Alimentation Couche-Tard's (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Mathieu Descheneaux - Vice President of Finance

Brian Hannasch - Chief Executive Officer

Claude Tessier - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patricia Baker - Scotia Capital.

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity.

Christopher Li - Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets.

Martin Landry - GMP Securities.

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities

Keith Howlett - Desjardins Bank

Mark Petrie - CIBC.

Jim Durran - Barclays Research.

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial.

Tal Woolley - Dundee Capital Market

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Solie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Alimentation Couche-Tard Fourth Quarter Results Conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. .Mathieu Descheneaux, Vice President of Finance, you may begin your conference.

Mathieu Descheneaux

Thank you. I would now like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting financial results of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 of Alimentation Couche-Tard

After the speakers' remarks, we will be answering questions that were forwarded to us beforehand by analysts. We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period.

Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today.

Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer.

Brian, you may begin your conference.

Brian Hannasch

All right. Thanks Mathieu. And good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the presentation of our fourth quarter results and overall results for the fiscal year 2017. Let me start by presenting our net earnings. Excluding certain items both comparable periods, net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately $298 million, compared with $219 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. An increase of 36.1%. While adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $0.52 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. This performance is driven by contribution from acquisitions, our continued organic growth, by the impact of lower income tax rate, and by the impact of an extra week in this fiscal year, partly offset by weaker fuel margins in the US in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, our consolidated merchandize and service gross profit was $900.5 million in US, an increase of $90.4 million compared with the same quarter of fiscal 2016. We also increased our road transportation fuel volumes through contributions from our acquisitions; consolidate organic growth both in Europe and in the US.

Taking a closer look at the transportation fuel business. Same store road transportation fuel volumes increased in the US by 1.7% and Europe by 0.7% while decreasing slightly in Canada by 0.2%. We continue to see positive trends to our fuel rebranding initiatives in both the US and Europe, as well as a continued growing contribution from premium fuels. In both these regions, we are very pleased with what we feel is a positive performance on same store volume particularly being faced with challenging conditions such as the heavy rainfall in the West Coast and usually mild winter in much of Europe which tends to promote diesel consumption.

As for the convenience size of the business, over the fourth quarter, same store merchandize revenues increased in both the US and Europe and declined slightly in Canada. Our sales in the quarter slowed from previous quarters. Overall we still saw positive traffic and basket growth. Merchandize and service gross margin increased in Europe and in Canada, however did decrease in the US primarily due to our change in our product mix towards some lower margin category specifically tobacco, as well as from higher promotional activities compared to the previous year. We continue to work and improving our supply terms and conditions in merchandizing strategies in order to bring them in line with the market competitiveness and the economic conditions in each of our micro market.

In the fourth quarter, we pursued our efforts to make our Simply Great Coffee known to our customers throughout more than network. This offer is now available over 2,700 stores globally and has been a proven success in Europe. The next year will be dedicated to increasing customer awareness and trial here in North America. Our goal is to get customer to discover Simply Great Coffee's exceptional taste and great value. We'll continue to invest in other key categories also such cold beverage and fresh bakery which is proven sales of results in several markets that they have been integrated and rolled out into.

Turning to acquisitions. There is no doubt that one of the biggest highlights of the year was the acquisition of CST Brands as well as the general partnership across America. We are proud to announce the closing on June 28 as well as this transaction strategically strengthens our positioning in many of our core markets such as Eastern Canada, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado and New Mexico, while dramatically increasing our presence in the growth market of Texas.

We also successfully did a simultaneous close on our remedy solution here in Canada with Parkland. We are thrilled to welcome all these new employees in the family. The Couche-Tard integration team has done a remarkable job both in the preparation and closing phase. And we are now dedicating our efforts to the transition. A key phase in any acquisition process for us. We've very experienced management team and leaders ready and ready to make this happen. Job offers and acceptances have been finalized and work streams in each of the main parts of the business have been clearly identified and staffed too get ready to execute.

Regarding the stores under the CST Brands, the next year we'll be focused on, one, improving top line and then specifically rolling out core Circle K programs like Polar Pop, optimize their joint private label programs, and preparing for full rebranding Circle K and Couche-Tard. In the CST network, the rebranding this year will focus on markets where both brands are present today.

Now I'll touch on our most recent acquisition which we announced on July 10. Since we have the call two days ago, I'll just go over the highlights. We signed an agreement with Holiday Company to acquire of all its issued and outstanding shares of Holiday Stationstores, Inc and certain affiliated companies and we expect to close the transaction during our fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The purchase includes 522 sites including 374 company operated and 148 franchise locations. Holiday has a very impressive food commissary which supplies fresh and frozen foods for the stores, as well as fuel terminal which provides fuels to over one third of its locations. They also have a very strong car wash business in over 225 of its locations. The majority stores are large lot, they are very well maintained. And as I mentioned two days ago, very much so over the top quartile in terms of convenience and fuel volumes.

This acquisition increases our presence in 10 states and the Upper Midwest, stretching across to northern tier into Alaska. Six of these states will be new to us and will bring our presence in the US to a total of 48 states. Holiday has an especially strong presence in the growing twin cities metropolitan area.

Is a very unique asset in very attractive new markets for Couche-Tard? Erickson family has done a great job building this company over the last 90 years. There is truly a deep brand and consumer loyalty in the region. I believe we can learn from each other, share best practices with the strong management team and their tremendous synergies between the two organizations. The months to come will be dedicated to value our business and planning the integration process which will start upon closing. Alex Miller and I had an opportunity to meet the management team and most of the office employees yesterday and it certainly reaffirm our belief that there is just a lot of talent and experience in that organization and we are excited to get to know them.

Some of our other integration efforts continue or have been completed, so I'll touch on a few of those. We've repeated at several times, we are known throughout the market as the growth oriented company. And we knew all too well that successful integration is based on one key element. Getting it done, getting it done fully. Fiscal 2017 including the integration of the 278 Imperial Oil retail locations in Ontario and here in Quebec. This was an important achievement for us. Indeed this transaction as well as CST, Crew Star Network here in Canada now consists of over 2,200 stores. This affords us the opportunity as we spread the brand or raise brand awareness to high profile retail sites and allow further expansion of our position in high density metropolitan areas that have significant growth potential.

We are pleased with the integration process today, the sites performing very well. Looking back at the pantry. We restart 24 months annual cost production target of $85 million and quickly surpassed our merchandized and service supply cost reduction objective of $27 million. As well as our target for fuel synergies associated with the fuel rebranding of approximate 1,000 stores in the Southeastern region of the US. This integration was a real success story and our teams are very proud of it.

The integration of new stores in Denmark and Ireland in our other recent acquisitions in Europe is also well underway.

It was also a year where we announced the agreement to purchase 53 sites held by American General Investments, and North American Financial Group. The acquisition of the stores are operating under the Cracker Barrel brand which closed just shortly before CST transaction, strengthens our presence in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette Louisiana market as well as strengthening our food offer in the area with the addition of 11 quick serve restaurants.

Now I'd like to touch on our brand rollout. The corporation's global rebranding project is now successfully complete in Scandinavia and was launched in Poland and the three Baltic countries in May. To date the rebranded locations both in Scandinavia and in the Baltic countries have outperformed legacy Statoil brands taking one major risk of our fiscal year off the table. It has been a tremendous success and the team has brought lot of energy to the rebranding process. To date more than 1,300 stores in North America and more than 1,200 stores in Europe now display the corporation's new Circle K brand.

In connection with this rebranding, depreciation and amortization expense of $5.3 million was recorded into earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Again, we are more than satisfied with the results especially in Scandinavia where the brand had over 100 year legacy and we continue to see sales and leaders exceed our expectations. And very confident we are on track on to repeat this in Eastern Europe.

There is no doubt the next year will continue to be dedicated to building our brand globally and to pursue the rollout numerous sites in North America. We are confident on the positive impact this will have on customer traffic as they become increasingly familiar with Circle K's added value to their shopping experience. To our convenient experience, our products for people on the go and our evolving and improving fuel offer.

Now I'll turn over to Claude to take us through some of the results in more details. Claude?

Claude Tessier

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon. Again, this quarter we are proud to report net earnings of $277.6 million, or $0.49 per share on a diluted basis. One specific item described in our MD&A are factored in, adjusted net earnings are approximately $298 million, an increase of 36.1% compared to Q4, 2016.

Adjusted diluted net earnings would have been approximately $0.52 per share. This increase was driven by the contribution from acquisition, our continued organic growth, the additional week, as well as by the impact of the lower income tax rate offset by lower fuel margins in the U.S. As in previous quarter, we continue to accelerate depreciation of signage equipment and of the Statoil trade name in connection with our global brand initiatives.

During the fourth quarter, we recorded an incremental depreciation and amortization expense of $5.3 million. During the same quarter, as part of our cost reduction initiatives and the search of synergy, we proceed with the restructuring of certain activities of our Canadian and European operations and recorded the pretax restructuring provision of $2.1 million.

I'll now quickly run through some of our key figures for the quarter. For more details, please refer to our MD&A, which is available on our website. During this last quarter, the growth in our merchandizing and service revenues excluding the impact of foreign exchange were $266.4 million or 11.4%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisition, which amounted to approximately $42 million to the impact of the 13 week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, as well as to our organic growth. Same-store merchandizing revenues increased by 1.6% in the United States and by 2.7% in Europe. In Canada, same-store merchandizing revenues decreased by 0.9% due to the continuing challenging economic conditions in the western part of the country.

Excluding the net impact from currency translation, our consolidated merchandize in service gross profit grew by $95.4 million, a solid 11.8% increase, which is attributable to the contribution from acquisitions of approximately $32 million. The impact of the 13 week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and organic growth. The gross margins decreased by 0.4% in the United States to 33.3% because of a change in our product mix towards lower margin categories and of our investments in the cigarette category to impact traffic in our stores. The margin increased by 0.9% in Europe to 44% because of the rollout of our food program in our recently acquired stores.

In Canada, the gross margin increased by 1.8% to 34.7%, thanks to a different revenue mix due to the recently acquired Esso store network. Total fuel volume grew by 14% in the fourth quarter to the contribution from acquisition and organic growth. On a 12 week comparable basis, same-store volume growth in the U.S. was 1.7% and 0.7% in Europe. Overall, this performance was driven by the positive response from consumers to our fuel rebranding initiatives and micro market strategies as well as to the growing contribution from premium fuel. In Canada, same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 0.2% on a 12 week comparable basis mainly as a result of the challenging economy in western Canada.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the road transportation fuel gross margin was $15.47 per gallon in the United States, a decrease of $1.31 per gallon, attributable to the volatility created by increase in crude oil prices. In Europe, the gross margin increased by $0.09 per liter to $7.83 per liter, an increase by CA$1.96 per liter in Canada to CA$8.05 per liter in Canada. The increase in Canada is attributable to high margins in our newly acquired Esso stores network.

As always rigorous cost control throughout the organization is part of our DNA. This has been a key focus area for several years as this is one of the main reasons why and how we remain competitive. Our discipline as well as the realization of additional synergies allowed us to keep the year-over-year organic growth in expense at 2.3% during the fourth quarter and 2.1% since the beginning of the fiscal year. For a quarter, we estimate that on a 12 week comparable basis, our expenses were flat on last year. As for fiscal 2017, in addition of the additional week the increase is explained by higher advertising and marketing activities in connection with our global brand project, by higher expenses needed to support our organic growth, by higher average number of company operated stores and the proportionally higher operational expense in our recently build store due to their larger footprint.

Excluding specific items described in our MD&A, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 increased by $61.7 million, or 13.2% to $528.9 million. The income tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 13.6% compared with an income tax rate of 23.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease stems from proportionally lower earning in the United States where our statutory income tax rate is the highest as well as from the impact of a different mix in our earnings across the various states in US.

Now let’s take a brief look at our financial results for fiscal 2017. Barring any foreign exchange effects, our merchandise and service gross profits are up by $262.9 million or 7.7% and fuel gross profits are up by $163.3 million or 6.7%. Excluding specific items, adjusted EBITDA increased by $127.1 million or 5.5% reaching over $2.4 billion.

Our income tax rate for a year was 24.1% and adjusting for specific items, net earnings stood at $1.3 billion or $2.21 per share on a diluted basis compared to $2.08 per share for the fiscal year of 2016, an increase of 6.2%.

As of the end of the quarter, our balance sheet and indebtedness ratio were solid. We brought our adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.02x confirming once again our solid track to quickly deleverage following our acquisitions.

Our return on equity remains strong at 22.5% on a pro forma basis. As at April 30, we had $637.6 million in cash and approximately $1.8 billion available to our revolving facilities providing us ample flexibility to fund future investments. We are also finance the CST Brands acquisition with an interesting and flexible financing that includes more than competitive rate. This morning the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CA$0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 to shareholders on record as at July 21, 2017. And approves its payment for August 4, 2017. During fiscal 2017, the Board declared total dividend of CA$34.75 per share.

So thank you for your attention. And now back to you Brian.

Brian Hannasch

Thanks Claude. Now this past fiscal year we continue to observe softer conditions in the North American retail industry mainly in Western Canada and crossing parts of of the US, particularly the mid continent. And this is not only impacted us but numerous companies within our market and retail in general. In spite of these challenges, a leader is a leader in our industry the convenient store industry, Couche-Tard continues to deliver positive results to our investors. This is a true testament to our many strengths. Whether it's our people, our geographic diversification, excellent integrating acquisitions and realizing associated synergies and our continued culture of strong cost control.

As always we pursue our quest for financial efficiency in everything we do. We are constantly working to drive organic growth whether be by adding 2,000 new stores through acquisitions, by closing adding up to over 100 new industry sites in fiscal 2017 or the rollout of our loyalty program into additional markets. Therefore connecting us more and more each day with our customers' needs and expectations both in Europe and in North America.

As you know, our people are most valuable asset in this business and they make what we do possible each and everyday. Round the globe, our teams continued to be hard at work in order to answer our customers' needs and expectations by delivering our mission to offer fast and friendly service day in and day out.

With the retail industry slowing in some regions, we know that our goal of becoming the world's preferred destination for convenience of fuel will transmit through the quality of our staff and our ability to engage them. This is our heartfelt strategy aimed at increasing our employee engagement and loyalty which we know will make us successful as we build the strong brand worldwide.

That concludes our presentation for the day. We will now answer questions we've received earlier in the day from analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Great. So our first question comes from Patricia Baker at Scotia Capital.

Patricia Baker

The question is now that you closed on the CST deal. This might be a good time to review with us your typical integration strategy with big acquisitions. Can you walk us through the process? What do you tackle first? What are the critical steps and specifically with CST, how do you see the entire integration playing out?

Brian Hannasch

So, yes, one positive of the delay we've experienced with FTC and the competition bureaus. We did a lot of time to plan this transaction. In addition to that our teams are very experienced. We've done this over and over again and we have one leader appointed in Darell Davis, he is the same gentleman that led the integration of the pantry. So he is got real life hands on experience in integrating large enterprise into the Couche-Tard family. First and foremost to your question, the focus is on securing the people in both CST and across America. And I am happy to say that the vast majority of the employees that we offer positions to, have accepted and on board. When you get down to details, we really divide the business up in the work stream. That is focused on first of all capturing the synergies, documenting and identifying best practices and then overall alignment and integration of the business. Whether that be on the accounting side, the finance side, tax et cetera. So a very detail work plan. I did want to add, we are also focused on top line and the consumer experience. Taking what I think is some relatively week trends that CST had over the last two years certainly some of that driven by the slowdown in the sale in Texas but we are focused on reversing that by introducing some of the best practices from Circle K, some of our programs that are the foundation of our brands and again trying to reverse the traffic that we've seen there.

Patricia Baker

Can you speak to the broader trends in each of your market with respect to top line and same store sales trends? And the outlook for the coming year.

Brian Hannasch

Yes. I think this is a theme. Several people have asked this question so I'll try to do justice across a couple of answers. So I'll hit each of the year. I'll start by saying Canada has been soft in traffic led by the western half of the country as Claude mentioned earlier. Western Canada particularly Alberta which has been exposed to the oil industry softness there. Europe continues to be a very much bright spot. Traffic and sales both in leaders and in convenience continue to be positive and very stable and we see no changes in that trend. In US, as I mentioned earlier, traffic is still positive albeit not as robust as it has been in past quarters. And baskets and politics. So that's led to the positive same store merchandize sales. Certainly when we look back at the quarter. We are reluctant to knee jerk and say this is a perpetual trend. Certainly we had some encounters with weather. We reviewed a study in conjunction with one of our key suppliers about the demographics related to trips into our industry not just Circle K but our industry and that very clearly show that two customer populations were struggling and not losing us as often and that's Hispanic customer and that's the lower income consumer. So as we look at the economy strengthen in the US I think there is a story of that wealth effect that certainly we see and read about in stock market and others not reaching that bottom lower demographic and that's a core customer for us. So we think they continue to struggle and we are adjusting our marketing to try to adjust to their needs and provide value to them.

Operator

Our next question come from Derek Dley at Canaccord Genuity.

Derek Dley

First, in Europe, can you comment on some of the recent trends around electric cars and your ability to drive customer traffic into the C stores despite the higher electric can penetration?

Brian Hannasch

To be clear, we are only seeing penetration n Norway where the concept is heavily subsidized both in terms of taxes that make the vehicle more affordable than the a comparable fossil fuel vehicle. They have access to HOV lane, the bus lane, free parking, electricity, so lot of perks that have incentivized the consumer around electric. And it's a material part of new car sales. So we are taking a proactive approach in using Norway as a laboratory to understand how do we continue to drive traffic to our sites. One example I just visited -- actually three weeks ago we got a food step out program, where we were trying to really up our gain in fresh and prepared foods. So we have five sites up and operating with this new concept in the next couple weeks. I was in the first two pilots and very strong consumer response. Again, about same relevant to the customer. We are rolling out more chargers and close to I think signing a relationship with a consortium of car manufactures on a charging network throughout most of our core markets in Europe. So for those customers particularly those on the inter state and highways we will be there to provide that service form. And certainly we are exploring other ways to engage that customer and keep them in our ecosystem. Whether that be involved in parking lot charger, residential charging and things like that. Purely exploratory this time but again we look at Norway is a laboratory into the future a bit and we are very much engaged to see how we can win there.

Derek Dley

Should we expect a lower tax rate going forward given the increase in leverage following the CST acquisition? And now the Holiday acquisition.

Claude Tessier

So I think we are going to provide with the tax rate that could be look at forward so we are looking at 23.5% to 24% of the tax rate for the next year. I think that would be the right number at least for us given the mix of the earnings that we are expecting next year and also the impact of CST acquisition and Holiday that is going to come -- so that rate could be influenced by the timing of Holiday during the year but mostly if you are using that 23.5% to 24% figure, you are close to reality.

Operator

The next question come from Mr. Christopher Li at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Christopher Li

Can you please remind us if your original EPS accretion target of $0.40 to $0.50 for the CST deal took into consideration towards divesture to Parkland in Canada? Would it be fair to assume the target range shall now be closer to the low end given the additional store divesture in the US and recent CST performance?

Claude Tessier

So, if I remember the context of $0.40 to $0.50 range was there and we commented at that time that with the divesture of Parkland we would be on the lower end of that range. And to answer your question, well if we are considering the sale of Parkland and we take in consideration also the divesture of entire understanding that the targets going to come in three years from now. And so we are still comfortable with the range if it is in three years. So we would probably say that it's in a lower part of the range and I would say probably as we speak now and what we know and uncertainty around fuel margin that the accretion would be between $0.38 and $0.42 in CST considering the performance and the divesture that were needed. However, we are still very confident about our synergy level with the CST so we still in the range of $150 million to $200 million and as you remember, and we are committed to come to you with more precise number as we are going to discover more and do more due diligence around the major contract that we didn't have access to until June 28. So we are going to come back to you on this later this year. But for the moment we are still really comfortable with the $150 million to $200 million synergy on CST.

Christopher Li

What do you expect CapEx to be this year? And if you can breakout the main areas of spending that would be helpful?

Claude Tessier

So, Chris, the range of CapEx will be around $1 billion to $1.2 billion. So that range hasn't changed even the leveraging scenario taking into consideration the leveraging scenario that we've made following the Holiday acquisition. You understand that doing the CST acquisition later allowed us to deleverage on CST and the Parkland sales also taking effect also sooner than anticipated. So we are still under $1 billion to $1.2 billion. We are still -- also are going to split that at 50% probably of direct expense targeted towards NTI or New To Industry stores. 25% would be around rollout of our famous four programs and finally the last 25% would be targeted around maintenance activities that we have in some rebranding and IT expenses that will come into our business.

Operator

The next question come from Irene Nattel at RBC Capital Markets.

Irene Nattel

First question was about CST integration and liability that Brian addressed this on. So moving to our second question. Underlying operating trends during Q4 continue to be a bit messy. Can you give us color around consumer purchasing behavior, competitive intensity and the role of the wet spring on demand for global gas and inside stores? Presumably generally lackluster late spring and early summer weather also continues to weight on Q1 trends.

Brian Hannasch

I think certainly weather is not been kind ending I guess last month in June with tropical storm or Hurricane Cindy having a material impact in the southeast but nonetheless we've seen the May and June results to be stronger certainly from a bottom line standpoint as we've seen much more robust fuel margins. In terms of consumer trends, I'd say May was stronger, June is a little harder to read because again we did have some significant weather impacts particularly in the southeast associated with Cindy and then continued rain in Florida. So we will continue to watch very closely. The consumer trend is some revolves and not knee jerk. We wanted to be very surgical in our responses and make sure that we are investing money where it makes sense. In terms of competitive pressure, certainly we read a lot about the intensity, heating up in the grocery space but we've not seen that really materialize in the convenience sector of the retail at this point.

Operator

Our next two questions come from Martin Landry at GMP Securities.

Martin Landry

The general perception is that cigarette sales are in decline. But I was wondering if the general tobacco category is in decline given the popularity of electronic cigarette and derivative product. Could you tell us if your tobacco category was up year-over-year for the full fiscal year 2017 and Q4, 2017?

Brian Hannasch

First I'd say you get good visibility here by looking at the results of the outraces and rattle of the world, but when you look at our category and how we approach it. We are very committed to this category. We are very committed to that customer. So as such we focused on continue to expand our back bars and allow adequate presentation of the newer innovations whether that be electronic or rating project products which continue to grow. We are also seeing nice growth in moist smokeless and cigarettes, we are seeing more and more consumers become poly users, so they are multiple users, they may use cigarettes for an occasion, they may use more smokeless for a certain occasion or an electronic cigarette or vaping unit as another occasion. So we want to be one stop shop for all the occasion that they have. When you look at the year, we actually continue to grow volume on a same store basis. So I think we are growing share and I think convenience continues to grow versus other channels in the tobacco category.

Martin Landry

With regards to food service, as you made progress in growing this category as a percentage of you're in store sales this year. Looking at the annual information form it appears that food service represented 12% of your in store sales in fiscal 2017, down from 13% last year.

Claude Tessier

So, Martin, as much as we are growing the food service side of the business, it seems that cigarettes are like by interest express are still increasing in our category mix mostly because of the price increase. So there is always a push with cigarettes and you have to understand also first three quarters of this year when we were commenting on cigarettes we were commenting on the impact of the pantry operations. So when we took over the pantry stores, we put a lot of effort on fixing the cigarette category and that brought lot of growth into our business. And increased globally the cigarette category in US so that had a positive impact on us. So that is outweighing the efforts that we are doing. We are doing a lot of efforts and trying to develop food service. Ireland is a laboratory for us and we are expanding that offer into Norway and testing some concepts there. And also we have a great food service offering that's evolving also in Denmark. And we are doing also - we are rolling out our famous four categories in US to push on the food service side. So we are still working a lot at it but foods [Technical Difficulty] our interest on this side.

Operator

The next two questions are from Peter Sklar from BMO Capital Markets.

Peter Sklar

Question was about traffic trend in the US. We believe we addressed this one. So we move to the second question. You indicated that operating costs were effectively flat year-over-year when adjusted for the extra week. Can you elaborate on the factors that drove this result? Is it largely the effect of offsetting synergies or are you able to largely minimize a growth rate of your existing cost structure?

Claude Tessier

So, Peter, the good performance on cost was mostly driven by first, you have seen the restructure and the restructuring provision we took for $2.1 million. We are still making efforts also to look at our shared business and run on that business and services to make sure that we are taking out cost where it's not necessary. So we are still looking on that. And we are also working on our structure, the way we approach business also in our use and do the modification to allow us to stay disciplined on the cost side. So we are -- it's all about the discipline and we have that in our DNA and lowering cost and finding ways to lower cost is part of our culture and this quarter I think was a good example of what it could bring. I want to also make the point that we are still committed on the marketing side to support our rebranding. So we are still spending dollars in marketing and supporting our rebranding that's taking place in the Baltic's in Europe and also in the US and also in Canada. So we are still spending those dollars and despite this we were able to achieve that good performance. I think that speaks a lot to our ability to do transform ourselves and make sure that we are having the right task based for our operations.

Operator

The next two questions are from Mr. Michael Van Aelst at TD Securities.

Michael Van Aelst

First question. There has been increasing concern in the equity markets around the year-to-date C store traffic trends in particularly those in June. Can you discuss what you see as the main factors affecting US C store industry demand trends year-to-date? And what the traffic in your stores as look like since the end of Q4, 2017 on a year-over-year basis? Longer term, would all be at lined around auto manufactures shifting production towards electric models as your 5 to 10 year outlook for C store industry demand changed?

Brian Hannasch

So, I think we've largely touched on the first half. I'd add to that answer that again the low income consumer in the Hispanic consumer as where we as an industry have seen a drop in traffic. And on the Hispanic side, I am not sure if that's political uncertainty related to the election or not but nonetheless our focus is on again surgical promotional activity that attract that consumer. So we are not knee jerking across all 9,000 sites in North America but again we will watch those trends and react accordingly. The electric car, we continue to monitor it, gather data from a lot of different stores, academic industry, and the automotive industry and certainly read all the opinions that are out there. We continue to believe that we won't see a material impact from EV in the timeframe you referenced is 5 to 10 years timeframe. We do believe there will be a flattening of fuel demand over in the next five years. And that's consistent with what we hear from our fuel suppliers. But that's largely not driven by EV that will be from Café Standards, the vehicles that we are producing and even despite record truck in SUV sales, these vehicles are more efficient than the past generation. So we think that's the bigger impact but we are also very glad they continue to take liquid fuel and will be a very relevant to us for a long period of time. That said, we will continue to be very much in tune to EV and watch that but on the fuel side, we look at this a little bit like we do the cigarette business that we've been going out of the cigarette business for my third years and when I look at fuel, there is some similarities and that is extremely fragmented market. A lot of low volume sites in the industry both in Canada and in US and those sites are pressured over time from a lot of different fronts that demand will be redistributed and the higher quartile, high quality assets and those players with strong backcourt are going to be the ones that win in that environment.

Michael Van Aelst

Your US fuel margins were below last year as what the case were public, the company peers for similar period. The oldest data was point to about $0.02 per gallon increase year-over-year, understanding you do not make these all calculation, but is there anyway for you to explain why reported to margins deferred so much this quarter from the survey result when this has rarely occurred to this degree in the past.

Brian Hannasch

Yes. I'll start by saying that we believe our scale and focus in the space makes us a player that procures as well as in the industry. So we don't think it's a cost factor. And when we look at our retail strategies, we try to be very consistent in our message to our customers and we had made no material changes in our strategy there. So that leaves why we are different. And we firmly believe that it's just simply geographic waiting difference. We've got some significant exposure to the western US particularly Arizona and California. And those geographies were materially weaker than the prior year. So, again, we just think it's a waiting issue. And they will resolve itself over time.

Operator

Thank you. The next two questions come from Keith Howlett at Desjardins Bank. Securities.

Keith Howlett

Your open fuel volumes on the same store and same number of league basis increase 0.7%. Why the total fuel volume for the 13 week period versus a 12 week period increased by only 1.2% given that the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 also included additional shelf site in Denmark and the seven oil site?

Claude Tessier

Keith, the answer to your question is there is two factors are influencing this. First, there is no 13 week in Europe and we were reporting on a monthly basis for Europe. So it was comparable to last year for that of the business. Secondly, what influence the traffic -- sorry the volume down is Ireland where we are having significant bulk business and reduced bulk in the wholesale market in Ireland explain that difference that is showing up doing that calculation.

Brian Hannasch

And some of that volume was low margin low return business so as we've got taken over the operations and we've start improved the profitability of that and some of that is letting some customers go away but the core store business in Ireland is very much intact and doing well.

Keith Howlett

Could you update investors on how US food service offerings are performing in particular your percentage contribution to core revenue in the US and your percentage contribution to convenience store gross profit?

Claude Tessier

So our food service program in US are doing well. I think we addressed that the situation the ratio is around 12%. We've seen a question earlier on and what we were disclosing in the EIF, so it's 12% -12.1% across the company. So you can understand that US is going to be close to 12%. So our ratio and service in US is close to 12%. And that category has a higher margin. We always disclose those categories were around for and depending on the category for 40%, 50% or 60%. So these are still performing that percentage and you can -- do their contribution to our total margin based on that. So we are pleased with our food category but there are still long ways to go for testing new concepts in US and exciting new concepts in terms of food convenience that bringing good results.

Operator

The next question come from Mark Petrie from CIBC.

Mark Petrie

I think the first question was around tax rate and we've already addressed those. So moving to the second question. How many stores in the US have you made- to-go offer and what should we expect in terms of the phase of rollout? What are your expectation for putting this program into the CST location? How does the acquisition of Holiday and its strong food program with its own commissary change your perspective on preferred food and this rollout?

Brian Hannasch

Yes. We made to go offer specifically because I do want to be clear. We have prepared onsite food in 300 locations but this specific offer which is a much more robust menu is in 44 locations today. And our plan is to rollout another 125 in the fiscal year. CST was pursuing a similar program and it's in existence in about 85 locations today. Little different menu line up. It certainly does include some common features like fresh sandwiches, bakery, fresh bakery things like that but different offers that tailor more to the southern consumer, whether that be tacos, burritos or kolaches our core store that offer. So as 14 days ago we've combined our food service teams and they are working to identify best practices in both of the offers, menu and skew rationalization, one of the best items that we can do in both. And continue to work on bringing that offer into the NTI. And then also piling a scale down version that allows for smaller format locations to accept again the scale down version of the made on side offer. Holiday is certainly provides a very interesting dimension to that. I think accelerates our food journey. And Holiday has been operating commissary based in the Minneapolis for I think close to 15 years. They had a long time to really refine the offers they have, the products they have, what travels well, what freezes well, what can be reheated and turn out a high quality product. So we certainly see an opportunity to leverage not only the commissary itself but the learnings that Holiday has in terms of doing that in a broader sense and certainly outside of core markets where you are delivering fresh everyday. So along with our footprint we've always said that it's going to be multiple models. It will be in the large high volume format sites, we think prepared on site made the go type concept very much work. But these low labor commissary approach which we also do in FFI fashion with third party is still remained very attractive in many of our locations and many of our more remote market, so excited when we start talking to Holiday about it and more how we can leverage that into the existing network.

Operator

Next question is coming from Jim Durran at Barclays Research.

Jim Durran

First question about the fuel volumes in Europe and we've already addressed this one. So moving to the second question now. Any updates on real estate sale plan? If there is no real estate update, can you update us regarding Circle K rebranding progress and target as well as merchandize rollout initiative such as Simply Great Coffee, fresh food initiative, made-to-go bakery et cetera?

Brian Hannasch

So first in terms of real estate, I am not clear on the question but if it's in terms of whether we are looking at sale lease backs or anything else to finance, either CST or Holiday, the answer is no. We think we've got much better capital sources than doing a sale lease pack or other thing like that or REIT for that matter. If it's about selling assets, certainly other than the remedy packages, we are committed to deleveraging and a piece of that is really evaluating our lower tier stores, our non strategic stores that we don't feel comfortable either putting our new brand on long term or that will be competitive long term so you'll see some ramped up activity looking at tearing the lower hanging fruit in our network. And also the highest and best use real estate or network. So more to come there but that's part of the overall plan that we had since we signed CST to make sure that we meet our deleveraging targets. Shifting to the Simply Great and fresh food initiatives, in terms of Simply Great, we've got 2,700 locations rolled out to date including almost all of Europe and I think we will be finishing Ireland this year and then a good part of the Quebec and Atlantic markets here in Canada. We'll be adding to 209 locations this year and that's again finishing Ireland and continued expansion here. And in the US we've got pilot market in Raleigh, North Carolina, Southern California and the Chicago markets are big presence. This year the focus will be particularly in North America on working on creating awareness and trial. We think we got a fantastic product. We are seeing positive top growth certainly and positive basket growth as we get those customers in but we need to do lot more to make people aware of that we got a great cup of coffee available at great value in our sites. In terms of bakery which is obviously synonymous with a good coffee offer. Today, we got about 6,000 sites that have some form of bakery. We are focused on bringing either a fresh TST solution or in house bakery baked on site to our consumers. Today, we've rolling out in store bakery throughout our Eastern Canada market. The pilots have been very, very encouraging, more than doubling our sales and units in those categories so very excited about that. It is an offer that we have throughout our network in Europe. And we found that about 800 of the CST locations also bake on site. So very much in tune to making again fresh bakery available to all of our customers. On FFI, continues to do well, it's certainly not the same as made on site but again the third party commissary while they may vary in quality and offer a bit I think giving a core fresh offer into our stores is the right thing to do particularly as we see certainly some segments of the consumer population looking for healthy alternatives.

Operator

The next question come from Vishal Shreedhar at National Bank Financial.

Vishal Shreedhar

How much did the extra week add to earnings per share in the quarter?

Claude Tessier

Vishal, we are not disclosing this figure and one of the reason why is that there is many variables in play there. Is it a tax rate or the fluctuation of the margins, sure margin for week, I think it will not be representative to extrapolate figure for that 53rd week and give it as an impact here for our results. So we prefer to let you do your estimation of what would be the impact of that 53 week.

Operator

So moving to questions from Mr. Tal Woolley at Dundee Capital Market.

Tal Woolley

We have now seen weaker organic growth in the US for a couple of quarters. Some of this has obviously been a function of fuel margin but volatility and some weaker end market. What have been the primary retail strategy and tactics that you have employed to rise out this weaker period? What if any changes that you anticipate making to improve the situation going forward?

Brian Hannasch

From a bottom line perspective obviously the weakness was largely fuel related, margin related and that comes and go. We see again very robust results in May and June. And again when we look at fuel over longer periods of time we are still very bullish on the category and the margins. Talking about the inside, we talked earlier and some answers about target and promotional activity at those two segments that we've lost traffic to the industry, lost traffic to as well. A couple of near term tactics, we consciously continue to raise the awareness around cost control. All the simple little things that we do but just making sure that we remain sharp there. Then from a price optimization standpoint, at the same time while we are investing in categories that either drive that consumer traffic or are very price sensitive across channel, we are looking to optimize and increase margins in those less sensitive categories. So we are active in that space today. I'd say medium term, we think capturing the best practices from CST and Holiday and ACT and merging those is a great opportunity to continue to improve organic results. And then we are also very active in the loyalty and CRM space. We've got good penetration of loyalty in Europe and our US pilot who are now in five business units continues to grow rapidly. But we've cracked the code and what we are committed to cracking the code and building out a roadmap to systematically use the data to create a more personalized and emotional experience for our customers. So a lot of resources and planning going around that to make sure that we have more than a me too offer out there and that we learn more deeply from our customers down the loyalty space.

Tal Woolley

Moving to our last question for today. At the time of the CST acquisition announcement, you had indicated that the pro forma network will generate EBITDA around $2.9 billion, since that time performance of the Couche-Tard network have changed. It appears that the CST US financial performance has slowed; CST Canadian assets have been sold. And you have announced another major acquisition with Holiday. Taking all of these in account, what would you say the pro forma EBITDA is of the network now?

Claude Tessier

Now all the elements that to do their calculation are public except maybe for Holiday that we disclosed this week, and EBITDA performance of the company between $180 million and $190 million. So despite fuel margins there is a weaker performance of CST, there is the acquisition of Holiday that comes in play. And we are always here talking about pre synergy of CST and Holiday, including Parkland and entire divesture, we feel that pro forma for this year is in the range of the $2.9 billion and this I repeat is not taking into account any synergies for CST and Holiday result.

Brian Hannasch

Include fuel margin.

Claude Tessier

Yes. Or normalized fuel margin. So based on historical performance that we have this year and CST have this year we still think that $2.9 billion is their pro forma figure. So pro forma and I want to be clear that the pro forma figure is the addition of this year. It is not a projection of our performance but the accumulation and the performance of CST ourselves and Holiday this year.

Mathieu Descheneaux

Thank you, gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. We thank you everyone for your presence. You may now disconnect.

Brian Hannasch

Thanks everyone. Have a great day. Bye.

Claude Tessier

Thank you everyone.

Operator

So this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.