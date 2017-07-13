Kvaerner's (KVAEF) CEO Jan Arve Haugan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kvaerner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Ingrid Aarsnes - SVP, IR & Communications

Jan Arve Haugan - President & CEO

Idar Eikrem - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Ingrid Aarsnes

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Kvaerner's Second Quarter Results 2017 call. My name is Ingrid Aarsnes and I am Investor Relations and Communications in Kvaerner. The presentation this morning will be given by Kvaerner's President and CEO, Jan Arve Haugan and the CFO, Idar Eikrem. Following the presentation, we'll be begin Q&A session.

This presentation is being audiocasted and we're running a dial-in conference in parallel. We'll be referring to the slide presentation with the main page number. The presentation is available on the link to this audio cast, our website and the Oslo Stock Exchange website. The conference call will be available for replay on our website later today.

With that, I'll leave the word to Jan Arve.

Jan Arve Haugan

Thank you, Ingrid and good morning, everyone. I'll start with a highlight for the second quarter on Slide Number 2.

Kvaerner delivered strong performance and results in the second quarter. The results were driven by successful execution of our projects with three major projects in its final first basis. The improved performance in the ongoing project portfolio has impacted project results positively and resulted in higher margins compared to previous quarters.

In June, the second heaviest object ever moved on the planet, the Hebron offshore platforms was towed out and set down at the seabed at Grand Banks [Offshore]. With that we have on schedule completed our scope for delivering the Hebron gravity-based structure to Exxon Mobil and its partners.

In late June, the first steel jacket for the Johan Sverdrup project was completed. The 26,000-ton jacket is the largest that has been constructed in Europe or the North Sea and the jacket is now ready for sail away in July.

This summer we also completed -- are completing most of the activities at the Nyhamna site. The expansion of this onshore facility has been one of the largest projects in Kvaerner that we have delivered and probably the most complex scope that we have ever executed.

In the market, we now see prospects for bids compared to one year ago, more prospects and we're currently pursuing opportunities well fit for Kvaerner's expertise. But as I repeat every quarter, good HSSE performance is not only our license to operate but also prerequisite in order to come on the bidders list.

Kvaerner's ambition for safety performance is to have zero-unwanted incidents. There has unfortunately been an increasing number of serious incidents during the second quarter. As these -- all these incidents were related to unauthorized modification of scaffolding and two of the incidents resulted in serious injuries and two incidents were falling objects without causing any harm.

The improvement actions are taken and in a particular implementation of rigid recheck for scaffolding before we take it back into use. We have other three serious and one minor lost time incident in the quarter which means that also that lost time incident frequency went up during the quarter.

The total injury frequency has increased from 2.2 to 2.6 during second quarter of 2017. The majority of the injuries are related to minor cut injuries in hands and fingers. The sick leave for Q2 is slightly decreasing now to 5.6% but they're still above the target of 4.8%.

As we have commented on earlier, the main difference between the field development segment figures and our group figures in the report are our share of revenues from jointly controlled entities which is included in field development and some unallocated costs that are not included.

We will be focusing on field development figures in this presentation as this reflects our complete operations. The revenue for the second quarter were almost NOK2 billion and the EBITDA for field development was NOK230 million resulting in a margin of 11.6%, and group result was NOK216 million.

We continue to deliver steady financial result and the positive margin development reflects improved quality performance in the current project portfolio. The order intake was NOK370 million in second quarter and the order backlog was NOK9 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The graph shows that 32% of the total backlog is estimated for execution now in 2017, 52% in 2018 and the rest for 2019 and onwards. As we execute existing orders to increase number of prospects in the market is a positive for our potential refill.

Now let me take us through some of the key projects. We are this summer completing most of the activities at the Nyhamna site. We are proud of completing this extension with inside and live gas plant without any major harm to people or environment and that the work has been completed on schedule.

There are seven large oil and gas onshore facilities in Norway and Kvaerner has been the key contractor in developing all of them. The fresh expertise from the upgrade on the Nyhamna site will be a valuable asset in Kvaerner considering we are on track - that arise in the future.

Last autumn, the joint venture between Kvaerner and Kiewit completed the construction of the Hebron GBS and now in June Kvaerner had the leading role in the marine operations to the filed -- installation at the field location and Hebron was hit down with high atrocity at the seabed in Grand Banks. This illustrates that Kvaerner is world leading expertise also for such demanding marine operations.

Further activities are filling cells and shaft with water, as well as decommissioning of temporary equipment and with the expected project completion not earlier this third quarter.

For Johan Sverdrup ULQ topside we are on schedule. Our facility at Stord have now started the assembly of the modules that we have gotten prefabricated. Our new crane at Stord and enables positive productivity because we can now take larger sections in one lift in the assembly phase.

The riser platform jacket has been completed on time assembly of both the drilling platform and the production platform jackets are ongoing and are in right now and we are on track to deliver both these jackets next spring and next summer.

This spring we also got FEED contract with our specialized design group for steel structures and this was awarded from Statoil and frame agreement. This reflects the process platform for Phase 2 jacket for Johan Sverdrup and the word will continue into 2018 and it's important for positioning ourselves for more work in the future.

The work on the Njord A platform is on track at Stord. The fact that we proved solid control of a very demanding modification project is also good reference when we pursue other long-term opportunities.

Thus far substructure Asta Hansteen arrived in June and we have just started the work to prepare for the mating with the topside. The topside will arrive later this fall and try will build them as it's thought and the actual mating, the hook up and the completion in shore and off shore. The common denominator for the entire portfolio is - performs as committed and our financial results is in effect to this predictable performance.

I would now leave the word to Idar to comment on the second quarter financials.

Idar Eikrem

Thank you, Jan Arve and good morning.

The financial highlights in the second quarter were; some margins reflecting improved quality performance in the current project portfolio. We continue to run the business with a solid negative working capital and we maintain a robust balance sheet.

Let's look at the details and I will start on Slide 7 with the field development segments review. Field development revenues were almost NOK2 billion in second quarter. The revenues for full year 2017 is expected to be more than NOK7 billion. Although revenue level will be lower in 2017 than previous year, activity level at the yard will be higher than in 2016 due to facing of projects and portfolio mix.

EBITDA amounted to NOK230 million in the quarter resulting in EBITDA margin of 11.6%. Kvaerner has over the last year looked intently to improve quality, costs, productivity and competitiveness. The improved performance in ongoing project portfolio has the impact project result positively.

Many of Kvaerner contracts include bonuses and incentives related to key milestones in particular towards the end of the project. In addition, good quality performance yields positive effects on results.

Further positive impact from incentives and quality performance could be expected in the second half of 2017 as certain projects are finalized. Quarterly fluctuation in earnings are to be expected due to phasing of projects, project portfolio mix and incentives.

Moving to the Group's cash flow. The net current operating assets or working capital was negative NOK1.1 billion. The change in working capital is reflecting some project nearing completion. Looking at the cash flow statement, net cash outflow from operating activities was NOK34 million in second quarter mainly reflecting working capital movement more than offsetting the positive EBITDA.

Net cash outflow from investing activities was NOK10 million in the quarter relating to capital expenditures and net cash outflows from financing activities was NOK4 million related to fees paid. Net decrease in cash and bank deposit during the quarter amounted to NOK47 million resulting in cash and bank deposits at the end of the quarter of NOK2.9 billion.

Movements in working capital is impacting cash balances and at the end of the second quarter, net cash excluding negative working capital was NOK1.8 billion. Kvaerner maintain a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 52%.

I'll now leave the word to Jan Arve to complete the presentation.

Jan Arve Haugan

Thanks, Idar. I will now continue with some comments to the market and then to the outlook and I continue on Slide 9.

Over the last few years we have reduced Kvaerner's cost base for new projects by approximately 20% to 25% through a variety of internal improvements. One concrete example is how we can leverage predictable costs within work as we now execute the Johan Sverdrup ULQ topside.

We decided to fabricate approximately 1000 ton of this field at Stord and we challenged organization to move the fix price set at the national competitive level. We have recently completed those 1000 tons made in the fixed price that we agreed.

As we can be confident about our own cost control, we have established a foundation for further cost reductions. We know that joint industry improvements can take cost savings to a much higher level.

The frame agreement of jackets to Johan Sverdrup has proven to enable even more improvements than we expected but Johan Sverdrup ULQ and from Njord A we have together established mechanisms, which has enhanced our productivity.

This spring we were awarded a frame agreement with Aker BP and the frame agreement is to be developed into an alliance that allows us to organize the project execution more effectively. Alliances also enabled that customers and contractors can harmonize so we implement further improvements to more digitalization.

Project awards over the last 12 months prove that we are competitive but competition remains to be tough. Hence, we are committed to further cost reductions in our cost base and we have the best possible position when new contracts are awarded.

Our facility at Stord has now in the order book which is good probation for pursuing more contracts. At our facility in Njord A it is a key priority to really know new work to fill the capacity before the next summer delivered two last jackets [mentioned on Page 1].

However, we now see more prospects to bid upon compared to one year ago. This is reflected in a high tendering activity this summer and we expect this to continue into the fold.

We are currently positioning prospects both in Norway and internationally. The cost improvements that we have implemented together with investments in all facilities and had been our confidence means that we have strengthened our competitiveness also from modification projects and other adjacent products.

We expect to see the outcome of some contract award during the second half of 2017 and orders during 2019. Even further ahead we expect to see oil companies starting a number or more prospects well fit for Kvaerner not at least in the [indiscernible] region.

Now let me comment briefly on Kvaerner's strategic development. We have a solid market position for our main services and products. Going forward, we aim to expand Kvaerner's business.

This strategic development may include further investments in core expertise and/or facilities to pursue opportunities in adjacent segments, for example decommissioning capabilities.

New investments in products, product development may include solutions for Arctic conditions and our unmanned wellhead platform and other similar concepts.

Kvaerner has also the power to engage in structural changes and we pursue such possibilities and when we find the right opportunities. So, let me now then summarize today's messages.

As we see it, the headline for the second quarter is strong performance and strong results. We see how good quality contributes to reduce our own cost and positively impacting our earnings.

We are also in the second quarter focused on driving our improvements further and we'll continue as a permanent part of the work that we do in Kvaerner. It is inspiring that we now see a market with more prospects. As we leave the second quarter behind us, we see that there are some interesting opportunities for grab both organically and structurally.

The Board of Directors has decided not to distribute any dividend at this point. Going forward, the more positive market development that we now see and with the refined interesting structural opportunities are not -- will be vital when the Board each half year considered the dividend.

While we pursue these upcoming opportunities, we will force -- our first priority will always be to continue to execute ongoing projects slightly unpredictably. With those words, it concludes our presentation today and we'll now open up for Q&A session.

So, Ingrid could you please help us and explain how that works.

Ingrid Aarsnes

Yeah. There are two ways you can ask questions. If you're allowed on via the audio cast, you can email your questions and if you're using the dial-in conference, the operator will now give you instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] There seems to be no questions over the phone at this time.

Ingrid Aarsnes

Okay. There seems to be no questions. Everything was very clear. So, thank you all for listening in and wish you all a nice day.

Operator

Thank you. So, ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

