Bank Of Canada Raises Rates For The First Time In 7 Years

As expected, the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 0.75%, the first hike in seven years as the Bank cited a robust economy fuelled by household spending. Kim Parlee speaks with Derek Burleton, Deputy Chief Economist, TD Bank (TD), about the implications of the hike and what could be the Bank’s next move.
Summary
What stood out in the statement?
How many rate hikes could we see in 2017?
How do U.S. rate changes impact Canada and our economy?
