Thoughts On Falling Crude Prices And Tanker Demand

This article was written in response to questions I received from Value Investor's Edge subscribers about how the recent fall in crude prices might impact tanker demand.

Here we examine how this decline may impact the crude and product tanker markets.

Overview

In November of 2016, OPEC and other producers pledged to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017. Following a high level of compliance and a slight bump in crude prices, an agreement was reached last month to extend production cuts to March 2018.

OPEC's goal was to keep a floor under current prices. But several factors appear to be jeopardizing that effort as nations not participating in those cuts have increased output and global inventory reduction has yet to materialize.

Here we will discuss what this means for the crude tanker market as well as the product tanker market.

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Companies engaged in the product tanker segment include, but are not limited to, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA), Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS), and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP).

This article is meant to act as a supplement to my previous crude tanker macro outlook from February and my product tanker macro outlook from April, both of which I continue to stand behind.

Getting To The Point

In 2014 we began to see a supply glut develop which led to lower crude prices.

Source: IEA

Source: Ycharts

The two charts above illustrate this relationship.

Several areas of the market took advantage of this decline. Crude stockpiles swelled as they took advantage of prices not seen in several years.

Source: IEA

Refiners increased throughput as margins became increasingly attractive and as a result petroleum product stockpiles increased as well.

Source: IEA

Of course, much of the crude which was to be stockpiled or utilized for refining required the use of crude tankers for transportation. Furthermore, growing product stockpiles led to increased utilization of product tankers.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that over that period of increasing stockpiling on both fronts the greater utilization of tankers led to higher rates.

Source: Athenian Shipbrokers March 2016 Report

Notice the rise in rates roughly coincides with the stockpiling effort and the subsequent decline comes in line with stockpiling tapering off. Of course, there are a few other factors that played into this equation, but looking back it appears stockpiling played a major role.

Therefore, the premise for a rate rise depends on the desire and ability to stockpile greater amounts of crude and petroleum products and/or greater utilization of crude and those products.

Unfortunately, global stockpiles of crude remain high.

Source: IEA

Oil stocks for the 35 industrialized economies, the agency noted, are not only well above the historical average but higher than when Opec decided late last year to cut output.

Turning to perhaps the most important nation in this equation, the USA, earlier this month EIA data showed total U.S. stockpiles of crude and product jumped by the most since 2008.

The latest data out of the EIA shows that for crude storage the Cushing OK utilization rate at 88% while the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at 95%.

With global and domestic stockpiles remaining at very high levels, the ability for the market to digest more crude and products therefore takes center stage as the cure for the record stockpiles.

However, the news isn't too good on that front. The Energy Department forecasts that gasoline consumption will come in roughly flat over the summer, typically when driving peaks for the vacation season.

In the USA, 48% of one barrel of crude oil is refined into gasoline according to the EIA. Therefore, a slowing in gasoline demand growth will have the effect of slowing crude demand.

Slowing gasoline demand growth isn't just confined to the USA. In the second quarter, demand rose 1.4 percent over the same period last year, but it marked the slowest second quarter growth since 2014.

In China, the world's second-largest oil user after the United States, oil demand rose just 2.9 percent in the second quarter, far below its 8.2 percent growth in the second quarter of 2015, according to the IEA. Furthermore, China's expansion and filling of SPR's has slowed considerably thus curtailing its own stockpiling effort.

While this all sounds very bearish, there has been one attempt to put a positive spin on a trend surfacing over the past few weeks. Offshore storage, through the use of idle VLCC's appears to be gaining traction.

Typically when this happens it is due to the presence of contango which can remove some vessels from the supply side for a bit, thus strengthening the tanker market. However, this time it's not based on a traditional contango structure, but rather waining demand and spot price discounts of crude oil.

Therefore, the headline in Charles R. Weber's latest weekly report sounds bullish for tankers: VLCC's Servicing Floating Storage On The Rise.

But it goes on to explain that "26 units appear to be so‐employed based on AIS data and proprietary intel - and the tally is poised to rise imminently as some cargo owners struggle to find onward buyers while others are taking advantage of spot crude price discounts to make contango plays profitable."

Yes, the headline may sound good, but the root of the move is bad. Laden vessels stranded without buyers means less demand and discounting of spot cargoes signals a desperation on the part of sellers to unload. So while there is some adjustment on the supply side due to these factors, the real story should be the continuing supply glut and lack of demand for crude.

One story in particular might summarize the lack of buyers in the market. Bloomberg reported on June 13th that the fully laden VLCC Saiq was looking for customers while in the middle of the Atlantic:

Until a few days ago, the 330-meter-long tanker, chartered by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, was steaming at 13 knots toward the Chinese port of Tianjin after loading a 2-million-barrel cargo of North Sea oil at the Hound Point terminal near Edinburgh. Then, it suddenly stopped in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Its problem: China isn't buying much crude right now, leaving the tanker searching for a customer. While the vessel was floating near Africa last week, Shell offered to sell the cargo in a ship-to-ship transfer all the way back in Scotland. There weren't any takers. Across the world, the plight of the Saiq, now idling off the coast of Mauritania, reflects a broader trend in the physical oil market.

Conclusion

Unfortunately for the tanker market there appears to be little reason for a rate upswing with the latest drop in crude prices. First, the magnitude of the drop is not as great as in 2014. Second, the outlook for lower prices for longer periods of time appears to be gaining traction making the need to stockpile less urgent. Third, global stockpiles of crude and products remain stubbornly high. Finally, demand for a key product, gasoline, appears to have hit a rough patch. This makes it tough for the market to digest crude and brings little hope that high stockpiles of both will begin to decrease.

For these reasons I expect that low crude prices, even in the $30 range, will result in more stockpiling. Furthermore, the inelastic nature of the demand side also brings little hope that low prices will inspire meaningful moves in consumption.

This time around things are different for crude tankers, but not for the better. The tanker market probably won't experience the upswing it did back in 2015 as demand for vessels won't change much in the face of a market that is oversupplied, overstocked, and facing lackluster demand.



Thank you for reading, and I welcome all questions/comments.

