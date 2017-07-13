Valuation Dashboard: Choose Carefully, If You Must

by: Investing Doc

Summary

The overall market looks broadly overvalued by historical metrics, fundamentals, and future growth prospects.

Some limited opportunities may exist within Energy, Communications, and Real Estate.

Despite recent volatility, Technology continues to look overvalued, and risks continue to outweigh rewards for most other sectors.

A little over a month ago, I suggested that--based upon historical metrics, a review of market movements since the November election, and my own fair value estimates-- the market was overvalued. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) hasn’t stood still during this time, though recent volatility has left the index about where it started.

I’m not a technician by any means, but it looks as if the SPY is bumping right up against its support line at the 50D SMA line, which it has done with some regularity over the past several months before moving back up to the upper limit of the channel. While it’s unclear whether this is a true inflection point for the market, a closer look at the “internals” might be revealing.

As before, I ran periodic assessments of the S&P 500, developing fair value estimates based upon 10-year historical financials, historical relative valuations, consensus analyst estimates for earnings and revenue growth, and adding some slight adjustments for corporate stewardship. I also gathered consensus analyst 1-year targets for each company, as well as consensus forward EPS estimates. I attempted to do this on a weekly basis, though unfortunately real life intervened and these assessments became a bit more irregular than I’d hoped. As before, I gathered all 10-year financial data from Morningstar, and analyst consensus estimates from Zacks, Finviz, and Yahoo!Finance.

P/FVE

P/T

Forward EPS

Market-weighted Average Price

Forward PE

Implied FV Estimate

Implied Target

12-Jun-17

1.124

0.947

$8.05

$179

22.254

$159

$189

18-Jun-17

1.118

0.947

$7.90

$176

22.231

$157

$185

22-Jun-17

1.125

0.960

$8.01

$180

22.522

$160

$188

10-Jul-17

1.123

0.947

$7.96

$175

22.025

$156

$185

On the whole, the SPY has largely tracked the slight downward movement of both my own fair value estimates as well as analyst consensus targets for EPS and PPS, all of which are down about 1-2% over the past month. With these simultaneous downward revisions, the SPY still looks overvalued to my eyes. And while it might appear that analysts believe there’s still some 5-6% upside from here in the near term, this compares unfavorably with the 8-9% 1-year upside that they usually find.

Of course, the lack of movement overall hides some significant movements within sectors.

While Industrials (XLI) and Healthcare (XLV) both had good months, the latter to a large extent because of favorable language in proposed Republican healthcare legislation, other sectors either held steady or got hammered. Energy (XLE) continued its months-long downtrend, as oil prices bounced around and news about OPEC export data added to investors’ worries. Consumer Defensive (XLP) stocks—which include grocery stores—got knocked down a peg as well after several months’ worth of strong performance, due in no small part to Amazon’s (AMZN) offer to buy out Whole Foods (WFM). And more rate-sensitive sectors like Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) also suffered as Treasury yields broke sharply higher. And while Technology has recovered somewhat, a big rout in mid-June (triggered, perhaps, by a bearish Goldman Sachs report but just as likely profit-taking after a months-long rally), has left it in the red for the month.

Some interesting contrasts appear when looking at price movements against the backdrop of my own fair value estimates and analyst targets. While the price appreciation of Industrials and Healthcare stocks were largely paced by improvements in FVE and analyst targets, there were disparities in movement between price and value estimates for a couple sectors. Communication services companies, for example, largely ended the month unchanged while estimates of fair value and analyst targets improved by a reasonable 2-4% margin. In addition, the corrections in Real Estate and the Consumer Defensive sectors appear to be slightly overdone. That said, there appears to be more room to fall for Financial Services and Basic Materials (if my own estimates or analyst targets are to be believed), with targets falling far more than prices did over the course of the month.

Finally, it’s interesting (to me at least) that changes in price, fair value, and analyst targets did not necessarily match up with forward EPS estimates. Healthcare stocks, for example, showed improvement despite EPS estimates being largely unchanged—perhaps having to do more with perceived improvement in their longer-term prospects.

Still, despite most sectors being flat to negative, it doesn’t mean that stocks are screaming buys at the moment:

My own estimates lead me to believe that the market remains markedly overvalued across most sectors, with small-to-negligible discounts in Energy, Communications and Real Estate. As always, analysts remain considerably more bullish overall, with considerable optimism remaining in Energy. But other sectors look expensive: despite its recent volatility, Technology looks expensive, and despite improvements in both my own fair value estimate and analyst targets, Industrials look fairly valued at best and overvalued at worst.

Finally, breaking out individual industries reveals some opportunities.

Expensive

Industrials

Healthcare

Technology

Consumer Cyclical

Utilities

Financial Services

Basic Materials

Real Estate

Consumer Defensive

Communication Services

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Instruments & Supplies

Solar

Broadcasting - TV

Utilities - Independent Power Producers

Capital Markets

Copper

REIT - Diversified

Tobacco

Pay TV

Oil & Gas Drilling

Integrated Shipping & Logistics

Diagnostics & Research

Semiconductor Memory

Specialty Retail

Utilities - Diversified

Insurance - Reinsurance

Agricultural Inputs

REIT - Industrial

Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries

Telecom Services

Oil & Gas E&P

Railroads

Medical Devices

Software - Application

Resorts & Casinos

Utilities - Regulated Gas

Banks - Global

Building Materials

REIT - Hotel & Motel

Beverages - Soft Drinks

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Diversified Industrials

Health Care Plans

Semiconductors

Gambling

Utilities - Regulated Electric

Insurance - Diversified

Specialty Chemicals

REIT - Office

Farm Products

Oil & Gas Midstream

Cheap

Industrials

Healthcare

Technology

Consumer Cyclical

Utilities

Financial Services

Basic Materials

Real Estate

Consumer Defensive

Communication Services

Energy

Industrial Distribution

Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic

Health Information Services

Rubber & Plastics

Utilities - Regulated Water

Insurance - Specialty

Industrial Metals & Minerals

REIT - Retail

Confectioners

Telecom Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Shipping & Ports

Medical Care

Contract Manufacturers

Department Stores

Utilities - Regulated Electric

Savings & Cooperative Banks

Gold

REIT - Residential

Grocery Stores

Pay TV

Oil & Gas Integrated

Metal Fabrication

Biotechnology

Communication Equipment

Auto Manufacturers

Utilities - Regulated Gas

Credit Services

Paper & Paper Products

Real Estate Services

Discount Stores

Oil & Gas Midstream

Trucking

Drug Manufacturers - Major

Consumer Electronics

Apparel Stores

Utilities - Diversified

Asset Management

Steel

REIT - Healthcare Facilities

Beverages - Brewers

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

There are a couple findings on here that are perhaps not unexpected. Grocery stores like Kroger (KR) look fairly valued at last. This may potentially offer longer-term investors with a tolerance for short-term volatility an entry point as the risk posed by Amazon may now be more effectively priced in. Similarly, retail REITS and auto parts manufacturers are looking more attractive now, though again the threat from online retailers looms large. Otherwise, though, opportunities don’t appear readily visible from this level. Utilities look to be uniformly overvalued as a sector, and while some basic materials industries look to have some deep discounts, I’d approach such cyclical companies with considerably more caution (with similar concerns about Energy).

Conclusion:

With stocks still generally expensive, the aphorism that the market can remain irrational longer than the average investor can remain solvent comes to mind. That said, sector and industry variability do show a couple pockets of opportunity. I am scaling purchases into quality retailers and retail REITs such as Kroger, Advance Auto Parts (AAP), and Simon Property Group (SPG), while holding onto my shares of Amazon. While the latter has shown that it isn’t going away, I think time will tell that the former will prove more resilient than investors currently think. But I remain wary otherwise of stocks in general, and continue to maintain and build a sizable cash equivalents position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAP, KR, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses the author's own thoughts and opinions, and are not intended to represent professional investment advice.

