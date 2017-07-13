Deciphering The Fed For Financial Survival

Chris Hamilton visits for the first time. Michael Oliver returns. Michael has assured us we are in the early stages of a bull market in commodities with gold in the lead and a bear market in the dollar and T-Bonds. How do those views square with a Fed that is raising rates, not to slow the economy in a normal business cycle, but to reign in asset prices by paying banks not to lend? Chris provides a step-by-step explanation about what the Fed is really up to as opposed to the Fed’s own propaganda program geared to keeping us all “down on the mushroom farm.” Gold has fallen significantly on the first business day of July. Does that mean the gold bull market is over? Michael opines.

Chris Hamilton is author of the blogspot ECONOMICA. He lives in Oregon with his family, after having worked for Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) for nearly 20 years, including expat tours in Taiwan, S. Korea, and Germany. Following the global financial crisis, he had questions about our financial and economic system and found the conventional wisdom offered incomplete and inadequate. After a decade of research and investigation, Chris has made the case for an alternative narrative of what ails the global economy… although the solutions are far more elusive. In his blog, he brings some interesting and novel insights into the U.S. economy, the Fed, and politics.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton’s Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank’s Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.