The Case For The Hain Celestial Group

The earnings miss is not as bad as it seems because cash from operations is still growing.

The Hain Celestial Group HAIN has been struggling since August of 2016 when they announced a delay in earnings release due to its accounting. During this time they also announced they would miss guidance. Finally, almost a year later we have clarity about their accounting and their earnings. The stock has taken a tremendous drop since then, but it appears it is time for the company to get back to their long-term success story.

HAIN data by YCharts

On June 22, Hain announced earnings for the first time since May of 2016. The biggest news from the announcement was not the actual earnings numbers, but the fact that no material changes were needed to their accounting. Therefore, the accounting concerns that dropped the stock dramatically were finally put at ease. However, the earnings numbers and guidance were not great.



Finally, Financial Reporting from Hain

The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.46 and guidance for adjusted earnings per share of $1.19-1.22 for 2017. The biggest reason for the low diluted earnings per share number for 2016 was the company took an $84.5 million impairment charge to its intangibles. Without this charge the company would have earnings more in line with expectations. This one time charge does not mean the company paid this cash out as expense, but it simply means the company must write down the value of its assets.

The Cash Basis Results Still Show Signs of Growth

After examining Hain's accounting, it appears that they decided to take advantage of the already bad situation to write down assets that they were going to have to write down eventually. Now that this write down has occurred, the company can return to earnings per share growth, and they also expect revenue growth in fiscal year 2018. After looking at the big picture it appears that Hain is still an excellent growth story as their cash flow from operations continues to grow, but their stock price has stayed stagnant.

HAIN data by YCharts

Engaged Capital Believes Hain is Undervalued



Activist investor Engaged Capital now has a 9.9% stake in Hain. They are also looking to win board seats in order to sell the company. Engaged Capital has been successful in the past with Boulder Brands, another organic food company that was bought out while they were invested.

I believe Engaged Capital would not purchase such a large stake without a plan. Engaged Capital may already have already a bidder in mind to purchase the company. In the last big organic food deal, WhiteWave Foods was acquired for $56.25 per share. WhiteWave was purchased at 31.6 times their 2016 cash flow from operations. If Hain were to fetch the same multiple they would be bought out for $63.08 per share. This represents a very large premium to their current stock price.

Engaged Capital will have some obstacles in their pursuit of a buyer. According to Hain's 2016 10K, a change of control and termination of Irwin Simon, the founder of the company and current CEO and Chairman, would trigger a huge severance payment of around $80 million to Simon. Also, it may take some time to sell the company due to the lack of trust the accounting investigation may have caused.

Conclusion

While it has not been easy to be a HAIN shareholder over the last year, it appears that better times are ahead. As the company gets farther away from their earnings miss and their fraud investigation, investors and suitors will realize the underlying value of their organic foods business. Hain will also return to growth. If Hain gets acquired through the work of Engaged Capital, they may see a huge stock price spike. If Hain does not get acquired, their stock price will most likely march steadily higher as they continue to produce strong and growing cash flow from operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Hain call options.