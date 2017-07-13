Stick It To The Stock Exchanges And Brokers

I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it any more!

It’s too hot baby (too hot.) Gotta run for shelter, gotta run for shade... What a mess we made.

-- Kool and the Gang

Whine, Whine, Whine… Yet another new exchange has been proposed in the US, (BOX options exchange) and an entirely new set of trading venues proposed to be established through regulation in Europe.

Action… reaction! The old-line exchanges and the broker-dealers are howling… again.

Every fiber of my being cringes whenever I read the public discussion of each new stock exchange. The dialog in the American stock market feels like some insane cross between a daytime TV soap and a welfare-driven matriarchy. Here is this dysfunctional family of markets which greets every announcement of a coming arrival with complaints about the possibility that the newcomer will be different. The complaints are clothed in the robes of fairness, equity, and investor protection. Baloney! It’s all about me, me, me.

Stick it to ‘em! Maybe 50 or more stock exchanges drinking the blood of broker-dealers and investors will finally bring back Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

The new proposed marketplaces

First, BOX. This is a proposal to create an exchange trading floor where orders are placed by open outcry. The proposal does feel a little half-baked, and a lot retro, but seriously! How much harm can it do? But, there are complaints from the other exchanges and a few options firms. The complaints boil down to technicalities, objections to BOX being different, and concern about exchange proliferation.

In Europe, we have Systematic internalisers (SIS), traditionally called market makers; these are bank-created investment firms who could match “buy” and “sell” orders from clients in-house, provided that they conform to certain criteria. Instead of sending orders to a central exchange such as the London Stock Exchange, a bank can match orders with other orders on its own book. Examples of such banks are Credit Suisse (CS) and UBS (UBS). Under the new European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) European banks will need to need to reconsider whether they are plain old traders or sexy new SIS’s. Sooo important.

I really don’t understand why the buy-side would think use of SIS's and dark pools would protect large market orders. But, on the other hand, I also don’t see why others would object to this act by consenting adults behind closed doors. It’s like requiring that every sex act to be the result of a global electronic bidding process. We need derivatives for that, don’t you think?

How many exchanges do we need?

To cut to the chase, there is near-universal agreement among stock market participants that there are too many exchanges. There are, indeed, too many exchanges. And too much crabgrass. But like too much crabgrass, too many exchanges are a problem that calls for a private solution, not a public solution. But what we have in the SEC is a crabgrass subsidizer. Something like America’s role in Afghanistan’s poppy planting during the conflict there. Before we arrived, Afghanistan produced 80% of the globe’s illegal opium; five years later, more than 90%.

The occasion of more new exchange proposals raises the issue, “How many exchanges should there be?” The answer in normal commercial venues is: “Let the market decide.” This article argues that fair SEC promotion of competition between markets, on one hand; and SEC protection of markets, on the other, are inconsistent regulatory goals.

SEC maternalism is the fundamental stock market ailment. And Congress’ mandate for the SEC to protect old-line exchanges from the effects of competition is turning the stock market into a welfare state.

I have long believed that the ideal number of exchanges, in this electronic age, around the globe, is one. But how to get there? The righteous path to market conditions requisite to a competitive outcome is counter-intuitive. The solution is to divide and conquer; to set the broker-dealers and the old-line exchanges at each other’s throats.

In the good old days before IEX exploded onto the stock market trading scene, the stock exchanges were broker-dealer lap dogs. The SEC’s National Market System (NYSE:NMS) initially reinforced this insidious old-boy connection. NMS, with its mandate to fill orders at the best price available, created an embarrassment of riches for the broker-dealers and boutique high-frequency traders (HFTs).

The SEC failed to take account of the finite time required for an order to travel from one location to another; the physical reality that in the age of computerized trading, the notion “simultaneous,” central to the NMS, has no meaning. NMS created opportunities to exploit speed for the HFTs, leaving slower buy-side firms to the broker-dealers’ tender mercies.

The broker-dealers and lap dog exchanges were thus somewhat unified in their opposition to IEX, and its HFT inhibitor, the speed bump. The mechanisms by which HFTs profit were exposed by IEX and its unpopular speed bump.

As then-SEC Chair Mary Jo White subsequently pointed out, there is nothing illegal or unethical about most of what HFTs do. In particular Michael Lewis’ charge leveled in his book, “Flash Boys,” that the stock market was “rigged,” was over the top. However, at the time of IEX’ application for exchange designation, the bias of the old-line exchanges in favor of the sell-side, and the failure of the broker-dealers’ purported solution, dark pools, to remedy this imbalance between sell-side and buy-side market interests, was exposed in all its ugliness.

But there has been a falling out among thieves

The SEC turned a blind eye to the rising fees assessed by exchanges for “data” and “liquidity provision;” one SEC subsidy of the exchanges; coupled with the unnatural NMS-driven proliferation of exchanges, a second SEC subsidy. The parasitic old-line exchanges feed on the inefficiency inherent in the NMS, pressure on broker-dealers to pay every exchange for their fast data feeds, no matter how exorbitant.

The consequence was that the broker-dealers’ gains from HFT have been swallowed up by the old-line exchanges’ fees, leading to an acrimonious split between broker-dealers and exchange management firms in the exchange markets for common shares and options [the New York Stock Exchange Group, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), BATS Global Markets (BATS), and CBOE Holdings (CBOE)].

Conflict breeds opportunity

It is perplexing that nobody pounces on this historic market coup opportunity. The whole stock exchange mess is a Gordian Knot begging for the right sword’s slash. Conversations on the low-down with the most likely corporate conquerors leave me nonplussed. Nobody sees, so it seems, the opportunity, which when played through to its logical conclusion, amounts to the nearly cost-less seizure of a dominant share of every secondary market on the globe.

Granted, several old SEC regulation-created broker-dealer strategies would vanish like morning fog. And the number of stock exchanges would rapidly decline. London markets would atrophy in favor of New York and Chicago. Billions would be lost by many, but the aggressive progenitor would fall into clover. Moreover, the SEC would beat a hasty retreat to its historic role of disclosure regulation.

But c’mon! Who wouldn’t want to be the CME Group (CME) of the American stock market? The crown lies in the dirt of the battlefield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.