrete plans for reduction in second half. The exact amount we'll reduce by depends on the growth we're seeing in other parts of DNB, but we have concrete plans to reduce risk-weighted assets according to the plan that we gave at the Capital Markets Day last year and we committed to this number.

And I can tell you that the vast majority of the reduction will be in the volatile and capital-intensive industries, the maritime industry, oil related and commercial real estate.

Willis Palermo

Okay. Thank you very much. The second question I had was on the reversals, that you mentioned were across sector compared to the first quarter where it was mainly related to the oil sector, could you comment a little bit on the sector that are a concern and shed some light about the equity stories of those companies.

Kjerstin Braathen

Terje?

Terje Turnes

Sure. I do comment on that. The reversal is mainly coming from the large corporate sector and mainly coming from a few specific shipping situations.

Willis Palermo

Thank you very much. And the last question was on capital. I was wondering if you could just give a bit more detail on how the authorization process went with the FSA for the share buyback and why do you think the FSA felt the need to recommend a cap on the payout ratio, whilst if we look at the authorization, your request was already below the cap in term of the total payout. And how, you think, this would evolve in the next years?

Rune Bjerke

I think it's very important to comment upon the dialogue between DNB and the Norwegian FSA. And it's fair to say that we have had an improved dialogue with a more common understanding of the pace of the shift in our capital situation.

We have been very clear when we have said that we are targeting a specific plateau level and we have said a couple of quarters that we are very close to that plateau level. That plateau level is more or less reached right now.

And when we discuss with the regulator, I had the clear feeling that, in the dialogue, they really appreciate the kind of step-wise approach on how we behave when it comes to, for example, dividend policy. Their decision for a maximum of 74% is specific annual decision, which will be reconsidered in 2018. And it's only because they want to be sure that everything is developing in the way that we actually have commented on and told them during the dialog.

So, you shouldn't expect any abrupt shifts in the capital position. And we have been very firm and clear our step-wise approach to our payout ratio. And as you can see, we have climbed from 25% up to 75% in four years. And I think that is exactly in line with what we actually tried to guide to the market.

Willis Palermo

Okay, thank you very much for everything.

The next question comes from Andreas Hakansson from Exane. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andreas Hakansson

Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. First question. I have two. But first question is on the NII outlook. If I look at the big drivers, you have the funding advantage and you have the re-pricing on the deposit side. You said the impact from that was mainly seen now in the first half and there might be some further impact, but not until 2018.

So, in the second half, you forget the shrinking loan book in the highest-margin business. Could you tell us what you expect for NII for the rest of the year?

Rune Bjerke

We will not give any guidance related to one specific line in the P&L. But we have said that we are struggling for improved margins in all segments by sophisticated pricing, both on deposits and loans. But we cannot promise a continuation in the increase in margins in the next two quarters. And as you clearly said, we have stated that we target a reduced loan activity in the LCI sector in the last two quarters.

So, if you look at the totality, it should be at today's level or probably a little bit higher or a little bit lower, depending on how successful we are in the quarters to come.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, thanks. Second question, could you just tell us, you've got the approval for the 1.5% buyback. Could you tell us what made you decide to go for the 0.5% to start with?

Kjerstin Braathen

It was important for us when we have the ability to initiate the program. And I think we've indicated before that, for us, this is an important tool to optimize during the year as such. And as I've stated earlier, we need to reflect a deduction in the capital level once we are announcing the share buyback. So, it makes sense to do this gradually and consider the situation as it develops through the second half of the year. So, we may come back and do more and we will consider that during the second half.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, thank you.

The next question comes from Yafei Tian from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Yafei Tian

Thank you very much. I have three questions. The first one is on the net interest income as well, mainly into 2018. Given the new resolution fee proposal, year-on-year 2018 versus 2017, how much headwinds do you see when it comes to net interest income from the new resolution fee that is being proposed?

And the second question is on the capital return. The 75% payout ratio cap for 2017, is it just applied for 2017? Is it applied for future years? And then followed by that, do you need to get approval from FSA every year when it comes to the buyback program?

And the third question is around the 12% ROE target. Could you give us some sense, what are the biggest levers for you to move on the 10% this quarter – it's obviously a very good quarter – to that 12%? What are some of the moving parts that we should be thinking about?

Rune Bjerke

Let me start once again with comments related to the FSA decision. We need approval to get the right to do buybacks. And we apply for such an approval every year. But the decision they made for 2017 was a time-specific decision and they will consider our application for 2018 when we are there based upon the overall capital situation, based upon how they see the development in European regulation and based upon how they have communicated to the bank over the years. So, it will definitely not be a copy-paste of what you saw in 2017. It will be a specific consideration when times come.

And when it comes to the resolution fees, Kjerstin?

Kjerstin Braathen

New resolution fee, there is currently a proposal on the table sent to the parliament. And if this passes through, this will lead to an increased cost for DNB. According to our current calculations, slightly in excess of NOK 400 million. But the timing is still a bit uncertain, but our estimate is that this would be effective at the earliest in 2019.

You asked about return on equities and how can we climb to 12%. I think we've been quite specific when we have said that this is a stretch target and we're targeting this towards 2019. And we've also said, in order to deliver on this, we will have to deliver on the aggregate plan that we communicated on the Capital Markets Day.

That is, rebalancing and increasing profitability on our capital in the coming couple of years, a 3% annual growth on the fee side related to the increased activity in this area where we've seen a promising development over the past two quarters, and also a strong cost control and a cost base that is less than 40% of our revenue base. In addition to this, we also need a more normalized situation with regards to losses.

Yafei Tian

Can I just follow-up on the capital return? The 75% cap is only applicable for this year. Going forward, that would be depending on the situation, as Rune suggested, right?

Rune Bjerke

Yes. It will be dependent upon our capital situation, European regulation, the perception and approach taken by the FSA to what is right to do in 2018. So, what you saw in 2017 was a 2017-specific situation.

Kjerstin Braathen

And I think we can add that we're confident that we will be able to pay out excess capital to shareholders.

Rune Bjerke

And in their statement to us, they have said that one of the main reasons is not to step up the payout ratio too abrupt. So, they want predictable moves and they want gradual development, and that is exactly what they have seen and probably will see going forward.

Yafei Tian

That is very clear. Thank you.

The next question comes from Matti Ahokas from the Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Matti Ahokas

Yes, good afternoon. Three questions from my side as well. Firstly, just on the traditional life insurance portfolio, the company portfolio returns were very high. Was there some one-off here or was it just a function of the positive equity markets that we saw during the quarter?

Kjerstin Braathen

Anders Skjævestad will answer.

Anders Skjævestad

Well, there is clearly two one-offs there. We have sold or are in the process of selling our share in the company, Nordic Trustee, which gave us a gain of close to NOK 100 million. We also have a value increase of our shares in Oslo Stock Exchange, which gave an excess return of somewhere between NOK 150 million and NOK 200 million.

Matti Ahokas

So, the normal run rate is probably closer to NOK 100 million?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think we have guided for the life insurance company a profit in the area of NOK 350 million per quarter. Year-to-date, we are above NOK 1 billion, and that is due to several positive effects that are non-recurring. So, going forward, I think the guidance we've given in the area of NOK 350 million is what you should think.

A - Anders Skjævestad

We have said above NOK 350 million per quarter, yes.

Kjerstin Braathen

Above NOK 350 million per quarter.

Matti Ahokas

Great. The second question is regarding the very strong growth you’ve had in the mortgage business now for a couple quarters, but also picking up in the second quarter despite you increasing the margins. What's behind this? Have you increased kind of marketing activities because – or have you increased prices a bit less than competition or where is this kind of strong growth coming from?

Rune Bjerke

I think you now see the results of the efforts we have made to digitalize and to make our offering to the clients innovative and also powerful in the sense of our distribution network.

We have been very successful in standardization and altered the way we actually approach customers. We are much more digitally oriented and we have a very strong foothold in the urban areas of Norway.

We have also invested, as you can see from the cost numbers, in real estate broking. And we have increased our market share in real estate broking from – in a couple of years from 12% to close to 20% a year, up from 19.1% to 19.9% this year, and we are now #1 as the real estate broker in Norway.

And the combination of what they do in the real estate brokering and what we do in the segment for personal customers is very cooperative and very supportive and now you see the results coming out of that.

And bear in mind that this is done after closing down 50% of all our branches. So, we are very satisfied with the production and the achievements they have made in that segment and we have a good feeling for the upcoming months, but we cannot continue the pace in the same way if the market slows down.

Matti Ahokas

Great, thanks. And finally, just very quickly, in the call earlier today, I think Kjerstin mentioned that you don't expect that loan loss reversals would continue. Was it for the next quarters or did I understand that correctly earlier on?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think what I was alluding to is that reversals are very difficult to predict in terms of when they will hit and the magnitude of the reversals, and that we've seen high levels of reversals for the past two quarters and we cannot factor in a stable level of reversals at the same level for the coming quarters.

Terje Turnes

I think just to add to that, I think it's fair if you look at the history of the reversals. A lot of these reversals comes from situations that we dealt with both two, three and four years ago. So, it is a time lag there. So, connected to the current situation in the oil and gas industry, you can't really connect these two things. So, it's very hard to predict the upcoming reversals in the next couple of quarters.

Kjerstin Braathen

But, again, important to point out that the pace of new individual impairments is substantially down by more than NOK 200 million compared to the previous quarter.

Matti Ahokas

Got it. Thanks a lot.

We still have about seven questions coming through. And the first one is Geoff Dawes from SocGen. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Geoff Dawes

Yeah, hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Geoff Dawes here from SocGen. A couple of questions from my side. The first, I saw some quotes coming through from the press call this morning. And just to ask more generally about it, you're talking about the loan loss guidance of NOK 18 billion. Obviously, the famous number. And you said you might be looking to change that in the next few months. Just some clarification on kind of the actual meaning behind your comments there and what might happen in the next few months that would lead you to change that number? What specifically would you be looking for? And is that the timetable that you're looking at?

The second question is on the margin improvements that you've put through on the lending and deposit books. Can you just give us an idea of the competitive response to those margin improvements? Have they been met quite firmly by some of your competitors? Could you lose volumes as a result of that or has the whole market drifted higher as a result of you leading the way? Those are the two questions. Thank you very much.

Rune Bjerke

Let me start with the famous number of up to NOK 18 billion. And bear in mind, this is not a target. It was an estimate made in a time where we haven't been through much restructuring yet. Since then, we have had a couple of quarters with restructuring. We have had a couple of quarters with promising numbers.

First, we had the promising numbers last quarter related to reversals. Then, we had the promising numbers this quarter related to new gross individual write-downs. But we are saying that we need to analyze and go deeper into all our exposures to provide an updated guideline for the upcoming years of 2018 and 2019.

And we have said, and are repeating again, that we will provide such updated actual analysis when we have our Capital Markets Day in November. But it's fair to say that we have been more and more comfortable with the original guiding we gave, but it make no sense to change numbers every quarter.

When it comes to the competitive situation, let me just give you one brief comment about what has happened in the market for personal customers because most of the banks actually increased their mortgage prices in November 2016 and what you are seeing in the first half of 2017 is the result of that repricing. Since then, there has been very little movement in the competitive picture, but one interesting event is related to one of the more aggressive Internet players in the market, which actually has increased their mortgage rates in the second quarter. So, since the repricing in November, the competitive situation has not changed a lot. But if in any direction, in a less aggressive way.

Kjerstin Braathen

So, we are not concerned that we're losing out. We're growing both in the personal customer and the SME segment more or less in the same pace as the market. But if you're looking at the segment-specific margin development and the fact that you need to bear in mind that there are movements there also related to the fluctuations in the money market rates, and that's why you see a further uptick on the personal customer margin.

Geoff Dawes

Okay. That’s very clear on various points. Thank you very much, everyone.

The next question comes from Natacha Blackman from Société Générale. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Natacha Blackman

Hello, hi. My question relates to funding, particularly non-Nordic currencies. Do you have any plans to issue more sub debt this year? And would you do any senior unsecured in international currencies, please?

Kjerstin Braathen

We do not have any plans to issue any further sub debt this year. And your second question, sorry, I think I missed it.

Natacha Blackman

Just on senior unsecured, any deals in international currencies?

Kjerstin Braathen

Yes, senior unsecured, we have said that we are refinancing approximately NOK 100 billion this year. We've done some in the first quarter and there is some remaining for the second half.

Natacha Blackman

All right. Thank you very much.

And the next question comes from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes. Good morning to – good afternoon actually to everybody. Just one question for me. Again, on the magic number, if I understand correctly, you have stated this morning that you have seen – after a couple of years of tough conditions in the oil and gas, you see no negative spillovers on the rest of the economy, if I understand you correctly what you said this morning. You have clearly stated that loan losses, specific individual loan losses have gone down this quarter versus the previous quarter. I noticed that collective provisions are back to very low levels, signaling that your models are not kind of generating signaling any deterioration in the portfolios.

Now, with the oil price averaging $52 since Q4 – including Q4, you have a charge of roughly less than NOK 1 billion a quarter including the last quarter. Now, if the oil price remain more or less at the current levels, is what we have seen over the past three quarters a decent indication of what could be in the future, provided that nothing strange happens, like one single large corporate default or something like that. Because, clearly, the NOK 18 billion announced sounds like a number that we can stop discuss about.

Rune Bjerke

You mean, the up to NOK 18 billion number? Let me just make a few comments. First of all, when it comes to the oil price, I think we mentioned several times that the provisions that we see and that we have to take in the offshore industry is, of course, somewhat connected to the oil price, but it's much more connected to the activity level. So, at the moment, we see new activity be planned in the North Sea, but nothing much new activity happening at the moment. So, it's still a very slow market. Some more activity when it comes to [indiscernible] lift in the markets as such. And this is as we saw it when we started making the provisions. So, more or less, the scenario that now plays out is the same scenario as we saw back in 2016.

When it comes to the guidance we have given, we will come back to that on our Capital Markets Day in November. Obviously, we need to take into account all the new information since last we gave our guidance. What we can say is that we are much more confident when we say up to NOK 18 billion now than we were just three quarters ago.

What we are facing is a situation where there's a very difficult market situation in a market with a lot of large companies, of course. This is something that we have factored into the impairments we've taken quarter by quarter. That also means that the impairments may vary quarter by quarter going forward as well.

Riccardo Rovere

All right. Why do you need additional four months? The stock is up 5% today. So, why do you need another four months?

Rune Bjerke

As I said earlier today, Riccardo, is that you shouldn't expect a new guiding every quarter. And when we have the Capital Markets Day in November and we want to do powerful and really in-depth analysis in our exposure to all our offshore clients. You are free to use the number you want until we provide you new information. But we think it's fair to stick with what we have said until we have been through more than two quarters. So, after three quarters, Riccardo, we will get back to you with an updated outlook for the future based on the information we have in due time.

Riccardo Rovere

All right. Okay. Good luck for your marketing of the next few days.

The next question comes from Jakob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jakob Kruse

Thank you. Jakob from Autonomous. Just want to ask on the cost side. You invested in the savings application this quarter. And I think there was some marketing expense as well. Is this – was this quarter unusually high or should we expect it to run at a slightly higher cost level for some time to come as you sort of steer the organization more towards a digital distribution and processing business or custom? Yes, I think that's the only question. Thank you very much.

Kjerstin Braathen

You're quite right that there are some seasonal effects in the cost picture this quarter, more specifically related to marketing and the sponsoring activity, as well as a chunk of activity-related costs. Furthermore, we also – in first half – carry a higher proportion of the costs related to Vipps and we'll carry a less proportion once Vipps is consolidated, which is expected to happen during the second half.

As we've also stated, we are investing more not only in developing new products and services to our customers, but we're investing more into automating and increasing the efficiency in our core processes. These investments will lead to an increased cost efficiency over time, but we need to make the investments first and take out the effect of these over time.

So, again, it's important for us to keep a relative cost target. We need to make some investments in areas like asset management, investment banking and others, while at the same time working hard on increasing efficiency and taking out costs and stick to our target of having a cost base below 40% in 2019.

Jakob Kruse

Okay, thank you very much.

There are four more questions to go. And this is from Alice Timperley from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Alice Timperley

Hello. It's Alice Timperley from Morgan Stanley. Just a couple of questions on my side [indiscernible] coming back to the oil and gas book. In terms of the restructuring that you've done so far, can you just remind us how far you are through that restructuring process of NOK 350 million book?

And in terms of what's left, we're hearing from one of your peers that we should expect some impact from Seadrill coming through in Q2. Are you able to give us any steer on sort of the magnitude of the restructurings that you still have to do and when we should expect them to come through the numbers? Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you for that question. And before I leave the floor to Harald, Chief of large corporate clients, let me just say that we will not comment on single exposures, specific exposures in our portfolio.

But let me be very clear that the reason why we are not changing our guiding has nothing to do with specific large exposures out there. We are going to provide new numbers and provide a new outlook, but we have no reason to expect any significant write-downs in the upcoming quarters to exposures we know a lot about. So, the speculation related to that is definitely not valid for how we are thinking, how we are approaching the future. So, Harald, why don't you continue on that?

Harald Serck-Hanssen

Yes. And perhaps, I can add more on a general basis that we are rarely taken by surprise. We take loan loss provisions well ahead of any situation actually materializing. And I think the fact that we took substantial write-downs in 2016 and have a reduction in 2017 is a strong indication that we are ahead of the curve in terms of when we take the loan loss provisions.

In terms of where we stand on restructuring, I would say we've probably completed around two-thirds of the cases, both in terms of number of clients and in terms of volume of exposure.

One thing that's important to shed some more light on is that in the second quarter this year, we actually managed to solve a number of situations permanently. I think we have close to ten situations where we either through refinancing, exiting through refinancing, selling the loans or selling the assets where we have the mortgage actually managed to exit completely these loan loss exposures. And in most cases, they ended up with a write-back.

So, I hope that gives you some comfort on where we stand in the restructuring process. So, I can say I can take summer holidays with a lot more confidence than I did last year.

Alice Timperley

Perfect. And I’m sorry, just to add in terms of [indiscernible] what you said that was coming last, but is it – should we think about it now as sort of focused on the rig sector or is there still any sort of the offshore vessels still to be restructured?

Harald Serck-Hanssen

I think Kjerstin Braathen, our CFO, said it correctly in the presentation that...

Rune Bjerke

Adrian Cighi

This is Adrian Cighi from RBC. Thank you for taking my questions. Just two follow-up questions, please. One on NII and one on capital. On NII, you mentioned that most of the benefit you took was in Q2 from re-pricing. However, previously, you mentioned that you expected some benefits from re-pricing the expensive wholesale funding sometime in the second half of 2017. Do you continue to expect that? And do you see NIM positively developing following that?

And the capital question, the Basel III developments you mentioned, there is some change in models on the Basel III side. You had 19% risk-weighted asset inflation corporate risk weight. Can you provide more color as to what drove that and do you believe that to be a one-off effect or potentially recurring? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

Let me start on the NII and I'll hand it over to Terje on the Basel question. You're quite right, we said that most of the positive identified a trigger on the NII was taken during the first half and this also goes for the funding side. Meaning that, year-by-year, we still have a positive rhythm and we'll have a positive effect ongoing, but quarter-on-quarter, most of the effect on the funding has been taken.

On capital, Basel, Terje?

Terje Turnes

When it comes to the situation around Basel, you are absolutely right. We did a revision of our loss given defaults level – sorry, last quarter. The Norwegian FSA looked into the LGD levels of a lot of the Norwegian banks in the quarter, and I think they mentioned this in their quarterly financial stability outlook as well. We've been in dialogue with them. And based on that and our own validation of our models, we found it right to adjust upwards the LGD levels as such. We have not touched the PD levels, but we had an ongoing discussion with the FSA on that as well, but then it's a discussion about reducing the PD levels. So, this has been done in dialogue with the regulation effect from the end of June.

Kjerstin Braathen

I think it's important to also bear in mind the expected harmonization of the capital levels under these two regimes, and we've stated that we do not expect any substantial positive effects from a future removement of the floor. And overall, this movement in this direction is as has been – as we have expected previously.

Adrian Cighi

Can I just ask a quick clarification on that? So, did you say that the PD factors have not been changed? Do you expect a potential change upwards on that or downwards?

Terje Turnes

It's far too early. I can confirm that the PD factor has not been changed. It's far too early to see that we are able to reduce that.

Kjerstin Braathen

But what we can say is that we have no other dialogues with the FSA indicating that we would continue to move models in a more conservative direction and we're also very firm saying that there has been no material movement in the risk of our portfolio in the past quarter and we believe the leverage ratio is a good testament to the solid position of DNB.

Adrian Cighi

Okay, great. Very helpful. Thank you very much.

And we have two questions left. And the first one is from Vivek Gautam from J.P. Morgan.

Vivek Gautam

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Vivek Gautam from J.P. Morgan. Just one for me, please. If I look at fees and commissions, it is running at plus 3% year-on-year in the first half despite the headwinds that you had mentioned in the past calls. Can you talk a bit about your expectation for the second half for fees and commissions? I appreciate that you want to be at 3% growth in the medium term, but should we not expect that to accelerate once those headwinds go away?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think you're quite right. It's been a promising first six months of fees and commission and this has been across fee categories, both investment banking, asset management and money transfer and banking services, and during the past quarter also, real estate. We have managed to outweigh many of the negative effects as we more specifically talked about on the interchange – or cutting the interchange fees and a reduction of manual services.

Second half – or we've stated that 2017 is a stretch. Second half last year was a much better year with a very high activity in the capital markets. We are hoping for a very high activity in the capital markets also during the second half of 2017. And we have said that the negative headwind also in the life insurance business as a result from the contribution from defined benefit to defined contribution will level off towards the end of the year. So, the ambition and the target is still plus 3%. If the market is very active in many of these areas, it may be a bit higher. But it was a good second half last year.

Vivek Gautam

Thank you.

Vivek Gautam

Yes. My question is answered. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. And the question comes from Jan Wolter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jan Wolter

Hi. Jan Wolter, Credit Suisse. I joined a little bit late, so I apologize if some of my questions have already been asked and answered. So, the first one on write-backs, and maybe to Harald, this quarter I think you had NOK 600 million plus, NOK 660 million, in write-backs. Was that concentrated to very few exposures in one sector or segment? And if you could say anything about the loss experience vis-à-vis the provisioning levels? So, that's my first question.

Harald Serck-Hanssen

It's actually a fairly broad variety of sectors where we have secured write-backs in the second quarter, including our operations in Poland and the Baltics. There have been several write-backs also in the area of shipping and offshore. And as I said in the previous comment, what's actually interesting is that we've had close to ten situations in the second quarter where we have now completely exited the relationship either through sale of the asset, sale of the launch or not participating in the refinancing. And I would say that in the majority of these situations, we've been able to book a write-back when the situation has been ultimately solved.

Jan Wolter

Okay, many thanks. And on the high book overall, when I look at the numbers here, around NOK 508 billion average volume, then it looks like the underlying growth, adjusted for currency effects, is around the 6% Q-on-Q. Does that sound like the right underlying growth number?

And if so, then this means a fairly rapid growth here this quarter at least. Should we still expect the strategy there to hold – to cut this book and to syndicate out much more instead of keeping energy exposures, similar exposures on the books, CRE as well? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

I think the average growth number for LCI in aggregate is 3% according to our numbers. But you are very right, we've had larger effects from downsizing the cyclical industries during the first half than we have rebalancing from LCI to personal customers and SMEs. But it's important to say that our strategy holds and we've indicated also this morning that we expect increased effects from the rebalancing from LCI to the other business areas during the second half of the year.

And Harald mentioned earlier, maybe before you came on the call, that there's been profitable opportunities for short-term transactions that we have done in the first quarter, which gives an additional flexibility on the book in the short to medium term.

Jan Wolter

Okay. No, that's good. Many thanks. And then the last one is maybe you mentioned it already, but how much funding matured in the second quarter, senior? And if you have any larger maturities of subordinates as well?

Kjerstin Braathen

We have to come back to you on that because – do you have the numbers?

Kjerstin Braathen

We will either come back later in the call or later to you. I have to check my numbers. I don't have that in my head.

Jan Wolter

Okay, great. Many thanks.

Kjerstin Braathen

If the line is open, I believe the majority of our maturities so far in the first half came through in first quarter. But to be specific, we'd have to come back to you on that.

Rune Bjerke

All right. Thank you very much all of you for participating. And we will leave it there and have a nice afternoon. Thank you.

