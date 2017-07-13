Pair Trade For The 2nd Half? Long Oil, Short Financials

Pair trading generally involves buying a security long and shorting another correlated (in this instance somewhat correlated) security when a divergence in trading action is anticipated. Typically, investors use the same amount of capital in each position, and hope to profit from a change in the spread gap. Pair trades are engineered to benefit from an expected widening of the difference or reversion to the mean, depending on the investor's view.

I have been preparing for a rebound in depressed oil and gas assets for some time, and think an overdue move higher in energy prices can be paired against the “unusual” cyclical upswing in U.S. financials and banks during 2017. My thesis is a reversion to the mean for industry performance by both to a closer long-term historical correlation is in order. Pitting the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) security against the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) product could be a profitable, yet simple, trade idea for investors of all shapes and sizes to execute.

Purchasing an equal capital position in the Energy ETF vs. shorting the Financial ETF could generate 10%-20% per annum in net gains the next several years. If oil surprises conventional wisdom on the upside, and banks trade in a stagnate to declining price movement, betting on “counter-trend” mean reversion action may prove a great trade plan for the second half of 2017 into 2018. You can review the graph below of trading action since the oil bust began in 2014, and the positive low inflation/interest rate impact it has had on financial corporation valuations and pricing. Banking, brokerage and insurance entities have outperformed consistently the last three years to the tune of +70% against the energy sector.

The question is how often do banks outperform oil and gas assets?

Large cap Energy and Financials tend to perform in tandem

Historically, such outperformance by the banks and financials is a rare occurrence. From a correlation standpoint, both energy and finance large capitalization companies act relatively the same as the general U.S. stock market 60% of the time.

Below is a 10-year chart of the fluctuations in the XLE blue-chip oil and gas ETF vs. the biggest finance related companies publicly listed for ownership in America. Notice how the Financial XLF product has ended up at almost the same exact spot as oil and gas equities over the last decade of swings back and forth.

Looking as far back as we can since these newer ETF trading vehicles were invented, a 16-year chart has worked in favor of inflation benefiting hard asset investments like oil and gas. A real estate bust and several recessions have held banks and financials in check since 2001.

One can make an argument going forward, all else being equal, continued economic expansion and money printing by central banks all over the globe will propel future inflation and hard asset price increases. Keeping the wind at your back in a long only hard asset investment like the Energy ETF will likely work out well. Buying profitable, income producing oil and gas assets after a multi-year bust in the sector is probably a good idea any you way slice it, for long-term investors.

Late economic cycle performance characteristics

Oil and gas equities usually outperform banks by a wide margin late in an economic cycle, as strong demand for oil is crossed with growing bank loan losses and expectations of such. Late in the economic cycle, like today, bank profit spreads also implode from a flattening bond yield curve. Banks have to pay more in short-term deposit rates, reducing income. The July 2017 Treasury yield spread is the flattest since the 2007-09 recession, with a spread from the short to long end of just 1.5%. [Conversely, early in an economic cycle, new loan spreads are the largest to account for high loan loss risks and promote the reflation of bank balance sheets.] The 10-year vs. 2-year Treasury rate difference charted below and this Morningstar article discuss the worsening trend for bank profit-center spreads.

The last pre-recession economic period during 2007 and the first half of 2008 proved the best time to engage in a similar pair trade idea, being long oil and gas, while short banks and financials. Over an 18-month span XLE outperformed XLF by a huge +105%. You can view this late cycle performance charted below. I believe today’s juncture, late in an 8-year economic expansion is most analogous to past pre-recession spans. Are we due for a surprising jump in oil and gas prices?

I discussed in this Seeking Alpha article in June, the growing odds of a spike in crude oil prices from an improving supply/demand balance during the second half of 2017. Plus, new political problems and friction between nations in the Middle East has directly resulted from busted oil prices. The lower prices stay, the greater a supply shock from this important producing region becomes, either by cooperation through OPEC cuts or by war between neighbors. The summer of 1990 Iraq invasion of Kuwait was a direct result of friction over production levels in the last major 1986-1990 oil bust. Some of my favorite long ideas right now are oil and gas related. You can review the logic for them in previous posts.

An area to watch for an upside price breakout in big energy is represented by the strict and clear channel of trade in the XLE ETF during 2017. I have outlined below in green the channel with some trendlines. A daily close above $66.25 in July or early August would be a major signal the tide has turned for oil and gas assets to move higher long-term. It would also mark the first time XLE has traded above its 50-day moving average since January. The daily On-Balance Volume [OBV] line has held up better the last month, not confirming the new XLE lows in early July. This subtle positive divergence has not taken place in quite a while.

Closing Thoughts

A final consideration is dividend yields on the two ETFs will work in favor of this pair trade idea as the Energy ETF is yielding 2.6% annually vs. the equivalent Financial ETF rate of 1.6%. Basically, if the equity prices fluctuate the same, investors will earn an extra 1% in dividends yearly (short trades pay the dividend on borrowed stock). 1% annually is equivalent to existing money market rates on cash.

The biggest advantage of the pair trade design is investors can profit no matter what the overall market direction, as long as the U.S. energy giants outperform financials. The stock market could decline 50% the next year or two, but if energy falls 30% and banks fall 60%, you still earn +30% on the spread price changes. On the flip side, a major market advance wouldn’t be an issue either (although highly improbable from here), especially if oil/gas assets lead the way, late in the economic cycle.

My best guess, based on today’s economic circumstances and the historical trading of large oil and gas companies vs. banks and financials, is a long XLE and short XLF pair trade idea could be a solid, intelligent profit generator for investors going into 2018. Remember, if this pair idea plays out differently than expected, investment losses on both sides of the trade can add up quickly, especially using margin account leverage.

This article should serve as the beginning of your research and due diligence into a long energy and/or short financials trading scheme. As always, consulting a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before entering any trade. Risks involved when shorting equities are different than regular long purchases, and should be understood completely before engaging in this higher potential loss design.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.