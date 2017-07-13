Tractor Supply: July 21 $50 Put OI Account For Over 1% Of Shares

Tractor Supply's (TSCO) share price has been crushed this year with the share price falling from the $70s into the $40s (see chart below). The shares hit a new low for 2017 today trading at $49.87.

TSCO data by YCharts

Investors have decided to pay less for each dollar of earnings, via a reduced price-earnings ratio the past year. The P-E has been cut in half.

TSCO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Option Market: Huge Put Open Interest in July 21st $50 Strike

The option market has seen some interesting trades. For example, the open interest in the July 21, 2017, $50 strike put is huge at 12,984 contracts. This represents 1,298,400 shares or a little more than 1% of the 128.6 million outstanding shares, as of April 29, 2017. By comparison, management and directors as a group own 510,031 shares. Total shares, option shares, and RSUs total 1,624,717 for management and directors as a group. Therefore, the open interest in the put options represents more than two times the number of shares owned directly by management and directors.

The interesting part of the put position is that it will expire before earnings are scheduled to be released on July 26, 2017. If the options expired shortly after earnings were released, then it could be seen as a way to protect a holding from a negative earnings surprise. Given that the options expire before earnings are scheduled to be released, it might suggest the put buyers are expecting a negative pre-announcement or hedging/looking to exit a large holding. The put seller might be looking to earn the premium or purchase shares at a discount. The put option activity has mainly been in this one strike and expiration.

Negative Sentiment

It should be noted that on July 6th Telsey cut the price target to $62 from $83, and on July 11th BMO Capital reduced the price target from $71 to $57. The sharp price reductions suggest that analysts have a less than robust outlook for Tractor Supply. Therefore, should Tractor Supply find a way to report good earnings or offer an encouraging outlook, the shares could rally.

The earnings release and conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 26th should be interesting.

Bottom line:

The weakness in the share price is an opportunity for those that believe Tractor Supply can surprise to the upside and/or feel that investor sentiment has reached a low. The drastic share price reductions mentioned above lead to the conclusion that the worst case might be priced into the current share price. However, the large put open interest that expires before earnings are released is puzzling and might warrant a go-slow approach to adding shares or establishing a position.

I am long shares and short put options, both are underwater. Clearly, I have been wrong or early. Time will tell which it is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short put and call options. Option positions may be revised depending on market conditions.