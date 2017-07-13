Real And Alternative Assets: Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q3 2017

By Neuberger Berman Asset Allocation Committee

A directionless market paired with rising stock dispersion improves the picture for lower-volatility hedge fund strategies.

Commodities

Recent data has shown less inflation pressure, particularly as energy prices have been weak. Abundant supply, driven by U.S. shale coming back on-line, likely caps any potential upside. Should inflation pick up due to higher energy prices, pent-up demand, or wage increases, commodities could act as a hedge, but overall, the Committee voted to maintain its neutral outlook.

Hedge Funds

The Committee maintained its overweight stance on lower-volatility hedged strategies but moved directional hedged strategies from overweight to neutral. As a result of concerns around fixed-income valuations, some investors are looking for "ballast" to go into their diversifying and lower-volatility portfolios. At the same time, a lack of market direction, paired with rising dispersion within markets, may be improving the picture for the alpha-driven strategies that account for many in the lower-volatility group. Global macro and trend-following strategies have continued to struggle. Credit long/short is still likely able to exploit the flow distortions caused by passive investors. Lower default rates likely mean that the opportunity set for distressed-asset strategies remains constrained.

Private Equity

Though return outlooks may be compressed, they still look attractive relative to outlooks for public equities. We believe the opportunity set is growing, as there is a trend towards more private companies and fewer public companies. Investors may want to consider a steady investment plan for private equity, and the Committee voted to remain neutral on its 12-month outlook. Private debt remains an attractive way to earn coupon income, although valuations and investor flows into the asset class bear watching.

Currencies

USD: While the AAC believes a longer-term peak valuation for the dollar passed at the end of 2016, the currency team retains a small overweight view based on the shorter-term outlook. The U.S. economy is expected to continue adding jobs, short-term yield differentials are supportive, and the market's long position has been unwound over recent months. Any movement on tax reform could provide further support. Risks to the view include the fact that the dollar is still moderately overvalued on a PPP basis, inflation may continue to be contained, there is still a lot of uncertainty around the Trump administration's policies, and Federal Reserve tightening is already largely priced in.

Euro: A small underweight view in the single currency reflects the fact that the Macron victory in France was priced in early, ECB policy will likely remain loose into 2018, and concerns linger over the banking system in general and Italy in particular. Upside risk comes from the potential for above-trend growth being indicated by forward-looking indicators, such as PMIs and business surveys, the eurozone's large current account surplus, and the potential for a surprise tightening in ECB policy.

Yen: The currency team has an overweight stance in the yen as the undervalued currency, on a PPP basis, of an economy with a strong current account surplus. Recent signs of growth may suggest some long-awaited green shoots. Downside risks include the fact that disinflation still has not been defeated, the Bank of Japan's yield-targeting exacerbates already unfavorable yield differentials, and the market's short position has been cut back.

GBP: The currency team regards sterling as very undervalued, and notes that foreign investment is being attracted by the weak currency and the Bank of England is reluctant to tolerate a large overshoot in inflation. In our view, the market is underweight. Nonetheless, recent economic data has been soft, a post-election rally appears to have run out of steam, and political uncertainty is likely to persist for some time. Overall, the team remains neutral.

Swiss Franc: In our view, this traditional safe haven currency remains very overvalued on a PPP basis, and that is causing disinflation as the Swiss economy is slowing. The currency team believes the Swiss National Bank will fight further appreciation, and the Swiss franc is also a favored funding currency when markets are willing to take on risk. The upside risks include Switzerland's positive current account balance, large inbound M&A transactions, a return to stable growth forecast by some leading indicators, and the potential for new geopolitical uncertainty.

