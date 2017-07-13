IBM: Will Revenue Growth Kick In?

Investing in IBM is a game of patience, but I believe the company's strong fundamentals and low valuation will pay off in the long run.

When IBM (NYSE:IBM) announces its 2Q17 results on July 18th after the closing bell, one key question will be on my mind: When will revenue growth finally kick in?

(Credit: TechCrunch)

The Street is betting on EPS of $2.75 and, most importantly, a YOY revenue decrease of -3.8% (the worst top line performance since 2Q16). If IBM beats earnings expectations, it will have done so for the 11th quarter in a row - nothing new here. The feat has been mostly achieved, however, on the back of tight opex management. While I commend IBM for its operational diligence, I believe the Street has remained skeptical about the stock (down -7% YTD versus the broad market's +9%) due to lack of top line momentum. See the graph below illustrating the company's trailing twelve-month sales figures over the past five years and slowly recovering GAAP op margins.

IBM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Last quarter, IBM didn't quite excite me on the results of its strategic imperatives. The company's data analytics, cloud and engagement businesses grew at a moderate pace of 12%, including the negative impact from FX, which was largely in line with prior quarters. While some investors might have found solace in seeing initiatives like Cloud-as-a-Service continue to post robust results (up +61% YOY), IBM's high-growth ventures failed to fully offset the unwinding of its legacy businesses: -12% YOY in 1Q17, per my calculations.

I believe IBM stock will only be able to break the inertia and climb to new heights once the company's revenues show signs of having a pulse once again. Below, I have estimated how long this process might take, if strategic imperatives continue to grow at the 1Q17 pace of +12% while legacy continues to shrink by -12%. Under this scenario, IBM could return to positive sales growth once again by early 2019, at which point strategic imperatives would represent well over 50% of total company revenues. After that, I believe EPS growth (currently expected to be not much better than flat for 2017) could pick up the pace fast, aided by recovering revenues and a higher op margin.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from press release)

Focusing on the long term

I continue to believe IBM could be an enticing investment alternative as a result of the company's solid fundamentals and rock-bottom valuation (see prior twelve-month forward P/E graph below). It is worth pointing out that the stock offers a rich 3.5% dividend yield (growing at 17% CAGR this decade) and the company spends only 62% of FCF in dividends and share repurchases.

IBM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Buying shares today, however, might be an exercise in patience that is better suited for the long-term investor. Meanwhile, I believe it is likely too early for next week's earnings release to spark renewed interest in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.