NRG Energy: Major Assumptions

July 12th was a really great day for shareholders of NRG Energy (NRG). After management announced plans to drastically improve the company's financial position, following a four-month review process by a special committee, shares of the business soared to close up 29.4%. Generally speaking, this kind of upside is rare for companies, usually reserved for firms that receive a buyout offer, so I figured it would be interesting for me to dig in and show why, to some degree, the move higher is warranted and why it's possible that investors are having to roll the dice if they expect further upside.

Management's plan

I don't think anybody will disagree with me that NRG's plan is not only ambitious but that it will, if it succeeds, generate a tremendous amount of value for shareholders. According to management's press release on the matter, the firm intends to really focus on three core items: debt reduction, increased cash flow, and slimming down its asset base so that it can have a large chunk of excess cash to invest or return to its shareholders.

Let's begin, first, with the debt reduction plan. Before I get into those numbers, however, I have to talk about management's strategy. You see, according to the data provided, the firm intends not only to see some benefit from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of GenOn, but will also sell off an estimated 6 GW of power generation capacity. It appears, according to my interpretation of the data, that the plan here is to sell off these assets and to also unload debt with them in the process. Besides selling off a chunk of its conventional generation operations, the firm will sell between 50% and 100% of its equity in its NRG Yield operations and in its leading renewables business. All the numbers provided assume they divest themselves of the full 100% that is being targeted and all numbers assume the best-case scenario as provided by management.

If you look at the image below, you can see the impact that these moves are expected to have on NRG. Right now, the company has debt of $19.477 billion but believes that, through asset sales, it can get rid of an estimated $8.713 billion worth of debt. On top of this, through the bankruptcy process involving GenOn, the firm believes a further $2.624 billion worth of debt can be unloaded. Add to these the impact of the other items shown, and total debt should fall to around $6.485 billion. On a net basis, debt should be about $5.985 million.

Of course, management intends to also generate cash from the sale of its various assets. In the image below, you can see that, net of certain changes to the firm's cost structure, which I will dig into shortly, there is the expectation to generate excess net cash of $6.28 billion between now and the end of 2020. Over $4 billion of this is expected to take place by the end of 2018. This is a nice chunk of change no matter how you look at it. Now, it should be said here that total cash proceeds from sales should be between $2.5 billion and $4 billion. The rest is from changes in cash needs and cash inflows.

As I already mentioned, NRG is also intent on focusing on cash flow. If you recall the first image, you will see a line that says Consolidated FCFbG. The FCFbG means Free Cash Flow before Growth and is essentially free cash flow before factoring in capex that would be allocated toward growing, not sustaining, the enterprise. According to first quarter 2017 guidance, this number should be about $900 million but, after the changes shown in the image, should grow to $1.23 billion.

A large chunk of this is made up from the $855 million in recurring costs savings. In essence, by changing its operations around, management believes that they can offset cash flow reductions from the sales with higher margins from existing and future operations. Now, if you could look at the image below, you will see that this won't all happen right away. In fact, this year, only $125 million should be generated from changes to its operations. The $855 million will only take place in 2020 and, if all goes according to plan, beyond. In aggregate, over those four fiscal years shown, the company expects to generate cumulative free cash flow of $2.335 billion above prior expectations.

One other item I would like to touch on here relates to where some of its value should come from in the years to come. As you can see in the image below, NRG has around $10 billion worth of NOLs (net operating losses) that it can use for tax purposes that it had expected to still have on its books (so net of any others it might be able to use) by the end of 2020. Now, however, through its transactions, the firm anticipates that it will be able to use around $4 billion of those. If this comes to fruition, and if you assign a 35% tax rate like management has, that alone would be $1.4 billion worth of value created.

There is a lot of risk... but also a lot of reward

So far, I like what I'm seeing here, but we need to keep in mind that there's a big difference, sometimes, between what management anticipates and what management is actually able to achieve. This is not meant to be a reflection on NRG's management team, but I have seen too many cases where rosy forecasts turn south and investors are left angry and confused. Because of this, I'm going to poke a bit at some of the things investors should be cognizant of.

First, let's begin with the obvious. That I am aware of, management has not yet reached formal agreements to sell off the key assets it intends to sell. Now, shareholders need to rely on an outcome where NRG, a firm with a market cap of $6.67 billion, assets of $29.42 billion and liabilities of $25.36 billion, will be able to sell off between $2.5 billion and $4 billion worth of assets (proceeds, not actual book value of assets) while convincing the buyers in question to take $8.713 billion of debt in the process. Depending on cash flow, that may be possible, but only time will tell if this kind of range is realistic.

Beyond relying on sales expectations that have not yet occurred, the firm's investors must also rely on a number of factors coming to fruition on the cost side. If you look at the image above, you will see some of the inputs in order for management to get to the $855 million in recurring cost savings (the firm also expects $290 million in one-time savings and $370 million in non-recurring reductions). It's great that management has all of these laid out but as an individual running a start-up, which is far less complex than a big firm like NRG, I know that reality, when it comes to financial modelling, does not always conform with expectations.

You see, in addition to relying on fairly straightforward changes like cutting personnel and outsourcing some job functions, the company intends to explore things like best-cost savings analyses, looking at maintenance schedule optimization, and emphasizing procurement savings opportunities. For $215 million of this plan, it will also focus on, among other things, bringing investment into its Retail operations. This is all great but the fact of the matter is that any assumptions tied to these are bound to be incredibly volatile at the end of the day. On top of these items (the $855 million as a whole), the firm also intends to see a $210 million reduction in recurring costs following its asset sales thanks to lower Selling, General, and Administrative costs. These, too, will rely on uncertainty.

Despite the incredible amount of execution risk associated with its approach, NRG, if it can succeed or even come close to succeeding, could deliver shareholders some amazing upside. You see, using its excess cash generated moving forward, the company appears to want to do one of two things. One is that they may make investments into growth, but only if the unlevered internal rate of return will be between 12% and 15%. The reason why this is so high is because the company anticipates, in its assumptions, that it can generate between $900 million and $1.4 billion in free cash flow from their excess cash but through the use of 40% leverage at 6.5%.

In the event that appropriate investment opportunities can't be found, NRG appears to be interested in returning the cash to shareholders. In particular, the firm highlighted that it could, at $16 per share, buy back 124% of its shares outstanding. At $26, they provided an estimate of 76% of outstanding shares and at $36 they said 55% of shares outstanding. If this kind of scenario does take place, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see the company's share price appreciate significantly, very easily, perhaps, above the $36 per share number cited.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is very excited about NRG's changes, but it should be mentioned that with these opportunities comes a tremendous amount of operational risk. Even if management can achieve half of what it says, the upside for investors could be attractive, but the risk of downside should these changes be completely wrong is there as well. For now, I have not purchased any shares in NRG, but it's going toward the top of my list for firms to look at. If I come to believe that these plans are likely to be fulfilled, I could very well buy in.

