On July 5th, DOC closed on its underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest at a public offering price per share of $20.40.

In addition to the pending acquisition of the DRE MOB portfolio, the market is also spooked with a recent tenant bankruptcy.

There is no doubt that cap rates for MOBs have declined and the recently announced DRE acquisition by HTA raised the bar.

I first began covering Physicians Realty (DOC) back in December 2013, just a few months after the Wisconsin-based REIT completed its IPO (issued around 9.5 million shares at $11.50/share). Like most IPOs, I did not initiate a BUY recommendation on DOC until 2014 and I have been pleased with the overall performance of the stock since the IPO.

However, a few recent events have caused shares to slide, making it more attractive for investors to get a piece of the action. I consider the pullback temporary – hence the title to my article – “Just What The Doctor Ordered.”

Before taking a deeper dive into the pullback, let’s examine some of the underlying fundamentals that make DOC such a compelling opportunity.

Remember that the U.S. healthcare industry is boosted by an increasing number of insured and aging people. Between 2015 and 2060, the US population over 65 years is projected to more than double from 47.8 million to nearly 98.2 million. The represents a dramatic increase in doctor visits with the older population.

Consumer choice and government policy is driving healthcare providers to purpose-built clinically efficient real estate solutions. Consumers are seeking convenience and payers are maximizing efficiency and reimbursement.

Job growth in the healthcare space is expected to rapidly outpace the broader economy and this outsized job growth should drive increasing demand in the healthcare real estate space with MOB focused REITs as likely beneficiaries. The projected healthcare employment growth rate is 2.5x greater than the national average for all occupations.

Medical Office Building (or MOB) REITs are considered one of the most predictable property sectors based in large part on the strong fundamentals centered on the growing demand in healthcare. As noted below, DOC has pulled back by ~11.7% over the last 30 days:

Almost double the pullback of the two pure-play MOB peers, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Healthcare Realty (HR):

Keep reading my article and when you’re done, you may believe me when I say, Physicians Realty is Just What the Doctor Ordered.

High-Powered Growth

As a public company, DOC exploded out of the gate, having completed its IPO, and more recently closed on the majority of the $700 million Catholic Health Initiatives portfolio acquisition, and new investments in 2016 over around $1.3 billion. DOC has closed in $248 million in Q1-17…

…and $25.8 million of acquisitions announced in Q2-17…

DOC has also announced several new deals to close in Q2 and Q3, including 5 MOBs that were part of the Duke Realty (DRE) portfolio that was under contract with Healthcare Trust of America (HTA).

The pending 18 MOBs are in eight states, comprising 1.8M sq. ft., for $735 million. As you can see, the 5 DRE deals are being acquired at a cap rate of ~4.7% and although the buildings are very high-quality, the market is questioning DOC’s ability to generate accretive investment spreads. The DRE deals included a right of first refusal and DOC was able to peel these away from HTA.

There is no doubt that cap rates for MOBs have declined and the recently announced DRE acquisition by HTA set the bar. Here’s a snapshot of several other MOBs that DOC has under letter of intent (or LOI):

As you can see below, DOC has grown its real estate investments to over $3.1 billion, from $124 million at the time of the IPO.

As of 3/31/17, DOC owned 253 properties across 30 states, 11.4 million sq. ft. of GLA, 96.5% leased. Here’s a snapshot illustrating company’s geographic diversification:

DOC is a medical office building-focused Health Care REIT that seeks to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems.

As noted, DOC has acquired almost $1.3 billion in high-quality medical office facilities in 2016 and increased its percentage of assets that are on campus or affiliated with the hospital system to 79% from 74% at the beginning of the year.

2016 has been a transformational year, and the company has crossed several milestones, including two separate long-term unsecured investment grade debt private placements and completing the largest direct monetization of medical office facilities in U.S. history.

CHI – the largest tenant – operates 12 regional affiliates across the US, with 8 regional affiliates included in the acquisition. CHI is the nation’s 5th largest non-profit hospital system and the company operates in 19 states and comprised of over 103 hospitals. In 2015, CHI’s revenue was $15.2 billion, and the company has investment grade ratings from S&P (BBB+) and Moody’s (A3).

In addition to the pending acquisition of the DRE MOB portfolio, the market is also spooked with a recent tenant bankruptcy. The tenant of DOC’s Kennewick, WA MOB (160,000 sf) filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy and has stopped paying rent. This is likely to impact DOC’s FFO/share by 2-3% on an annualized basis. The Kennewick property represents 2% of annual rent for DOC and this should not have any impact on DOC’s temporary cash flow. As typical to other BKs, DOC should begin to collect rent when the hospital system works out its lender-related issues.

DOC has a well-laddered lease maturity schedule:

The Balance Sheet

As noted above, DOC’s sell-off is primarily a result of the DRE acquisitions (low cap rates) and the tenant BK. One of the reasons that I am not concerned with either of these issues is because of DOC’s highly disciplined balance sheet.

At the end of Q1-17, DOC had a debt-to-total capitalization of 24% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.4x. The company’s $850 million line of credit is fully available and as at quarter-end, DOC had $117 million of cash on hand. DOC also entered into the public bond market in the first quarter with its $400 million inaugural bond offering in March. DOC has access to equity markets through follow-on offerings as evidenced by over $1.7 billion offerings since our IPO in July 2013.

DOC was able to upsize that offering from its planned $300 million raise due to the high investor demand and to price the coupon at 4.3%. With access to both the public and private debt market and a loyal equity investor base, DOC has been able to access capital markets effectively and timely.

On July 5th, DOC closed on its underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest at a public offering price per share of $20.40.

DOC expects to convert much of this balance to long-term fixed rate debt in 2017, to align with its strong ratings from Moody’s (Baa3) ad S&P (BBB-).

DOC’s growth is largely driven by accretive acquisitions. The recent investment grade ratings should meaningfully lower DOC’s cost of debt, and this should widen investment spreads. Given the high fragmentation in the MOB sector, DOC should be able to capitalize on the continued consolidation.

Maintaining the BUY Rating

As you can see, there are 3 likely reasons for DOC’s pullback over the last 30 days: (1) DRE portfolio (4.7% cap rate), (2) BK of tenant, and (3) secondary offering. I see little to no impact with regard to DOC’s earnings and dividend growth. In fact, DOC recently increased its dividend to $0.23 per quarter up from $0.225 per quarter (the first dividend increase since the IPO).

In the first-quarter, DOC generated FFO of $34.1 million or $0.24 per share and normalized FFO of $39.6 million, normalized funds from operations per share were $0.28 and normalized funds available for distribution were $35 million or $0.25 per share.

DOC has demonstrated outstanding earnings growth for shareholders with year-over-year growth of 27% in normalized FFO per share and 25% in FAD per share, compared to Q1-17.

As noted, the tenant bankruptcy should have a modest impact on earnings and DOC has excellent growth forecasted, as illustrated below:

In addition to the strong FFO/share growth, I am pleased with DOC’s ability to reduce its dividend payout ratio, suggesting continued dividend growth in 2018.

As you can see, DOC’s dividend yield is higher than HTA and HR:

Also, DOC’s P/FFO multiple is around 150 bps below the pure play peers:

The Bottom Line: I consider the recent pullback a buying opportunity and I am not concerned with the tenant BK. DOC continues to acquire high-quality MOBs and the diversification will continue to smooth out outlier tenant-related defaults. I was a bit surprised with the re-trade of the 5 DRE MOB buildings, but I consider the net impact neutral at best. DOC and HTA will continue to battle out acquisitions and I consider friendly competition to be good for me (as an investor in both REITs). Remember what the title suggests, “this may just be what the doctor ordered."

