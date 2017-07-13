OPEC Data Says Oil Should Turn A Corner

However, when you look at the good side of things, it looks as though we could see a turnaround in the oil picture very soon

On July 12th, news broke that some rather interesting OPEC-related data became available. Given how involved I am in the energy markets and the fact that what transpires among OPEC nations has a very large impact on the path that prices will take in the months and probably years to come, I figured it would be interesting for me to go in and talk about not only the bad things OPEC reported but to discuss the whole picture as I see it and how things still appear to be, on the whole, positive for oil bulls.

A look at OPEC

A fear that some market participants have right now is that oil production from OPEC may rise enough that it, when combined with growing non-OPEC production this year (which OPEC estimates will be 0.80 million barrels per day), will offset or more than offset the cuts that some members of the group have made. This is especially true regarding Libya and Nigeria, both of whom have reported rising output as political tensions at home ease. Sure enough, as you can see in the image below, this has happened.

*Taken from OPEC

During the month of June, we saw a rather sizable increase in output from Libya and Nigeria, but these weren't the only nations to report increases in production. According to the group's report on the issue, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Angola reported meaningful rises in output month-over-month, while Iran saw a decent-sized uptick of 16.7 thousand barrels per day as well. On the whole, the group's total output for June rose by 336.1 thousand barrels per day to 32.611 million barrels per day. It should be mentioned that Equatorial Guinea was not previously a member of OPEC so if you wanted to compare these results to prior months, you would need to subtract their production from the list.

In the table below, I decided to do just this. What I found is that, while we did see a rather large uptick in June's production, and this is most certainly a negative, downward revisions were made in both April and May. April's was more or less insignificant, but the revision in May accounted for a drop of 90 thousand barrels per day compared to what the group estimated previously. That's a bit of silver lining for you, but not enough to account for the rise seen in June.

*Created by Author

While growing output from countries that had to cut production may seem disconcerting at first, the fact of the matter is that, if the estimates by OPEC are right, many of these were already producing well below what they had agreed to last year. If you look at the table below, for instance, you can see that, even after reporting their rising output for June, which may be seasonal in cases besides Libya and Nigeria, there is a large degree of conformity with the cuts. In fact, only Iraq, which is producing 151 thousand barrels per day above what they said they would, is in breach of the agreement in my mind.

*Created by Author

The good news

To see the impact this has had on the global oil balance, I posted the image below. In it, you can see that, if the group's output figures are correct, and if non-OPEC supply and total global demand numbers are right, there is an excess of oil (this includes OPEC's share of NGLs) of 0.72 million barrels per day (the table shows 0.71 million barrels per day but their rounding is bad) if you use second quarter estimates. At first glance, if you are an oil bull, this may be terrifying to see. After all, if we were to see a full year of 0.72 million barrels per day in excess production on the market, it would result in 262.8 million barrels of oil being added to the global glut.

*Taken from OPEC

Even with this rise throughout the quarter, the trend so far regarding OECD inventories has been good for oil bulls. Sadly, June data has not yet been provided but, as you can see in the image below, data through May of this year has been encouraging. In May alone, OECD inventories dropped by 12.9 million barrels to 3.015 billion barrels. This does still imply excess oil over the five-year average of 234 million barrels, but the trend down is nice to see. It's impossible to know how June's data will impact this, but I would imagine a flatlining or slight increase from OECD inventories for that month.

*Taken from OPEC

Things are about to get better

It's hard to know everything that goes on in the energy market because so much is opaque. Despite oil production coming in well above oil demand for the second quarter, the drop in inventories so far means that either the supply and/or demand figures are wrong, that NGLs are manipulating the picture, and/or that non-OECD nations are seeing rapidly-filling tanks (though only China has been suspected of that and that data is subject to a high degree of uncertainty). Irrespective of the cause, it seems what markets worry about most is the OECD data so the future will be quite interesting.

Why? Because if all of OPEC's estimates are accurate, and if OPEC production averages for the rest of this year what it did in the month of June, we could be setting ourselves up for some rather large oil shortages. In the third quarter, for instance, flat production to match June's levels, combined with the decent demand that the organization expects, will result in demand outpacing supply for that quarter by 0.73 million barrels per day. In the fourth quarter, we should see a deficit of around 0.17 million barrels per day. If inventory levels are shrinking or even if they were to stay flat with current demand, disparities of this magnitude will be felt.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear that the global energy market is going through some interesting times. The rise in OPEC production and the excess supply this past quarter happens to be, in my mind, disheartening, but with demand expected to grow at a nice pace in the third quarter, I believe that we are setting ourselves up for some nice reductions in oil inventories that could, over the next few months, end up quite well for investors in this space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.