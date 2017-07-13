VXX: Fed Policy Changes To Drive Volatility

Stock market activity has slowed to a near halt, and market investors are starting to look for potential catalysts that might propel trends in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX). The ETF has become notorious for its lack of movement but there are building market forces that could start to jar these expectations. The primary wildcard here is the Federal Reserve, where commentaries are already being influenced by conflicting data reports that simultaneously argue for strength and weakness in the US economy. These types of scenarios can create a recipe for volatility so it is important to monitor trends in these areas in order to plan for the next moves in VXX. At current levels, it would not take much to generate significant percentage changes in the instrument and if the Fed does start to signal unexpected policy changes, the only trend direction that is reasonable or logical would be to the upside. This creates the potential for fairly massive gains with almost no downside risk when viewed from the current context.

When we look at the long-term activity in VXX, it quickly becomes clear that there are not many instruments that can perform in the same fashion in ways that are truly sustainable. There are strong correlations here with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY), which is now caught in what can only be described as a sideways range that indicates a strong period of indecision. What is most important to remember is that these situations are usually followed by trend moves that are equally forceful once the broader financial context becomes more clear. This clarification should come as the Fed makes it clear which concerns are deepest in its path toward normalizing interest rate levels.

The first place to guide the focus in the base consumer inflation level in the US, which started to make material increases at the end of last summer. This was quickly accompanied by hawkish rhetoric from several key entities and the suggestion that we could see multiple rate increases before the end of the year. But since these initial data reports, we have actually seen small declines in the underlying CPI reports and this is likely a result of lower valuations in oil prices. These are factors that could cause the Fed to backpeddle on its earlier stances if this continues, and we would likely see increases in VXX as a result.



Another factor that has been largely missed in the financial news media is the more extreme volatility found in US wages and salaries growth. As a key indicator of consumer purchasing power, the Fed is forced to assess this data for a number of important reasons. Essentially, the Fed will need to see some stabilization in these areas before it can feel confident enough to remove all of the uncertainty factors and proceed with its tightening programs. But no matter what the outcome, these are data points that suggest the rising potential for volatility as we head into the post-summer trading period.

Additional arguments for rising values in VXX can be seen in the fragile nature of the current rally in stocks. One of the ways this can be viewed is through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY), which is now facing massive trading barriers ahead of the 250 level. The higher lows that have been posted over the last month indicate the potential for larger drops if critical support at 240.25 is removed. The clear nature of the support level suggests that a larger number of stop losses are likely positioned below, and if these are tripped we should see volatility levels increase in all of the peripheral markets. This supports the outlook for VXX and trade position should be undertaken to benefit from the superior risk-to-reward ratios that would inevitably accompany the trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.