Chipotle: Bring Me The Queso

If the strong advertising campaigns and push is successful in bringing customers back in the door - Chipotle may be on track sooner than anticipated.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has had a swarm of negativity around the business and the brand in the last few years. In 2016, Chipotle's profit plummeted 95% as a result of the health scare, if you had bought CMG five years ago and were to check on the stock performance today, you would be looking at a measly gain of about 1%. Also, according to the USA Today, a malware hack stole customer payment info. Chipotle has tried to give out free food and start loyalty programs (Chiptopia) to win back customers which has not had much success.

Prior to the e-coli outbreak and the food safety concerns Chipotle was averaging 10% same-store sales growth above fast-casual restaurant peers and also continuing to increase menu prices and grow in transaction volumes.

After the 2015 food safety concerns, (the latest reported incident was on December 1, 2015, and on February 1st, 2016, the CDC announced that the E. Coli outbreak is over), Chipotle has taken various actions to regain consumer confidence, improve their food safety (at a cost of 1 - 2% of revenue), and they are now trying to re-invite customers with new menu options including queso. On Monday, July 10th the company also discussed two kinds of frozen margaritas and a salad at their public test kitchen in New York City, the NEXT Kitchen. This has created some buzz on social media which could help to drive prior customers back in their doors. In April of this year they also had started to offer a desert - bunuelos - a flat fried fritter with honey, sugar, and cinnamon with an apple dipping sauce.

Investors should consider an entry position in Chipotle as low analyst estimates are expected to blow the prior year out of the water which could once again make Chipotle an attractive investment opportunity.

We also believe that Chipotle is making the right moves with a strong advertising push and moving into digital ordering which could cut customer wait times by up to 50%. Keep in mind, some locations can already move through up to 300 customers an hour! A competitive advantage is the customer through-put in their stores which apparently will get even faster.

Short interest has fallen from a high of roughly 24% in October of 2016 to currently around 18%. Shorts may want to consider covering positions considering the fact that the brand is starting to show signs of recovery. The first quarter restaurant margins expanded to 17.7% compared to 6.8% a year ago. Chipotle has a strong balance sheet with no debt and even slight improvements and signs of recovery should point to increased share price. Our fair value estimate is $427 per share which implies a 7% upside in a conservative scenario, however, should the new food safety measures and initiatives prove to bring Chipotle back to historical comps we see tremendous upside at current levels. Chipotle reports earnings on July 25, 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.