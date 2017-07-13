10 For 2017 - Midyear Update

However, given the lack of policy clarity in Washington, high valuations and concerns about the emergence of the next earnings growth catalyst, we have moderated our outlook for the relative performance of U.S. large-cap equities. In contrast, we believe the aforementioned "Goldilocks" environment favors small-cap stocks in the U.S. on a relative value basis. Of course, another leg of broad U.S. equity outperformance could result should any of the pro-growth promises that swept Trump into office actually come to pass.

The Trump agenda thus far has been underwhelming; nearly six months into his term, the president is still in search of a signature legislative victory. Though there are lingering hopes for financial deregulation, the "Trump trade" that took hold of markets immediately following the U.S. presidential elections appears to have fizzled out in all other respects, most prominently tax reform and fiscal spending. Despite the lack of progress on the policy front, U.S. equity markets have continued to surge higher during 2017, with a number of major indexes establishing new all-time highs even as they lagged non-U.S. markets for the year to date. Investors appear to have accepted that the aggressive Trump legislative platform will not be a driver of near-term economic or earnings growth, and have instead turned to fundamentals - most notably blockbuster first-quarter earnings growth - to fuel their buying impulses.

What we've seen: Despite a lack of material progress on the legislative front, robust corporate earnings growth has driven U.S. equity indexes higher - though not at the pace of most non-U.S. markets.

What we said: A more business-friendly environment - characterized by lower taxes, loosened regulations and robust fiscal spending - could provide a tailwind for corporate earnings and stock markets in the U.S.

