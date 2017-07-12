Global Precious MMI: Despite Palladium Boom, Sub-Index Dips Slightly

Original Post

By Taras Berezowsky

Here's What Happened

MetalMiner's Global Precious MMI took a bit of a dip this month, coming down 1.1% to 83.

The sub-index's value held at 84 in June and May, but on balance, the price drops within the overall basket of metals couldn't hold the ship steady into this post-Independence Day summer lull.

While our U.S. platinum bar price got very close to its 2017 start-of-the-month low (which it hit in January; more on platinum below), U.S. palladium rose 3.8% month on month to record its highest price in 34 months - nearly a 3-year high.

What's Going On in the Background?

Due to negative sentiment after Dieselgate, as MetalMiner's Editor at Large Stuart Burns pointed out recently, sales of diesel vehicles in some parts of Europe have taken a dive in the past few months over concerns that "authorities will raise costs or otherwise make living with diesel engines a less attractive proposition for owners." Overall, total car sales have dropped in some European markets, including the U.K., but in the spots where they haven't, gas-powered vehicles have been winning over diesel. In short, not awesome for platinum prices. BEVs (battery electric vehicles) could be the ticket... except that the World Platinum Investment Council forecasts BEVs to make up no more than 5% of the market by 2025, so that wouldn't work either.

But "platinum's fortunes will in part ride on the coattails of the auto industry's ability to re-establish the diesel engine as an environmentally acceptable propulsion unit," according to Burns. Meanwhile, as my colleague Fouad Egbaria reported yesterday, gold is now trading on the LME.

What Metal Buyers Should Look Out For