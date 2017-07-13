From Reflation To 'Goldilocks': What Comes Next? - Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q3 2017

By Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer - Multi-Asset Class

Which markets can thrive when the range of potential outcomes is so wide?

The optimism of the reflation trade that closed 2016 has now given way to the low-growth, low-rates, low-volatility "Goldilocks" environment familiar from the post-crisis years. Back then, it was broadly supportive of risk assets. So far in 2017, strip out commodities, and just about every major stock and bond market you can think of has performed well this year. However, now that asset prices have appreciated but growth and inflation expectations remain modest and quantitative easing (QE) is being withdrawn, the risk profile appears different. Today, "Goldilocks" is a more fragile regime. In our view, that means it offers opportunity only where valuations remain attractive and risk levels can be monitored. It is likely that, despite the very low levels of volatility, the negative left tail of potential returns could be fatter now that valuations are full and central banks are pulling back. The bullish right tail poses risk, too, however, given the big consensus against the "Trump Trade". The AAC asked itself which markets could thrive when the range of potential outcomes is so wide.

Charts at a Glance

Market Views

Based on 12-Month Outlook for Each Asset Class

As of 3Q 2017. Views shown reflect near-term tactical asset allocation views and are based on a hypothetical reference portfolio. Nothing herein constitutes a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. See "Additional Disclosures" at the end of this presentation, for additional information regarding the Asset Allocation Committee and the views expressed.

Regional Focus

Fixed Income, Equities and Currency

As of 3Q 2017. Views shown reflect near-term tactical asset allocation views and are based on a hypothetical reference portfolio. Nothing herein constitutes a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. See "Additional Disclosures" at the end of this presentation, for additional information regarding the Asset Allocation Committee and the views expressed.

The summary of the Asset Allocation Committee's views shows that we have upgraded our outlook for equity markets outside the U.S. While we have revised our outlook for U.S. large caps downward, we remain optimistic on U.S. small caps. Our view on government and investment-grade bonds remains underweight; inflation-protected securities and high-yield were held at neutral. We have increased our stance on emerging markets debt to overweight. In line with this lack of conviction on market risk, we downgraded our view on directional hedge funds but remain positive on lower-volatility hedge funds.

Let's take these changing positions and explain how they fit with our current world view.

"Goldilocks" Environment Can Still Present Opportunity

Following a brief reflationary rally, the AAC sees the market pricing for an environment familiar from the QE years, when growth and inflation were low but ample central bank liquidity limited the risk of recession.

We see the potential for positive returns in such an environment. It has generally favored equity and credit risk over duration, but return potential will likely be muted, risk-taking is likely to be modest, and volatility could remain suppressed. When economic growth and yield in general become scarce, defensive growth stocks have tended to be favored over cyclicals (as we have seen this year), and growing-and-yielding regions have tended to be favored over those that seem to be stalling or priced for perfection.

That is the main reason why the AAC upgraded its 12-month outlook for both emerging market debt and equities, where economic growth remains respectable and valuations are still recovering from their 2011-15 bear market. Things could be upset by a wrong step by China as it manages its growth slowdown and credit expansion, or a lurch lower for global growth, but as long as the familiar not-too-hot, not-too-cold scenario plays out, we believe emerging markets can outperform.

We also maintained our overweight outlook for non-U.S. developed market equities in contrast to our downgrade for U.S. large caps. In our view, economic and survey data out of the eurozone has been solid enough to beat expectations this year (and its recent GDP growth has been solid enough to beat that from the U.S.). Furthermore, while the U.S. and the U.K. appear to stumble from one political problem to the next, the tide of populism that many feared would envelop continental Europe last year has ebbed substantially.

After the Dutch and French rejected the extreme right in their respective elections, the ruling CDU party won some key local elections in Germany, the Italian parliament rejected a change in the law that would have brought on a general election, and June saw the latest tranche of bailout funds released to Greece with minimum fuss.

The low-growth "Goldilocks" environment tends to be supportive of risk assets, and we believe that may be the base case now. But when it is combined with high valuations, low volatility, and high uncertainty, return outlooks for risk assets are positive but modest, and markets tend not to move in any clear direction. It makes sense to work harder to find the idiosyncratic growth opportunities, or hedged strategies, that can generate above-average returns. Dispersion of stock performance often rises, and correlations fall, which, in our view, could create a potentially rewarding backdrop for active management in general and lower-volatility hedge funds in particular. This can eventually be the catalyst for a return to higher market volatility - as indicated by the recent turmoil in technology stocks and across the retail sector when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its play for Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM).

Risks on Both the Upside and the Downside

If it is true that even today's apparently dull "Goldilocks" environment can be a source of above-average returns for those looking in the right places, it is also a fragile regime where caution is warranted. Risk can break either way with surprising speed.

When growth and return outlooks are so muted, the margin for error is tight both for policymakers and investors. It doesn't take much to hurt confidence, inflict a growth shock, and wipe out modest return outlooks. Mixed signals from equity markets, soft data points such as business confidence surveys and first-half earnings reports on the one hand and hard economic data, commodity prices, and flattening yield curves on the other do not help to alleviate the uncertainty. These divergences will need to be resolved, either higher or lower, and when the business cycle is as extended as this one and the Federal Reserve wants to "normalize" policy despite softening data, a poor number, a policy stumble, or a geopolitical shock can trigger a more pessimistic turn in the markets.

That pessimism is arguably already evident in commodity prices and the U.S. Treasury yield curve. It certainly informs the AAC's decision to downgrade our view on U.S. large caps, where high valuations are combined with concern over where the next earnings growth catalyst will come from given falling commodity prices and uncertainty around the legislative progress in Washington.

There is also risk in the consensus that the so-called "Trump trade" is over, however. The performance of bank stocks suggests lingering anticipation of financial deregulation, but in all other respects that consensus may now be complete. But any sign of the pro-growth legislation promised in the early days of the Trump administration could renew confidence that we are still only midway through the current business cycle. The reflationary optimism of late 2016 could be back.

Focus on Idiosyncratic and Relative Value Opportunities

That prospect, together with a feeling that their recent underperformance could be due for some mean reversion, informs the AAC's decision to maintain its overweight outlook for U.S. small caps, even as we downgraded U.S. large caps. We believe the relative value story would favor U.S. small caps in a continuation of the "Goldilocks" environment, too, which makes them a good insurance policy against a return of the reflation trade.

In a way, the U.S. small caps view is a good summary of where the AAC thinks we are at the moment. When the world is struggling to generate a growth lift-off, when many markets are priced for perfection but supported by low inflation and still abundant central bank liquidity, investors may want to focus on idiosyncratic and relative value opportunities. From emerging markets to lower-volatility hedge funds, the changes to our 12-month outlook reflect this quite clearly.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The views expressed herein are generally those of Neuberger Berman's Asset Allocation Committee which comprises professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates and makes client-specific asset allocation recommendations. Tactical asset allocation views are based on a hypothetical reference portfolio. The views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole and Neuberger Berman advisors and portfolio managers may recommend or take contrary positions to the views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee. Any currency outlooks are not against the U.S. dollar but stated against the other major currencies. As such, the currency outlooks should be seen as relative value forecasts and not directional U.S. dollar pair forecasts. Currency outlooks are shorter-term in nature, with a duration of one to three months. Regional equity and fixed income views reflect a one-year outlook. The Asset Allocation Committee views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. This material may not be used for any investment decision in respect of any U.S. private sector retirement account unless the recipient is a fiduciary that is a U.S. registered investment adviser, a U.S. registered broker-dealer, a bank regulated by the United States or any State, an insurance company licensed by more than one State to manage the assets of employee benefit plans subject to ERISA (and together with plans subject to Section 4975 of the Internal Revenue Code, "Plans"), or, if subject to Title I of ERISA, a fiduciary with at least $50 million of client assets under management and control, and in all cases financially sophisticated, capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to particular transactions and investment strategies. This means that "retail" retirement investors are expected to engage the services of an advisor in evaluating this material for any investment decision. If your understanding is different, we ask that you inform us immediately.

A bond's value may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality and other factors. You may have a gain or a loss if you sell your bonds prior to maturity. Of course, bonds are subject to the credit risk of the issuer. If sold prior to maturity, municipal securities are subject to gain/losses based on the level of interest rates, market conditions and the credit quality of the issuer. Income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and/or state and local taxes based on the investor's state of residence. High-yield bonds, also known as "junk bonds", are considered speculative and carry a greater risk of default than investment-grade bonds. Their market value tends to be more volatile than investment-grade bonds and may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality, political events, currency devaluation and other factors. High Yield Bonds are not suitable for all investors and the risks of these bonds should be weighed against the potential rewards. Neither Neuberger Berman nor its employees provide tax or legal advice. You should contact a tax advisor regarding the suitability of tax-exempt investments in your portfolio. Government Bonds and Treasury Bills are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. Investing in the stocks of even the largest companies involves all the risks of stock market investing, including the risk that they may lose value due to overall market or economic conditions. Small- and mid-capitalization stocks are more vulnerable to financial risks and other risks than stocks of larger companies. They also trade less frequently and in lower volume than larger company stocks, so their market prices tend to be more volatile. Investing in foreign securities involves greater risks than investing in securities of U.S. issuers, including currency fluctuations, interest rates, potential political instability, restrictions on foreign investors, less regulation and less market liquidity. The sale or purchase of commodities is usually carried out through futures contracts or options on futures, which involve significant risks, such as volatility in price, high leverage and illiquidity.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2017 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.