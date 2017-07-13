What Auto Stocks Do Big Dollar Funds Favor Now?

Actual subsequent price histories of similar prior expectations suggest how reliable current forecasts may be, not only for the subject, but also for stocks of related interest.

Hedging the capital at risk economically requires well-informed forecasts of the subject stock’s likely coming prices. Its cost and structure will reveal the extent of their expectations.

That means block-trade negotiating with other potentially interested biggies, and probably committing MM firm capital temporarily to balance buyers and sellers at the moment.

Any trade order from them is likely to be big (multi-million$), urgent (quickly fill or kill), and need to be kept anonymous to minimize further market price moves.

Market-Makers [MMs] know their transaction clients’ shopping lists, preferences, intensity, priorities. The MMs talk by phone with them dozens of times each day.

Today’s reward~risk prospects comparisons

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves by means of hedging firm capital that must be put at risk. Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale. Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

In an equity market environment widely observed to be at high price levels, the assurance of current forecasts reaching their present optimistic targets is highly desirable. Several of these stocks have histories supporting such expectations. The specific current outlooks for the stocks in Figure 1 of Ford Motor (F) at location [20], Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) at [6], General Motors (GM) at [9], Honda (HMC) at [9], Tesla (TSLA) at [2], Toyota (TM) at [22], and Tata (TTM) at [8] are included, along with SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) at [17] as a market-index reference, in the Figure 2 table .

Figure 2

(source: blockdesk.com)

Comparing these stocks with our forecastable population on the day of over 2700 equity issues shows a smaller upside (+10.8%) average price change expectation than the alternatives (+12.4%), but price drawdown experiences at the same level of nearly -9%. The market index ETF of SPY provides a much safer prior drawdown exposure of only -3%, but offers far less upside prospect of +5.6%.

This troubled 7-stock auto manufacturer group is MM appraised at having about 1/3rd of its coming price uncertainty ranges below their current price (an average Range Index of 35) while the population is a bit cheaper (RI 31). SPY reflects more downside concern at RI 57.

Similar prior RI forecasts resulted in the column (8) profitable outcomes out of each 100 of the (12) Sample Size from the number of forecasts available in the past 5 years of market days. Outcomes of less than 6 out of 8, or “Win Odds” of 75 are generally not competitive with investing alternatives upwards of 80.

The (9) column %Payoffs accomplished reflects the Win results diminished by the loss complement. The number of market days (10) taken under our standard TERMD portfolio management discipline to achieve (9)s is reflected in (11) CAGRs, using the 252-day market year.

The quality, as well as minimal quantity of price-gain prospects for these 7 stocks is reflected in columns (13) and (14). The credible ratio measures the MM upside forecast in (5) with its prior like accomplishments reality of (9). The reward~risk tradeoff between (5) and (6) is what is pictured in Figure 1.

Column (15) is a figure-of-merit [FOM] score useful in ranking the overall attraction of many stocks. It has been used in Figure 3 below to rank all the prospects in Figure 1.

(source: blockdesk.com)

This fuller set of investment alternatives points out the greater attractiveness of many supplier firms to the auto manufacturers. These lesser-trafficked names often are ignored by the biggest mutual and institutional funds which need large transaction capacity to get done those trades that will have an impact on their overall portfolios.

Individual investors do not usually have such limitations, and freed from the need to get committee agreements, can be more agile in their entry and exits. The differences thus made are reflected in the typical choices offered in blockdesk.com daily FOM-ranked MM Intelligence Lists. Their current-day top-20 selections are averaged in the bottom row of Figure 3.

There the prior Win-Odds of over 80 have produced credible (9) %payoffs slightly better than their column (5) +11.6% MM upside Sell-Target prospects. TERMD delivered those prior results in 40 market days – 8 weeks – which can get compounded 6+ times in a year to produce column (11) CAGRs of over +100% a year.

Conclusion

There are some modest attractions among the suppliers to the auto manufacturing industry, but careful selection is necessary. And some sample sizes are small enough to be questioned in comparisons.

No guarantees, but the current best-odds 20 Intelligence List average is what has happened, and there is plenty of difference between the 20, the 39, and the 2702 to allow for some slippage.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.