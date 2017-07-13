Putting The Glaucus Report To Rest (Part 2: Governance)

In July 2012, one hundred shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) were worth $1,414; today, those shares are worth $10,400. I’ve argued that this exponential value creation follows from the commensurate growth of LaCroix sales. But a market is made by buyers and sellers, and the shorts write-off National Beverage’s growth story on a few grounds.

Whatever particulars the bears point out, I’ve yet to hear original arguments that are not presented in a disputed report by Glaucus. My goal in a previous article was to rebut Glaucus’ unreasonably low LaCroix valuation. Now, I confront their arguments that National Beverage has “ludicrous corporate governance”, engineers their operating margins, and engages in fraudulent activities.

To clarify, I am not putting forward a positive argument that LaCroix has excellent corporate governance – their structure is atypical in many regards; nor am I attempting to prove that they have never engineered earnings – nobody has the data to make this claim. Instead, I aim to show that Glaucus presented spurious, cherry-picked premises to support a biased position.

National Beverage’s Corporate Governance is not Ludicrous

In their landmark publication, Schleifer and Vishny identify the purpose of corporate governance.

Corporate governance deals with the ways in which suppliers of finance to corporations assure themselves of getting a return on their investment. How do the suppliers of finance get managers to return some of the profits to them?

In other words, corporate governance attempts to solve the agency problem – the problem that managers have control of the capital provided by the owners.

It would seem that this common understanding of corporate governance places National Beverage in an interesting position. With insider ownership over 75%, it could be argued that there is no agency problem – the owners are the controllers. And if there is no agency problem, we have to wonder what value would be added by the bureaucratic ceremonies of Fortune 100-style governance?

Thus, when Glaucus calls National Beverage Corp’s governance “ludicrous,” I think they are approaching the problem in the wrong way. Their argument goes something like this; National Beverage’s corporate governance does not look anything like that of a large-cap consumer products company, therefore National Beverage has ludicrous governance. But, if National Beverage isn’t a large-cap, low-insider ownership, international firm, should it model its governance as if it were? I don’t think so.

Instead, I agree with the approach of Hilb, who suggests that we “keep it situational” when considering how governance should be practiced. Some factors to consider are the size of the firm, the degree of family ownership, the ratio of equity to debt financing, and the complexity of the firm. For instance, he suggests that a medium-sized firm with no debt and high family ownership, which describes National Beverage, should have five board members, does not have obligations to lenders, and usually has an “executive board model” where “family members are simultaneously members of both the supervisory and managing boards.” And looking to National Beverage, we see that their corporate governance fits this model exactly. Therefore, National Beverage’s governance is not ludicrous.

Now, I want to reiterate that I am not putting forward an argument that National Beverage has great governance. To be intellectually honest, I see potential issues. For instance, Hilb also warns that the executive board model “presents a risk of power concentration with the CEO and a lack of critical feedback from stakeholder groups.” Thus, I suggest that prospective FIZZ owners study the Nick Caporella story and form their own judgement on his management ability, because he has extensive control (and ownership) of National Beverage.

National Beverage’s Corporate Governance Has Delivered So Far

If the goal of corporate governance is to return capital to financiers, then National Beverage has an impeccable track record. In fact, a proud Caporella recently said “this dividend is the 8th in a program that will have paid $11.66 to our shareholders since 2004, representing a 98% payout of our earnings during the period,” which comes out to $470M.

This is specifically where I think Glaucus missed the mark on National Beverage’s governance – the high insider ownership compels management to return all earnings to shareholders, i.e. themselves. I think Glaucus would’ve had a much better argument if they claimed that high insider ownership incentivizes payouts over growth. For instance, Caporella appears to own 73.6% of outstanding shares, which translates to $48M on the latest distribution. For comparison, Caporella made $8.9M in executive compensation in 2016, most of which comes from a 1%-of-revenue-fee charged by the CMA management firm also owned by Caporella. So, perhaps one could argue that revenue growth is not incentivized as much as earnings growth. (This, of course, assumes that revenue could’ve grown more had dividends been retained).

But again, Glaucus didn’t bring this more reasonable point up. Instead, their claim was that National Beverage’s governance is inadequate. With earnings growth at 73%, they apparently do not buy the maxim “the ends justify the means.”

National Beverage’s Earnings Growth is Best Explained by LaCroix’s Sales Growth

Not so fast, says Glaucus – the ends do not justify the means, because the means are engineered earnings and fraudulent activity. In their words, “FIZZ’s operating structure creates an ideal opportunity for fraud.” Specifically, Glaucus takes issue with National Beverage’s executive remuneration structure.

For the most part, National Beverage’s executives get paid by the management firm Corporate Management Advisors (“CMA”). Glaucus believe that “there is no value in keeping [CMA] off of the books unless the purpose [is…] to manipulate earnings.” Whoa! That got real quick. This is a very strange argument – Glaucus jumps from a reasonable premise “there is no value to keeping CMA off the books” to the radical conclusion “therefore they intentionally set-up CMA as a vehicle for fraud.”

First, let’s let National Beverage speak for themselves. Regarding CMA, they say:

“The Company is a party to a management agreement with CMA, a corporation owned by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. This agreement was originated in 1991 for the efficient use of management of two public companies at the time. In 1994, one of those public entities, through a merger, no longer was managed in this manner. (Burnup & Sims)”

To me, it makes much more sense that CMA is a vestigial structure leftover from the ‘90s than a pre-meditated fraud vehicle.

But, let’s entertain Glaucus’ accusation and see where it takes us. Glaucus claims that CMA’s off-books record keeping is a way to engineer earnings and hide employee compensation. But, even if we accumulate the 1% CMA over last five years, there is only $33M with which to “cook the books”. And since $33M is only a third of this year’s earnings, we see that the numbers simply don’t add up – CMA couldn’t have sustainably moved the needle on National Beverage’s earnings. Furthermore, there is little incentive to use this cash for fraud, instead of keeping the cash.

If engineered earnings aren’t the explanation for National Beverage’s earnings growth, what could it be? This one is easy – LaCroix has grown 60%+ yoy for almost three years.

Again, I’m not saying that I support the CMA structure. In fact, I agree with Glaucus that if CMA only serves National Beverage, then it should be consolidated. But, the fact that Glaucus overlooked the best explanation for National Beverage’s growth (LaCroix), and the more reasonable explanation for the CMA structure (leftover from Burnup and Sims), to conclude that CMA is a fraud vehicle responsible for National Beverage’s operating performance, is poor logic at best, and deceptive at worst.

Other Replies to Glaucus Criticisms

Operating Margins Are Up Because LaCroix is a High Volume, Premium Product

When arguing that National Beverage’s operating margins are suspiciously high, Glaucus presents a false dilemma, “either FIZZ has revolutionized the beverage industry or [is] manipulating its financial statements to hide costs.” Really? Is it only possible to achieve 13% operating margin by either lying or revolutionizing the industry? Of course not.

A better explanation for National Beverage’s recent operating margin growth is, again, LaCroix. As I’ve shown before, National Beverage’s margins are positively correlated with LaCroix sales. I think that the explanation for this is SKU rationalization, which is the practice of discontinuing poor performing SKUs. It is likely that SKU rationalization is occurring because revenue and volume are only growing at a fraction of earnings. Thus, as LaCroix sales have grown, management has likely simultaneously discontinued lower margin SKUs. In this way, National Beverage is getting higher utilization of their assets by running longer runs of the high volume LaCroix product, which then sells at a premium price point. Additionally, since LaCroix is primarily sold at large supermarkets – where it is an endcap staple – it is possible that free-on-board shipping arrangements have been made. The result is a doubling of return on assets since the LaCroix launch, which obviously bleeds through to the bottom line.

So, no, National Beverage has not revolutionized the industry. But, that doesn’t leave us only to conclude that they have engineered earnings. Instead, Caporella and Co. have masterfully executed an exponential brand.

Visibility into Earnings is Just Fine

Glaucus also pouts that National Beverage doesn’t break out revenue and earnings by brand. If Glaucus thinks that not breaking out performance by brand is poor governance, then they need to write an attack article on every company in the world. I’m not quite sure what the complaint is all about, though; it takes one second to “Google: LaCroix sales" and find them in the Nielsen top ten.

Unfiled Stock Compensation Accusation is Unconvincing

Glaucus clearly scoured court documents to find dirt. During this, they took issue with an apparent employee compensation of 150,000 shares to Margaret Madden. Glaucus says in bold “she received 150,000 shares of FIZZ’s stock as a gift.” Oddly, a few sentences later they say, “this issue is complicated because only a partial transcript […] is available […] as the rest was redacted. […] in our opinion […] she received the shares.” So, which is it? Glaucus themselves do not claim to know whether Madden received the shares.

Furthermore, even if she did receive the shares, a Form 4 change of ownership filing would only be required if the shares came directly from an executive. But, why does Glaucus assume the stock compensation came from Caporella directly, and not from the adequate treasury stock that National Beverage holds?

The pattern is getting clearer: Glaucus cherry-picked data to support their short position.

National Beverage Fights Back

To be fair to Glaucus, they do not shy away from admitting their bias, “you are reading a short-biased opinion piece.” And so, I was shocked when I found this defensive website by a law firm supporting National Beverage. The law firm’s message is clear, “the proponents [Glaucus] of the malicious lies will be brought to justice.” Yikes.

Particularly, the firm appears to take issue with Glaucus’s public sharing of redacted comments from a case that Nick Caporella won, and presenting them as if they had been unredacted. I think I’ll stay away from this issue for understandable reasons. At any rate, in my research through the court documents, it appears that Glaucus falsely masqueraded court comments as “unredacted.”

Conclusion

National Beverage Corporation came under attack from short-sellers Glaucus Research Group in September 2016. Their report is still relevant to investors today because it is a consolidated version of the bear case against FIZZ. It is also still relevant because long investment horizons do not see 9-month-old news as “old”.

In this article, I highlighted the biased nature of Glaucus’ arguments. Specifically, in contrast to Glaucus, I find that National Beverage’s growth is much better explained by LaCroix’s success than fraudulent reporting. However, I do agree with Glaucus that National Beverage’s corporate governance could be better. In my opinion, because National Beverage has outgrown the “small-cap” and “under-the-radar” tags, it is time for a yearly conference call, better visibility into CMA and other special purpose entities, and separation of the CEO from Chairman of the Board. But you can’t always get what you want. And since institutions and retail shareholders are outnumbered 3:1, my investment in FIZZ comes with no expectation of seeing my governance wishes come true.

Instead, I recognize that National Beverage is Nick Caporella’s company – he owns and operates it. So far, his vision and management has benefited shareholders. And with LaCroix continuing to steal the cola market, I don’t see him falling short anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.