EPR - Should You Take The Plunge?

Should you take the plunge on this differentiated REIT.

When compared to the net lease space, it has one of the highest yields at nearly 5.8%.

EPR has a diverse set of assets that differentiates it from other single tenant (net lease) REITs and therefore reduces competition.

When most folks think of single tenant REITs (typically called triple net or net lease REITs), they think of Realty Income (NYSE:O), VEREIT (NYSE:VER) or National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). These are fine companies (I recently rated VEREIT an outperform), but can an investor diversify within single tenant REITs? The answer is "yes," and it comes in the form of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) (formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust).

EPR Properties is a specialty REIT whose primary investment segments are entertainment, recreation and education.

The Entertainment segment included investments in 142 megaplex theatre properties, eight entertainment retail centers (which include eight additional megaplex theatre properties) and eight family entertainment centers. EPR's portfolio of owned entertainment properties consisted of 12.5 million square feet and was 99% leased, including megaplex theatres that were 100% leased.

The Education segment included investments in 67 public charter school properties, 13 private schools and 53 early education centers. The company's portfolio of owned education properties consisted of 4.3 million square feet and was 99% leased.

The Recreation segment included investments in 11 ski areas, five attractions, 25 golf entertainment complexes and five other recreation facilities. Its portfolio of owned recreation properties was 100% leased.

Early disclosure: I am long EPR. I do not believe this note has a position bias and have endeavored to present an unbiased opinion of this REIT.

The portfolio is geographically diversified, with locations across the United States (which is important especially in the recreation segment with water parks and ski areas).

The REIT does have a concentrated tenant profile:

It has, however, been reducing its tenant concentration:

Despite the reduction, investors must consider this tenant concentration when determining the risk in EPR. I have gotten comfortable with the exposure to AMC, given the consolidation within the industry and the generally healthy box office receipt levels.

A financial snapshot of EPR Properties:

As the snapshot shows, EPR has been consistent in its financial performance and in its balance sheet management. Debt has grown faster than assets, as the REIT has became full investment grade in the third quarter of 2014 (S&P held out a couple years longer than Moody's and Fitch).

It has been able to grow NOI and FFO (including FFO/share) at a real rate of over 8% and 10% respectively), while increasing the dividend and reducing the dividend payout - all of which point towards the ability and flexibility to continue increasing its dividend and maintaining a moderate financial profile.

As I have often noted, I cut my teeth in fixed income and believe debt, or more specifically, debt levels, are extremely important to understand and will be a key determinant of success and viability. REITs with strong balance sheets did better during the crisis, as investor attention focused on leverage and the ability to finance maturities. As REITs do not retain a significant amount of their earnings, they must be able to access both debt and equity markets to survive and thrive. The following is a graphical snapshot of EPR's debt:

The company has generally kept debt below 6x EBITDA, which is moderate and comfortable and has afforded it investment grade ratings (Baa2 (stable), BBB- (positive) and BBB- (stable) by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, respectively). Similarly, debt is below 60% of capitalization (on an equity at book basis), which is also moderate. Debt is well distributed across maturities, and the REIT has no significant maturities prior to 2019 ($150 million of its $650 million revolver, which has a one-year extension ability and an accordion feature) and less than $500 million per year in any year other than 2026.

The following are its note covenants and compliance levels:

With the use of equity in its CNL acquisition, EPR's capital structure shifts slightly to equity...:

... which translates to the following improved debt metrics:

Dividends have remained solid for the REIT as a result of its financial profile. The REIT whacked the dividend by 20% in Q1 2009, but has maintained and increased it since. Importantly, it went from a quarterly dividend to a monthly dividend in 2013, which is preferred by investors. The chart below shows the dividend and dividend yield over the past five years (it looks like a dividend cut in 2013, but that was the transition from quarterly to monthly, which is not adjusted by YCharts but can be seen in the quarterly aggregation in the financial snapshot).

EPR Dividend data by YCharts

In order to get a feel for the level at which EPR is trading, a snapshot versus peers is helpful:

As the table above shows, EPR trades at a multiple discount of 2x-4x versus NNN and O respectively (due to the asset composition) and a premium of 3x-7x versus its smaller peers. While the assets are different than those of your vanilla single tenant REIT, I believe - and have believed - the discount is too wide and it should not be more than 2-2.5 turns to Realty Income, especially given the performance of the assets and the company's ability to grow FFO at a higher rate, its lower payout ratio and comparable debt metrics post CNL.

Here are some returns that should give Realty Income owners something to think about:

One year:

EPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Three years:

EPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Five years:

EPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at a period beginning just before the financial crisis shows that O has trounced EPR (to be fair):

EPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

But even longer shows EPR still ahead:

EPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

I'm not trying to pick a fight with the O crowd, just trying to show that EPR is solid and has performed well over time.

Bottom Line

While many REITs are somewhat pricey (less so than a couple months ago), I believe EPR is undervalued relative to its single tenant peers. It has all the characteristics of being an outperformer versus the sector - faster growth, higher yield, a moderate financial profile and opportunities to grow its portfolio at higher cap rates. As a result of these factors, I believe EPR will outperform its peers (and I intend to hold my position until such time as this thesis changes).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.