Baker Hughes, A GE Company: Buying Opportunity

Image Source: BHGE

Investment Thesis

Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) expects to generate higher revenue and reduced operating expenses. With recovering oil prices, now may be the right time go long with BHGE.

Macro View

Overproduction of crude oil caused oil prices collapse in late 2014. The oil price is down by about 50% compared to the last 5 years. As we can see from the chart below, there is a direct relationship between oil prices and stock performance. Out of 4 major oilfield service companies, Weatherford (WFT) is the worst performing stock (WFT is down by 68% against oil is down by 48%). Since mid-2016, oil is trading sideways. Oil prices are very sensitive to the news (ex. inventory update, news update from OPEC and more). According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, global consumption of petroleum and other liquids for 2018 is expected to reach triple digits, up to 100.08 million barrels per day compared to 96.92 million barrels per day for 2016, which is a good sign. BHGE assumes crude may trade from about $45 to $60 a barrel through 2019. It is safe to assume that is trading at the bottom now.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by the author)

I briefly wrote about crude oil forecast in my previous article titled “Crude Oil Price Drop Should Be A Temporary Dip”.

Fundamentals

When we look at the company’s operational performance for the last five years, the company had been posting profit until the oil prices collapse. During the last two years they have been posting losses. Even though since mid-2016 oil prices are trading sideways, the net margin has been constantly improving (see the chart below).

Source: Marketwatch.com

Source: Macrotrends.net

I expect the free cash flow will improve further as the company expects to reduce its operating expenses by $1.2 billion in a couple of years.

Source: Marketwatch.com

The combined company expects to generate $23 billion in total revenue. The forward P/S ratio for BHGE is expected to be 0.69. A low ratio may suggest the stock is undervalued. For a comparison, BHGE’s direct competitor HAL’s forward P/S ratio is 0.56.

= Expected sales for 12 months: $23 billion

= Sales per share: $54

= Price-To-Sales ratio (forward ratio): $37.4 / $54 = 0.69

Upon a failed merger deal with Halliburton, on May 4, 2016, Baker received a $3.5 billion merger break-up fee due to opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. On July 04, 2017, General Electric completed the merger of its Oil & Gas business with Baker Hughes. The combined company is now trading under the new symbol of BHGE, and GE owns the majority stake at 62.5%, with Baker owning the remaining 37.5%.

According to BHGE, after this merger, BHGE becomes the #2 oilfield service company in the world by revenue. Schlumberger (SLB) stays at #1, with Halliburton (HAL) pushed to #3 and Weatherford remaining at #4.

Source: BHGE

It is all about revenue generation. The combined company can now bid very aggressively as they now have the advantage of reduced material costs, shipping rates and more. The cost saving itself is a competitive advantage. The oilfield service companies have been very aggressive in reducing their operating expenses to offset their revenue loss. This market is very competitive as there are more than dozen oilfield services companies would normally participate in the bidding process.

The oil price collapse in late 2014 caused more than 100 companies in North America to file for bankruptcy. In this sector, companies had to reduce operating expenses in order to survive. Most companies reacted quickly and had to lay off more than 50% of their workforces. But oil prices have bottomed out and have been recovering ($26 to $46). Baker generated about $10 billion in total revenue in 2016. The combined company BHGE expects to generate $23 billion in revenue and to cut $1.2 billion in operating expenses.

In typical manufacturing, 80% of total costs consist of purchasing raw materials. CEO Lorenzo Simonelli of the combined company says that some new cost savings are straightforward. For example, savings in materials purchasing, savings in shipping, savings via manpower reduction, rationalization of resources (e.g., the combined company can use GE’s software).

Source: BHGE

In terms of the merger, what does it bring to GE (GE)? According to Zacks, the transaction is anticipated to be accretive to General Electric’s earnings by 4 cents per share by 2018 and 8 cents by 2020. The good thing for GE is it owns the majority of the stake in the combined company.

Sentiment

In Q1 2017, the institutional ownership has increased by approximately10 %. The sentiment is very positive. This tells us that the institutional investors are betting on oil prices should recover.

Source: Fintel.io

Conclusion

I believe that this will be a good entry point as oil prices are trading around bottom level. Once oil prices trade at greater than $50 a barrel, the combined company may post a profit. Based on my analysis, I recommend BHGE as a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.