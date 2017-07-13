Valuation Dashboard: Choose Carefully, If You Must

A little over a month ago, I suggested that--based upon historical metrics, a review of market movements since the November election, and my own fair value estimates-- the market was overvalued. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) hasn’t stood still during this time, though recent volatility has left the index about where it started.

I’m not a technician by any means, but it looks as if the SPY is bumping right up against its support line at the 50D SMA line, which it has done with some regularity over the past several months before moving back up to the upper limit of the channel. While it’s unclear whether this is a true inflection point for the market, a closer look at the “internals” might be revealing.

As before, I ran periodic assessments of the S&P 500, developing fair value estimates based upon 10-year historical financials, historical relative valuations, consensus analyst estimates for earnings and revenue growth, and adding some slight adjustments for corporate stewardship. I also gathered consensus analyst 1-year targets for each company, as well as consensus forward EPS estimates. I attempted to do this on a weekly basis, though unfortunately real life intervened and these assessments became a bit more irregular than I’d hoped. As before, I gathered all 10-year financial data from Morningstar, and analyst consensus estimates from Zacks, Finviz, and Yahoo!Finance.

P/FVE

P/T Forward EPS Market-weighted Average Price Forward PE Implied FV Estimate Implied Target 12-Jun-17 1.124 0.947 $8.05 $179 22.254 $159 $189 18-Jun-17 1.118 0.947 $7.90 $176 22.231 $157 $185 22-Jun-17 1.125 0.960 $8.01 $180 22.522 $160 $188 10-Jul-17 1.123 0.947 $7.96 $175 22.025 $156 $185

On the whole, the SPY has largely tracked the slight downward movement of both my own fair value estimates as well as analyst consensus targets for EPS and PPS, all of which are down about 1-2% over the past month. With these simultaneous downward revisions, the SPY still looks overvalued to my eyes. And while it might appear that analysts believe there’s still some 5-6% upside from here in the near term, this compares unfavorably with the 8-9% 1-year upside that they usually find.

Of course, the lack of movement overall hides some significant movements within sectors.

While Industrials (XLI) and Healthcare (XLV) both had good months, the latter to a large extent because of favorable language in proposed Republican healthcare legislation, other sectors either held steady or got hammered. Energy (XLE) continued its months-long downtrend, as oil prices bounced around and news about OPEC export data added to investors’ worries. Consumer Defensive (XLP) stocks—which include grocery stores—got knocked down a peg as well after several months’ worth of strong performance, due in no small part to Amazon’s (AMZN) offer to buy out Whole Foods (WFM). And more rate-sensitive sectors like Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) also suffered as Treasury yields broke sharply higher. And while Technology has recovered somewhat, a big rout in mid-June (triggered, perhaps, by a bearish Goldman Sachs report but just as likely profit-taking after a months-long rally), has left it in the red for the month.

Some interesting contrasts appear when looking at price movements against the backdrop of my own fair value estimates and analyst targets. While the price appreciation of Industrials and Healthcare stocks were largely paced by improvements in FVE and analyst targets, there were disparities in movement between price and value estimates for a couple sectors. Communication services companies, for example, largely ended the month unchanged while estimates of fair value and analyst targets improved by a reasonable 2-4% margin. In addition, the corrections in Real Estate and the Consumer Defensive sectors appear to be slightly overdone. That said, there appears to be more room to fall for Financial Services and Basic Materials (if my own estimates or analyst targets are to be believed), with targets falling far more than prices did over the course of the month.

Finally, it’s interesting (to me at least) that changes in price, fair value, and analyst targets did not necessarily match up with forward EPS estimates. Healthcare stocks, for example, showed improvement despite EPS estimates being largely unchanged—perhaps having to do more with perceived improvement in their longer-term prospects.

Still, despite most sectors being flat to negative, it doesn’t mean that stocks are screaming buys at the moment:

My own estimates lead me to believe that the market remains markedly overvalued across most sectors, with small-to-negligible discounts in Energy, Communications and Real Estate. As always, analysts remain considerably more bullish overall, with considerable optimism remaining in Energy. But other sectors look expensive: despite its recent volatility, Technology looks expensive, and despite improvements in both my own fair value estimate and analyst targets, Industrials look fairly valued at best and overvalued at worst.

Finally, breaking out individual industries reveals some opportunities.

Expensive Industrials Healthcare Technology Consumer Cyclical Utilities Financial Services Basic Materials Real Estate Consumer Defensive Communication Services Energy Aerospace & Defense Medical Instruments & Supplies Solar Broadcasting - TV Utilities - Independent Power Producers Capital Markets Copper REIT - Diversified Tobacco Pay TV Oil & Gas Drilling Integrated Shipping & Logistics Diagnostics & Research Semiconductor Memory Specialty Retail Utilities - Diversified Insurance - Reinsurance Agricultural Inputs REIT - Industrial Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries Telecom Services Oil & Gas E&P Railroads Medical Devices Software - Application Resorts & Casinos Utilities - Regulated Gas Banks - Global Building Materials REIT - Hotel & Motel Beverages - Soft Drinks Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Diversified Industrials Health Care Plans Semiconductors Gambling Utilities - Regulated Electric Insurance - Diversified Specialty Chemicals REIT - Office Farm Products Oil & Gas Midstream Cheap Industrials Healthcare Technology Consumer Cyclical Utilities Financial Services Basic Materials Real Estate Consumer Defensive Communication Services Energy Industrial Distribution Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic Health Information Services Rubber & Plastics Utilities - Regulated Water Insurance - Specialty Industrial Metals & Minerals REIT - Retail Confectioners Telecom Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Shipping & Ports Medical Care Contract Manufacturers Department Stores Utilities - Regulated Electric Savings & Cooperative Banks Gold REIT - Residential Grocery Stores Pay TV Oil & Gas Integrated Metal Fabrication Biotechnology Communication Equipment Auto Manufacturers Utilities - Regulated Gas Credit Services Paper & Paper Products Real Estate Services Discount Stores Oil & Gas Midstream Trucking Drug Manufacturers - Major Consumer Electronics Apparel Stores Utilities - Diversified Asset Management Steel REIT - Healthcare Facilities Beverages - Brewers Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

There are a couple findings on here that are perhaps not unexpected. Grocery stores like Kroger (KR) look fairly valued at last. This may potentially offer longer-term investors with a tolerance for short-term volatility an entry point as the risk posed by Amazon may now be more effectively priced in. Similarly, retail REITS and auto parts manufacturers are looking more attractive now, though again the threat from online retailers looms large. Otherwise, though, opportunities don’t appear readily visible from this level. Utilities look to be uniformly overvalued as a sector, and while some basic materials industries look to have some deep discounts, I’d approach such cyclical companies with considerably more caution (with similar concerns about Energy).

Conclusion:

With stocks still generally expensive, the aphorism that the market can remain irrational longer than the average investor can remain solvent comes to mind. That said, sector and industry variability do show a couple pockets of opportunity. I am scaling purchases into quality retailers and retail REITs such as Kroger, Advance Auto Parts (AAP), and Simon Property Group (SPG), while holding onto my shares of Amazon. While the latter has shown that it isn’t going away, I think time will tell that the former will prove more resilient than investors currently think. But I remain wary otherwise of stocks in general, and continue to maintain and build a sizable cash equivalents position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAP, KR, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses the author's own thoughts and opinions, and are not intended to represent professional investment advice.